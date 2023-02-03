MLS preseason 2023: FC Dallas play Sweden's Malmö FF to scoreless draw 

FC Dallas kicked off the Spanish leg of their preseason slate Friday, taking on European opposition in preparation for the upcoming 2023 MLS campaign.

FC Dallas 0, Malmö FF 0

There was plenty of action but no goals at Marbella Football Center, where FC Dallas played to a 0-0 draw with Malmö FF of Sweden.

FCD's first scrimmage in Spain saw them battle against two familiar faces from MLS seasons past: ex-NYCFC right back Anton Tinnerholm and central defender Derek Cornelius, formerly of Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

  • None

  • FCD starting XI: Maarten Paes, Nkosi Tafari, José Martínez, Geovane Jesus, Marco Farfan, Facundo Quignon, André Luiz Costa, Brandon Servania, Jáder Obrian, Alan Velasco, José Mulato
