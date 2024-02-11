MLS Preseason 2024: Colorado rout Montréal, Orlando dispatch New England

More than half of Major League Soccer's 29 teams were in action on a busy preseason Saturday, including four matches at the Coachella Valley Invitational.
New York Red Bulls 2, St. Louis CITY SC 2
The New York Red Bulls twice rallied from deficits to battle St. Louis CITY SC to a 2-2 draw as part of the Coachella Valley Invitational.
Goals
- 16' - STL - Njabulo Blom
- 49' - RBNY - Dante Vanzeir
- 75' - STL - Nökkvi Thórisson (PK)
- 90' - RBNY - Wiki Carmona (PK)
Lineups
- RBNY starting XI: Ryan Meara - Frankie Amaya, Kyle Duncan, Daniel Edelman, Noah Eile, Emil Forsberg, Elias Manoel, Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis, Peter Stroud, Dante Vanzeir
- STL starting XI: Roman Bürki - Tomas Totland, Joshua Yaro, Tim Parker, Akil Watts - Njabulo Blom, Tomas Ostrák, Indiana Vassilev, Aziel Jackson - João Klauss, Samuel Adeniran
Sporting Kansas City 5, Miami FC 0
Willy Agada's late hat trick put the finishing touches on a lopsided 5-0 Sporting Kansas City win over USL Championship side Miami FC at FIU Soccer Stadium.
Goals
- 46' - SKC - Own Goal
- 65' - SKC - Stephen Afrifa
- 93' - SKC - Willy Agada
- 96' - SKC - Willy Agada
- 118' - SKC - Willy Agada
Lineups
- SKC starting XI: Tim Melia - Jake Davis, Daniel Rosero, Andreu Fontàs, Zorhan Bassong - Nemanja Radoja, Rémi Walter, Erik Thommy - Johnny Russell, Alan Pulido, Stephen Afrifa
Charlotte FC 1, San Jose Earthquakes 0
A lone goal from Ashley Westwood was enough for Charlotte FC to edge the San Jose Earthquakes, 1-0, and make it two wins in as many Coachella Valley Invitational matches.
Goals
- 37' - CLT - Ashley Westwood
Lineups
- CLT starting XI: David Bingham - Jere Uronen, Adilson Malanda, Andrew Privett, Jaylin Lindsey - Ashley Westwood, Brecht Dejaegere, Trialist - Nimfasha Berchimas, Trialist, Enzo Copetti
- SJ starting XI: Daniel - Carlos Akapo, Tanner Beason, Rodrigues, Paul Marie - Carlos Gruezo, Jackson Yueill, Jack Skahan - Benji Kikanović, Jeremy Ebobisse, Cristian Espinoza
Atlanta United 2, Tampa Bay Rowdies 0
Atlanta United topped USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies 2-0 at Al Lang Stadium behind second-half goals from Nick Firmino and Jamal Thiaré.
Goals
- 53' - ATL - Nick Firmino
- 64' - ATL - Jamal Thiaré
Lineups
- ATL starting XI: Josh Cohen - Caleb Wiley, Derrick Williams, Stian Gregersen, Brooks Lennon - Bartosz Slisz, Tristan Muyumba, Nick Firmino - Saba Lobjanidze, Jamal Thiaré, Xande Silva
Colorado Rapids 6, CF Montréal 2
Six different players got on the scoresheet as the Colorado Rapids cruised to a 6-2 win over CF Montréal and continued to impress in preseason under new head coach Chris Armas.
Goals
- 6' - COL - Djordje Mihailovic
- 37' - COL - Calvin Harris
- 48' - MTL - Dominik Yankov
- 51' - MTL - Nathan Saliba
- 62' - COL - Cole Bassett
- 73' - COL - Rafael Navarro
- 82' - COL - Jonathan Lewis
- 95' - COL - Kimani Stewart-Baynes
Lineups
- COL starting XI: Zack Steffen - Moïse Bombito, Andreas Maxsø, Keegan Rosenberry, Jackson Travis, Jasper Löffelsend, Cole Bassett, Connor Ronan, Djordje Mihailovic, Rafael Navarro, Calvin Harris
- MTL starting XI: Jonathan Sirois - Joaquín Sosa, Joel Waterman, Gabriele Corbo, Raheem Edwards, Nathan Saliba, Mathieu Choinière, Ariel Lassiter, Bryce Duke, Dominik Yankov, Matías Cóccaro
Minnesota United FC 2, Phoenix Rising FC 1
Minnesota United FC fell behind early, but turned it around on goals from Hassani Dotson and Patrick Weah to beat USL Championship club Phoenix Rising 2-1 in their Coachella debut.
Goals
- 14' - PHX - Remi Cabral
- 24' - MIN - Hassani Dotson
- 79' - MIN - Patrick Weah
Lineups
- MIN starting XI: Dayne St. Clair - DJ Taylor, Michael Boxall, Miguel Tapias, Joseph Rosales, Hassani Dotson, Robin Lod, Alejandro Bran, Sang Bin Jeong, Franco Fragapane, Tani Oluwaseyi
New York City FC 1, Portland Timbers 1
Felipe Mora's 58th-minute header canceled out Santiago Rodríguez's early penalty kick as the Portland Timbers and New York City FC played to a 1-1 draw at Coachella.
Goals
- 11' - NYC - Santiago Rodríguez (PK)
- 58' - POR - Felipe Mora
Lineups
- NYC starting XI: Matt Freese - Mitja Ilenič, Thiago Martins, James Sands, Birk Risa, Keaton Parks, Hannes Wolf, Santiago Rodríguez, Kevin O'Toole, Malachi Jones, Mounsef Bakrar
- POR starting XI: Maxime Crépeau - Jaden Jones-Riley, Zac McGraw, Kamal Miller, Eric Miller - Eryk Williamson, Diego Chara, Evander - Santiago Moreno, Antony, Felipe Mora
New England Revolution 1, Orlando City SC 3
Orlando City SC erased an early deficit at Inter&Co Stadium thanks to a Facundo Torres brace and a Wilder Cartagena insurance goal that paved the way for a 3-1 come-from-behind win over the New England Revolution.
Goals
- 2' - NE - Matt Polster
- 10 - ORL - Facundo Torres
- 50 - ORL - Facundo Torres
- 62' - ORL - Wilder Cartagena
Lineups
- NE starting XI: Henrich Ravas - DeJuan Jones, Dave Romney, Andrew Farrell, Nick Lima - Noel Buck, Matt Polster, Tomás Chancalay, Carles Gil, Esmir Bajraktarevic - Giacomo Vrioni
- ORL starting XI: Pedro Gallese - Kyle Smith, Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Michael Halliday, Wilder Cartagena, Iván Angulo, Nico Lodeiro, Facundo Torres, Martín Ojeda, Ramiro Enrique