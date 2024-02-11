Matchday

MLS Preseason 2024: Colorado rout Montréal, Orlando dispatch New England

2024 preseason recap - 2.11.24
MLSsoccer staff

More than half of Major League Soccer's 29 teams were in action on a busy preseason Saturday, including four matches at the Coachella Valley Invitational.

New York Red Bulls 2, St. Louis CITY SC 2

The New York Red Bulls twice rallied from deficits to battle St. Louis CITY SC to a 2-2 draw as part of the Coachella Valley Invitational.

Goals

  • 16' - STL - Njabulo Blom
  • 49' - RBNY - Dante Vanzeir
  • 75' - STL - Nökkvi Thórisson (PK)
  • 90' - RBNY - Wiki Carmona (PK)

Lineups

  • RBNY starting XI: Ryan Meara - Frankie Amaya, Kyle Duncan, Daniel Edelman, Noah Eile, Emil Forsberg, Elias Manoel, Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis, Peter Stroud, Dante Vanzeir
  • STL starting XI: Roman Bürki - Tomas Totland, Joshua Yaro, Tim Parker, Akil Watts - Njabulo Blom, Tomas Ostrák, Indiana Vassilev, Aziel Jackson - João Klauss, Samuel Adeniran

Sporting Kansas City 5, Miami FC 0

Willy Agada's late hat trick put the finishing touches on a lopsided 5-0 Sporting Kansas City win over USL Championship side Miami FC at FIU Soccer Stadium.

Goals

  • 46' - SKC - Own Goal
  • 65' - SKC - Stephen Afrifa
  • 93' - SKC - Willy Agada
  • 96' - SKC - Willy Agada
  • 118' - SKC - Willy Agada

Lineups

  • SKC starting XI: Tim Melia - Jake Davis, Daniel Rosero, Andreu Fontàs, Zorhan Bassong - Nemanja Radoja, Rémi Walter, Erik Thommy - Johnny Russell, Alan Pulido, Stephen Afrifa

Charlotte FC 1, San Jose Earthquakes 0

A lone goal from Ashley Westwood was enough for Charlotte FC to edge the San Jose Earthquakes, 1-0, and make it two wins in as many Coachella Valley Invitational matches.

Goals

  • 37' - CLT - Ashley Westwood

Lineups

  • CLT starting XI: David Bingham - Jere Uronen, Adilson Malanda, Andrew Privett, Jaylin Lindsey - Ashley Westwood, Brecht Dejaegere, Trialist - Nimfasha Berchimas, Trialist, Enzo Copetti
  • SJ starting XI: Daniel - Carlos Akapo, Tanner Beason, Rodrigues, Paul Marie - Carlos Gruezo, Jackson Yueill, Jack Skahan - Benji Kikanović, Jeremy Ebobisse, Cristian Espinoza

Atlanta United 2, Tampa Bay Rowdies 0

Atlanta United topped USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies 2-0 at Al Lang Stadium behind second-half goals from Nick Firmino and Jamal Thiaré.

Goals

  • 53' - ATL - Nick Firmino
  • 64' - ATL - Jamal Thiaré

Lineups

  • ATL starting XI: Josh Cohen - Caleb Wiley, Derrick Williams, Stian Gregersen, Brooks Lennon - Bartosz Slisz, Tristan Muyumba, Nick Firmino - Saba Lobjanidze, Jamal Thiaré, Xande Silva

Colorado Rapids 6, CF Montréal 2

Six different players got on the scoresheet as the Colorado Rapids cruised to a 6-2 win over CF Montréal and continued to impress in preseason under new head coach Chris Armas.

