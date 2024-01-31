Matchday

MLS preseason 2024: Seattle Sounders square off against TSK Bačka

Preseason recap 1.31.24
MLSsoccer staff

Seattle Sounders FC kicked off their preseason with two 60-minute scrimmages against Serbian side TSK Bačka in Marbella, Spain on Wednesday.

Seattle Sounders FC 1, TSK Bačka 1

Seattle took a 1-1 draw in the first scrimmage of the day, getting an equalizer from Tacoma Defiance midfielder Georgi Minoungou in the 34th minute after conceding the opener 30 seconds into the match.

Goals

  • 1' - TSB - Ifet Djakovac
  • 34' - SEA - Georgi Minoungou

Lineup

  • SEA starting XI: Andrew Thomas – Alex Roldan, Nathan, Xavier Arreaga, Cody Baker, Josh Atencio, João Paulo, Cristian Roldan, Paul Rothrock, Georgi Minoungou, Raúl Ruidíaz

Seattle Sounders FC 2, TSK Bačka 1

The Sounders were victorious in their second scrimmage, earning a 2-1 result courtesy of a late game-winner from Albert Rusnák. Brazilian winger Léo Chú assisted on both goals, the first of which was scored by Dylan Teves.

Goals

  • 23' - SEA - Dylan Teves
  • 44' - TSB - Nikola Kuveljić
  • 60' - SEA - Albert Rusnák

Lineup

  • SEA starting XI: Jacob Castro – Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Antino Lopez, Stuart Hawkins, Jon Bell, Danny Leyva, Obed Vargas, Dylan Teves, Albert Rusnák, Léo Chú, Jordan Morris
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday Seattle Sounders FC

Related Stories

St. Louis CITY sign Bradley Carnell to contract extension
Leagues Cup 2024: Groups for MLS and LIGA MX teams
MLS preseason 2024: Nashville top Sporting KC, DC United win big
More News
More News
LAFC sign Colombian forward Tomás Ángel
Transfer Tracker

LAFC sign Colombian forward Tomás Ángel
MLS preseason 2024: Seattle Sounders square off against TSK Bačka

MLS preseason 2024: Seattle Sounders square off against TSK Bačka
Inter Miami transfer Nicolás Stefanelli to Hungarian club
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami transfer Nicolás Stefanelli to Hungarian club
CF Montréal sign Uruguayan striker Matías Cóccaro
Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign Uruguayan striker Matías Cóccaro
St. Louis CITY sign Bradley Carnell to contract extension

St. Louis CITY sign Bradley Carnell to contract extension
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Al Hilal vs. Inter Miami CF | January 29, 2024
7:10

HIGHLIGHTS: Al Hilal vs. Inter Miami CF | January 29, 2024
Goal: Malcom vs. MIA, 88'
0:47

Goal: Malcom vs. MIA, 88'
Goal: D. Ruíz vs. HIL, 55'
0:40

Goal: D. Ruíz vs. HIL, 55'
Goal: L. Messi vs. HIL, 54'
0:43

Goal: L. Messi vs. HIL, 54'
More Video