MLS preseason 2023: FC Dallas play Sweden's Malmö FF to scoreless draw 

FC Dallas 0, Malmö FF 0

There was plenty of action but no goals at Marbella Football Center, where FC Dallas played to a 0-0 draw with Malmö FF of Sweden.

FCD's first scrimmage in Spain saw them battle against two familiar faces from MLS seasons past: ex-NYCFC right back Anton Tinnerholm and central defender Derek Cornelius, formerly of Vancouver Whitecaps FC.