MLS statement on Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Andrew Putna investigation

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Major League Soccer has released a statement regarding remarks that Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Andrew Putna made during team training. 

Major League Soccer today announced that it has concluded its investigation into remarks made by Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Andrew Putna during team training. 

On October 14, Real Salt Lake officials received a report that Putna made derogatory remarks about a teammate’s national origin during first team training. In accordance with league protocol, the Club immediately reported the incident to Major League Soccer and the league instituted an investigation into the allegations. The MLS investigation confirmed those allegations, finding that Putna did make derogatory remarks referencing another player’s ethnicity. During the pendency of the investigation, Putna was separated from the team and prohibited from engaging in team activities for a timeframe that included two match dates.

In addition, the player is required to undergo diversity and inclusion training prior to engaging in any future team activities, including training, and competition.

