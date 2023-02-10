MLS preseason 2023: FC Dallas, San Jose Earthquakes gain momentum

FC Dallas 1, Hammarby IF 0

FC Dallas closed out their preseason trip to Marbella, Spain with a 1-0 win over Swedish top-flight (Allsvenskan) side Hammarby IF.

A tried-and-true connection was the difference, as Alan Velasco’s precise through ball was finished by Paul Arriola at the hour mark. Both wingers joined via big-money deals in 2022; Velasco’s arrival from Argentina’s Independiente set an FCD transfer record, while Arriola’s arrival from D.C. United set an MLS trade record.