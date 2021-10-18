MLS veteran Justin Meram retires from international soccer with Iraq

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Justin Meram has announced his retirement from international soccer with Iraq, the Real Salt Lake winger posted on Instagram.

The 32-year-old made 35 appearances for Iraq, scoring four goals. Meram made his debut for Iraq as a substitute against Iran in 2015 and competed in the 2015 Asian Cup and World Cup qualifiers over two cycles. His last cap, ironically, came this September in a 3-0 loss to Iran.

Meram is an 11-year MLS veteran who's spent much of his career with the Columbus Crew, alongside other stops at Atlanta United and Orlando City SC. He's in his second season with RSL, making 14 starts in 26 appearances with two goals and two assists.

For his MLS career, Meram has 48 goals and 41 assists across 290 regular-season appearances (200 starts).

Meram originally entered MLS through the 2011 SuperDraft when Columbus picked him No. 15 overall, capping his career at the University of Michigan.

