MLS Preseason 2025: Charlotte outlast Sporting KC, St. Louis top Red Bulls

The 2025 Major League Soccer preseason kicked into high gear on Wednesday, with several clubs in action as MLS is Back Weekend (Feb. 22-23) quickly approaches.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1, St Patrick's Athletic FC 1
Damir Kreilach's second-half stoppage-time penalty kick salvaged a 1-1 draw for Vancouver Whitecaps FC against Irish Premier Division side St Patrick's Athletic FC in Marbella, Spain.
The 'Caps are entering their first season under new head coach Jesper Sørensen, who replaced the outgoing Vanni Sartini earlier this month.
Goals
- 8' - SPA - Aidan Keena
- 90+2' - VAN - Damir Kreilach (PK)
Lineups
VAN starting XI: Isaac Boehmer - Mathías Laborda, Ranko Veselinović, Bjørn Inge Utvik, Tate Johnson - Pedro Vite, Andrés Cubas, Sebastian Berhalter - Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau, Matthew Hoppe, Ryan Gauld
St. Louis City SC 1, New York Red Bulls 0
Cedric Teuchert's first-half goal was all St. Louis City SC needed to defeat the New York Red Bulls, 1-0, in Bradenton, Florida.
Goals
- 27' - STL - Cedric Teuchert
Lineups
STL starting XI: Roman Bürki - Jannes Horn, Joakim Nilsson, Kyle Hiebert, Akil Watts - Tomas Totland, Marcel Hartel, Indiana Vassilev, Eduard Löwen - João Klauss, Cedric Teuchert
RBNY starting XI: AJ Marcucci - Omar Valencia, Alexander Hack, Noah Eile - Adri Mehmeti, Daniel Edelman, Aidan Jarvis, Dennis Gjengaar, Emil Forsberg - Lewis Morgan, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
Sporting Kansas City 2, Charlotte FC 3
Patrick Agyemang netted a brace and Brandon Cambridge scored the late winner as Charlotte FC earned a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Sporting Kansas City in Miami, Florida.
Sporting's goals came courtesy Mason Toye and homegrown Jacob Bartlett.
Goals
- 33 - SKC - Mason Toye
- 52' - CLT - Patrick Agyemang
- 56' - CLT - Patrick Agyemang
- 59' - SKC - Jacob Bartlett
- 86' - CLT - Brandon Cambridge
Lineups
SKC starting XI: John Pulskamp - Jake Davis, Jansen Miller, Robert Voloder, Logan Ndenbe - Nemanja Radoja, Zorhan Bassong, Memo Rodríguez - Dániel Sallói, Mason Toye, Erik Thommy
CLT starting XI: George Marks - Mikah Thomas, Andrew Privett, Adilson Malanda - Nicholas Scardina, Ashley Westwood, Nikola Petković, Eryk Williamson - Liel Abada, Wilfried Zaha, Patrick Agyemang
Minnesota United FC 1, Real Salt Lake 1
Minnesota United and Real Salt Lake played to a 1-1 draw across two 60-minute halves in Santa Barbara, California.
Joaquín Pereyra found the scoresheet for Minnesota, while Forster Ajago struck for RSL midway through the second half.
Goals
- 16' - MIN - Joaquín Pereyra
- 90' - RSL - Forster Ajago
Lineups
MIN starting XI: Dayne St. Clair - Joseph Rosales, Devin Padelford, Michael Boxall - Hassani Dotson, Carlos Harvey, Wil Trapp - Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Tani Oluwaseyi, Kelvin Yeboah, Joaquín Pereyra
RSL starting XI: Max Kerkvliet - Emeka Eneli, Justen Glad, Brayan Vera, Alexandros Katranis - Braian Ojeda, Pablo Ruiz, Dominik Marczuk - Diogo Gonçalves, Lachlan Brook, Trialist