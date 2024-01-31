MLS preseason 2024: Seattle Sounders square off against TSK Bačka

Seattle Sounders FC kicked off their preseason with two 60-minute scrimmages against Serbian side TSK Bačka in Marbella, Spain on Wednesday.
Seattle Sounders FC 1, TSK Bačka 1
Seattle took a 1-1 draw in the first scrimmage of the day, getting an equalizer from Tacoma Defiance midfielder Georgi Minoungou in the 34th minute after conceding the opener 30 seconds into the match.
Goals
- 1' - TSB - Ifet Djakovac
- 34' - SEA - Georgi Minoungou
Lineup
- SEA starting XI: Andrew Thomas – Alex Roldan, Nathan, Xavier Arreaga, Cody Baker, Josh Atencio, João Paulo, Cristian Roldan, Paul Rothrock, Georgi Minoungou, Raúl Ruidíaz
Seattle Sounders FC 2, TSK Bačka 1
The Sounders were victorious in their second scrimmage, earning a 2-1 result courtesy of a late game-winner from Albert Rusnák. Brazilian winger Léo Chú assisted on both goals, the first of which was scored by Dylan Teves.
Goals
- 23' - SEA - Dylan Teves
- 44' - TSB - Nikola Kuveljić
- 60' - SEA - Albert Rusnák
Lineup
- SEA starting XI: Jacob Castro – Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Antino Lopez, Stuart Hawkins, Jon Bell, Danny Leyva, Obed Vargas, Dylan Teves, Albert Rusnák, Léo Chú, Jordan Morris