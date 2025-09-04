MLS to enhance match broadcasts with Ref Cam, TikTok Player Spotlight

Major League Soccer will elevate the fan viewing experience on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV by launching exciting new vantage points and immersive perspectives during match broadcasts.

MLS will debut the Ref Cam during the San Jose Earthquakes vs. LAFC match on Sept. 13 at Levi’s Stadium (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Additionally, MLS will bring back the Player Spotlight: Inter Miami CF — a special TikTok LIVE broadcast that offers fans an all-Inter Miami viewing experience during the Inter Miami CF vs. Seattle Sounders FC match on Sept. 16 at Chase Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

"We’re constantly looking for new ways to bring fans closer to the game, and these broadcast innovations do exactly that," said MLS Senior VP of Emerging Ventures, Chris Schlosser.