MLS SuperDraft 2022 presented by adidas is January 11

Draft Tracker & Eligible Players
- Draft Tracker - follow all the MLS SuperDraft 2022 picks
- Eligible players list
- 2022 Generation adidas Class
- Draft rules and regulations
Streaming MLS SuperDraft 2022
- Pre-draft show: 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT
- SuperDraft: 3:00 pm ET/Noon PT
- Watch on: MLSoccer.com and MLS app, youtube.com/MLS, twitter.com/MLS, facebook.com/MLS
- Fans can follow Rounds 2 and 3 using the Draft Tracker
Charlotte FC is on the clock!
Expansion club Charlotte FC – the league’s 28th team – holds the No. 1 overall pick. View the full draft pick order.