MLS remembers Kevin Payne

All of us at Major League Soccer mourn the loss of Kevin Payne, one the League’s most successful club executives. Kevin was instrumental in the formation of the League and helped build D.C. United into the first MLS dynasty — winning three of the first four MLS Cup Championships. D.C. United remains one of the most successful teams in League history.

As one of MLS’ first club executives, Kevin played an important role in shaping the competition and commercial structure of the League. He served on the MLS Board of Governors for many years, both as a representative of D.C. United, the Anschutz Entertainment Group and Toronto FC.

Kevin was committed to the growth of the sport in the United States at all levels and believed in the transformative power of the game. He was a long-time member of the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors and was one of the founding members and officers of the U.S. Soccer Foundation.