MLS to align calendar with top leagues around the world

"Aligning our schedule with the world’s top leagues will strengthen our clubs’ global competitiveness, create better opportunities in the transfer market, and ensure our Audi MLS Cup Playoffs take center stage without interruption. It marks the start of a new era for our league and for soccer in North America."

"The calendar shift is one of the most important decisions in our history," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

In conjunction with this transition, MLS will introduce a new regular season format that blends elements of the global game with North American sports traditions. The league will also review potential adjustments to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs format as part of an ongoing evaluation process, but has not yet finalized any changes.

Beginning in the summer of 2027, MLS will adopt a summer-to-spring season format, marking one of the most significant developments in the league’s history. MLS is continuing to work with the MLS Players Association to finalize agreement on a transition plan.

Before the calendar change, MLS will stage a transition season from February to May 2027, featuring a 14-game regular season, playoffs, and MLS Cup. Those results will determine 2027 qualification for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Canadian Championship, Leagues Cup, and Concacaf Champions Cup.

The 2027-28 MLS regular season will begin in mid-to-late July 2027 and conclude with the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup presented by Audi in late May 2028.

The Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup presented by Audi will be played in May, delivering ideal timing and weather for the pinnacle of the MLS season, uninterrupted by FIFA international match windows. This change would also provide premier placement on the sports calendar, ensuring maximum attention and visibility for the league’s most important matches.

Mindful of FIFA international match windows, the new calendar will significantly reduce conflicts between MLS league matches and national team call-ups for players, particularly during summer tournaments.

With the majority of global player transfers occurring in the summer, participation in the most active transfer window will now enhance, rather than disrupt, a team’s ambitions for the season. With marquee players joining in the summer window, the new calendar allows MLS teams to fully integrate summer signings before the MLS regular season and cup competitions begin.

MLS NEXT Pro has been part of MLS's discussions over the last several months and will continue to have conversations with its owners to make a decision about the calendar.

Although the start and end dates of the season will change, the vast majority of MLS matches will still be played within the same general timeframe as today’s schedule. Initial projections for the 2027-28 season indicate that 91% of matches will fall within the current MLS season window.

MLS also conducted extensive weather and logistics analyses to ensure a high-quality fan experience. While the final schedule footprint is still being determined, the league intends to limit the number of home matches in northern markets during December and February.

Research conducted throughout the process revealed strong support for the shift, including 92% of league soccer viewers – defined as those who have watched at least one professional club soccer match during the most recent season – supporting the calendar change. Fans cited several key benefits to the new schedule, including improved player performance, better alignment with international competitions, and a May postseason.

What they’re saying: MLS & soccer leaders

Mauricio Pochettino - Head Coach, U.S. Men’s National Team

"For sure, this is a great step forward for MLS to be on par with the top leagues in the world. Having managed club teams and now the U.S. National Team, the ability to align with the international calendar will have a huge positive impact for the players, coaches and clubs. This also extends beyond the senior national teams; it will allow us to have access to the youth national team players during critical periods of international competition, further advancing their development."

Gregg Berhalter - Director of Football and Head Coach, Chicago Fire FC

"The beauty of MLS is how it has evolved over the years, and another step in that evolution is aligning with the top leagues in the world. Moving to an international calendar helps position MLS on par with the best."

Clint Dempsey - MLS Great & Former U.S. Men’s National Team Captain

"Having MLS on the same timetable as the rest of the world is great. Whether you’re in MLS, Europe, or anywhere else, being aligned means players are sharper when they get called into camp and it’s easier for everyone – players, coaches, and fans – to follow the game year-round."

Will Kuntz - General Manager, LA Galaxy