Goals

  • 6' - COL - Djordje Mihailovic
  • 37' - COL - Calvin Harris
  • 48' - MTL - Dominik Yankov
  • 51' - MTL - Nathan Saliba
  • 62' - COL - Cole Bassett
  • 73' - COL - Rafael Navarro
  • 82' - COL - Jonathan Lewis
  • 95' - COL - Kimani Stewart-Baynes

Lineups

  • COL starting XI: Zack Steffen - Moïse Bombito, Andreas Maxsø, Keegan Rosenberry, Jackson Travis, Jasper Löffelsend, Cole Bassett, Connor Ronan, Djordje Mihailovic, Rafael Navarro, Calvin Harris
  • MTL starting XI: Jonathan Sirois - Joaquín Sosa, Joel Waterman, Gabriele Corbo, Raheem Edwards, Nathan Saliba, Mathieu Choinière, Ariel Lassiter, Bryce Duke, Dominik Yankov, Matías Cóccaro

Minnesota United FC 2, Phoenix Rising FC 1

Minnesota United FC fell behind early, but turned it around on goals from Hassani Dotson and Patrick Weah to beat USL Championship club Phoenix Rising 2-1 in their Coachella debut.

Goals

  • 14' - PHX - Remi Cabral
  • 24' - MIN - Hassani Dotson
  • 79' - MIN - Patrick Weah

Lineups

  • MIN starting XI: Dayne St. Clair - DJ Taylor, Michael Boxall, Miguel Tapias, Joseph Rosales, Hassani Dotson, Robin Lod, Alejandro Bran, Sang Bin Jeong, Franco Fragapane, Tani Oluwaseyi

New York City FC 1, Portland Timbers 1

Felipe Mora's 58th-minute header canceled out Santiago Rodríguez's early penalty kick as the Portland Timbers and New York City FC played to a 1-1 draw at Coachella.

Goals

  • 11' - NYC - Santiago Rodríguez (PK)
  • 58' - POR - Felipe Mora

Lineups

  • NYC starting XI: Matt Freese - Mitja Ilenič, Thiago Martins, James Sands, Birk Risa, Keaton Parks, Hannes Wolf, Santiago Rodríguez, Kevin O'Toole, Malachi Jones, Mounsef Bakrar
  • POR starting XI: Maxime Crépeau - Jaden Jones-Riley, Zac McGraw, Kamal Miller, Eric Miller - Eryk Williamson, Diego Chara, Evander - Santiago Moreno, Antony, Felipe Mora

New England Revolution 1, Orlando City SC 3

Orlando City SC erased an early deficit at Inter&Co Stadium thanks to a Facundo Torres brace and a Wilder Cartagena insurance goal that paved the way for a 3-1 come-from-behind win over the New England Revolution.

Goals

  • 2' - NE - Matt Polster
  • 10 - ORL - Facundo Torres
  • 50 - ORL - Facundo Torres
  • 62' - ORL - Wilder Cartagena

Lineups

  • NE starting XI: Henrich Ravas - DeJuan Jones, Dave Romney, Andrew Farrell, Nick Lima - Noel Buck, Matt Polster, Tomás Chancalay, Carles Gil, Esmir Bajraktarevic - Giacomo Vrioni
  • ORL starting XI: Pedro Gallese - Kyle Smith, Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Michael Halliday, Wilder Cartagena, Iván Angulo, Nico Lodeiro, Facundo Torres, Martín Ojeda, Ramiro Enrique
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday

Related Stories

MLS 2024 countdown! What has defined your club's offseason?
MLS preseason 2024: FC Dallas, Seattle Sounders close out camp in Spain
Portland Timbers: Neville assures “top, top DP” will arrive for 2024 season
More News
More News
MLS Preseason 2024: Colorado rout Montréal, Orlando dispatch New England

MLS Preseason 2024: Colorado rout Montréal, Orlando dispatch New England
Colorado Rapids transfer Braian Galván to Banfield
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids transfer Braian Galván to Banfield
Chicago Fire, Jairo Torres mutually terminate contract
Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire, Jairo Torres mutually terminate contract
Orlando City sign Muzzi, Moreira to new contracts

Orlando City sign Muzzi, Moreira to new contracts
MLS 2024 countdown! What has defined your club's offseason?

MLS 2024 countdown! What has defined your club's offseason?
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Cucho Hernández's best moments in 2023
0:55

WATCH: Cucho Hernández's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Dénis Bouanga's best moments in 2023
0:57

WATCH: Dénis Bouanga's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Lionel Messi's best moments in 2023
0:57

WATCH: Lionel Messi's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Thiago Almada's best moments in 2023
1:00

WATCH: Thiago Almada's best moments in 2023
More Video