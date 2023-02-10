MLS preseason 2023: FC Dallas, San Jose Earthquakes gain momentum

Thursday's MLS preseason slate saw three teams compete, and one apiece from the Eastern and Western Conferences secured victories.
FC Dallas 1, Hammarby IF 0
FC Dallas closed out their preseason trip to Marbella, Spain with a 1-0 win over Swedish top-flight (Allsvenskan) side Hammarby IF.
A tried-and-true connection was the difference, as Alan Velasco’s precise through ball was finished by Paul Arriola at the hour mark. Both wingers joined via big-money deals in 2022; Velasco’s arrival from Argentina’s Independiente set an FCD transfer record, while Arriola’s arrival from D.C. United set an MLS trade record.
Goals
- 60' - DAL - Paul Arriola
Lineups
- DAL starting XI: Maarten Paes - Marco Farfan, José Martínez, Sebastien Ibeagha, Ema Twumasi - Facundo Quignon, Paxton Pomykal, Tsiki Ntsabeleng - Alan Velasco, Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola
San Jose Earthquakes 2, D.C. United 1
The Earthquakes notched a 2-1 victory over D.C. United at the Coachella Valley Invitational on Thursday, staying undefeated (3W-0L-1D) in preseason camp.
San Jose's opener arrived via Jamiro Monteiro side-footing home a corner-kick scramble, then Cristian Espinoza doubled the advantage for new coach Luchi Gonzalez's side.
D.C. halved their deficit in the second frame via Taxi Fountas' penalty kick, but that ultimately wasn't enough as they return to the nation's capital.
Goals
- 23' - SJ - Jamiro Monteiro
- 31' - SJ - Cristian Espinoza
- 70' - DC - Taxi Fountas (PK)
Lineups
- SJ starting XI: JT Marcinkowski - Miguel Trauco, Tanner Beason, Rodrigues, Paul Marie - Carlos Gruezo, Jackson Yueill, Jamiro Monteiro - Cade Cowell, Jeremy Ebobisse, Cristian Espinoza
- DC starting XI: Alex Bono - Ruan, Matai Akinmboni, Steve Birnbaum, Mohanad Jeahze - Pedro Santos, Victor Palsson, Russell Canouse, Mateusz Klich - Taxi Fountas, Christian Benteke