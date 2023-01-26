MLS preseason 2023: FC Dallas fall to Ecuador's Barcelona S.C.

FC Dallas played their first preseason match of 2023 Wednesday night against Ecuadorian Serie A side Barcelona S.C. at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Dallas were without regular starters Jesús Ferreira, Paxton Pomykal and Paul Arriola, who are all on international duty with the US men's national team for January camp matches against Serbia and Colombia.

2023 MLS Preseason Schedule and Results

FC Dallas 0, Barcelona S.C. 1

Dallas fielded youth-heavy lineups in both halves of their friendly, with four players from North Texas SC, their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, cracking the starting XI and three more making substitute appearances.

Barcelona's Agustin Rodríguez scored the game's loan goal, propelling the Ecuadorian side to a 1-0 win.

Goals

  • 75' - BAR - Agustin Rodríguez

Lineups

  • DAL starting XI: Jimmy Maurer - Isaiah Parker, Sebastien Ibeagha, José Martínez, Collin Smith - Edwin Cerrillo, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Brandon Servania - Bernard Kamungo, José Mulato, Jáder Obrian
  • DAL second XI: Maarten Paes - Herbert Endeley, Nolan Norris, Nkosi Tafari, Marco Farfan - Facundo Quignon, Sebastian Lletget, André Costa - Alan Velasco, Kameron Lacey, Tarik Scott
FC Dallas

