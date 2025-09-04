MLS to enhance match broadcasts with Ref Cam, TikTok Player Spotlight

Major League Soccer will elevate the fan viewing experience on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV by launching exciting new vantage points and immersive perspectives during match broadcasts.
MLS will debut the Ref Cam during the San Jose Earthquakes vs. LAFC match on Sept. 13 at Levi’s Stadium (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Additionally, MLS will bring back the Player Spotlight: Inter Miami CF — a special TikTok LIVE broadcast that offers fans an all-Inter Miami viewing experience during the Inter Miami CF vs. Seattle Sounders FC match on Sept. 16 at Chase Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
"We’re constantly looking for new ways to bring fans closer to the game, and these broadcast innovations do exactly that," said MLS Senior VP of Emerging Ventures, Chris Schlosser.
"With Ref Cam giving viewers a live front-row seat to the referee’s perspective and the TikTok Player Spotlight putting fans at the heart of the action, we’re redefining how soccer is experienced—making it more immersive, more engaging, and more personal than ever before."
Ref Cam
The Ref Cam is a compact, body-worn camera that offers a first-person, real-time view of the action - allowing fans to see the referee’s view on the field.
This immersive perspective will provide fans with unique insight into match dynamics and officiating decisions, while providing new training tools for referees from the Professional Referee Organization.
Premiered during the 2013 MLS All-Star Game and most recently used during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, the Ref Cam will be available as part of the broadcast on MLS Season Pass beginning on Sept. 13.
Following its debut, the Ref Cam will be featured during Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire broadcasts on Apple TV and linear distribution partners for the remainder of the season.
TikTok Player Spotlight
This alternate stream, broadcast live on TikTok, features a dedicated camera focused exclusively on Inter Miami throughout the match, providing a player-first perspective that brings fans closer to every moment.
The Player Spotlight stream made its debut during Inter Miami’s opening match of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and drew over 6.4 million live views across Major League Soccer and Inter Miami CF's platforms — setting a record for the largest live U.S. sports audience on TikTok.
This season, Player Spotlight will return for four select matches, continuing to deliver a fresh and engaging matchday experience for fans. Two more Player Spotlight streams are scheduled to follow this broadcast, rounding out the four-match series planned for this season.