MLS statement on Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Andrew Putna investigation

On October 14, Real Salt Lake officials received a report that Putna made derogatory remarks about a teammate’s national origin during first team training. In accordance with league protocol, the Club immediately reported the incident to Major League Soccer and the league instituted an investigation into the allegations. The MLS investigation confirmed those allegations, finding that Putna did make derogatory remarks referencing another player’s ethnicity. During the pendency of the investigation, Putna was separated from the team and prohibited from engaging in team activities for a timeframe that included two match dates.