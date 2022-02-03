MLS preseason 2022 roundup: Kubo, Reynoso golazos highlight Thursday slate

Here's what you need to know from the two draws and one high-scoring win.

Julian Carranza marked his arrival to Philadelphia with a goal two minutes into his first preseason action with his new club, smashing home a cross from Sergio Santos for an early 1-0 lead.

The Philadelphia Union and FC Cincinnati battled to a 1-1 draw at Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex in Clearwater, Florida – a meeting of new FCC head coach Pat Noonan against his former boss, Union manager Jim Curtin.

FC Cincinnati got their equalizer on 38 minutes via a golazo from Yuya Kubo . The Japanese midfielder beat Union goalkeeper Matt Freese with a scorching shot from outside the area that found the top corner for the game's final goal.

Sporting Kansas City 2, Portland Timbers 2

Sporting Kansas City and the Portland Timbers played to a 2-2 draw in Tuscon, Arizona after Portland's Felipe Mora scored a last-gasp equalizer in the 90th minute.

Sporting KC had a 2-0 lead in the second half courtesy of goals from Nicolas Isimat-Mirin and Johnny Russell, but the Timbers crawled back level courtesy of a 51st-minute strike from Phoenix Rising FC guest player Aodhan Quinn and Mora's finish at the death.

Isimat-Mirin opened the scoring on 18 minutes, combining with Graham Zusi on a sequence that ended with a volleyed finish of Zusi's cross. Russell then added SKC's second in the 34th minute, depositing a finish to the far corner from the right wing.