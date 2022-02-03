MLS preseason 2022 roundup: Kubo, Reynoso golazos highlight Thursday slate

Three intra-MLS scrimmages unfolded Thursday, highlighted by stunning strikes from big-name players.
Here's what you need to know from the two draws and one high-scoring win.
Philadelphia Union 1, FC Cincinnati 1
The Philadelphia Union and FC Cincinnati battled to a 1-1 draw at Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex in Clearwater, Florida – a meeting of new FCC head coach Pat Noonan against his former boss, Union manager Jim Curtin.
Julian Carranza marked his arrival to Philadelphia with a goal two minutes into his first preseason action with his new club, smashing home a cross from Sergio Santos for an early 1-0 lead.
FC Cincinnati got their equalizer on 38 minutes via a golazo from Yuya Kubo. The Japanese midfielder beat Union goalkeeper Matt Freese with a scorching shot from outside the area that found the top corner for the game's final goal.
Goals
- 2' - PHI - Julian Carranza
- 38' - CIN - Yuya Kubo
Lineups
- Philadelphia starting XI (4-4-2): Matt Freese - Nathan Harriel, Jakob Glesenes, Stuart Findlay, Kai Wagner - Jesus Bueno, Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach, Daniel Gazdag - Julian Carranza, Sergio Santos
- Philadelphia second XI (4-4-2): Joe Bendik - Matt Real, Cole Turner, Brandon Craig, Jack Jasinski - Jose Martinez, Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan, Paxten Aaronson - Nelson Pierre, Bajung Darboe
- FC Cincinnati starting XI: Alec Kann - Luciano Acosta, Zico Bailey, Raymon Gaddis, Nick Hagglund, Yuya Kubo, Haris Medunjanin, Ian Murphy, Quimi Ordonez, Harrison Robledo, Brandon Vazquez
- FC Cincinnati second XI: Roman Celentano - Luciano Acosta, Isaac Atanga, Jonas Fjeldberg, Avionne Flanagan, Nick Hagglund, Calvin Harris, Stiven Jimenez, Yuya Kubo, Ben Mines, Ian Murphy
Sporting Kansas City 2, Portland Timbers 2
Sporting Kansas City and the Portland Timbers played to a 2-2 draw in Tuscon, Arizona after Portland's Felipe Mora scored a last-gasp equalizer in the 90th minute.
Sporting KC had a 2-0 lead in the second half courtesy of goals from Nicolas Isimat-Mirin and Johnny Russell, but the Timbers crawled back level courtesy of a 51st-minute strike from Phoenix Rising FC guest player Aodhan Quinn and Mora's finish at the death.
Isimat-Mirin opened the scoring on 18 minutes, combining with Graham Zusi on a sequence that ended with a volleyed finish of Zusi's cross. Russell then added SKC's second in the 34th minute, depositing a finish to the far corner from the right wing.
Quinn pulled one back for Portland in the 51st minute with a finish off a corner kick from Blake Bodily. Then Mora struck for the equalizer on virtually the last kick of the match.
Goals
- 18' - SKC - Nicolas Isimat-Mirin
- 34' - SKC - Johnny Russell
- 51' - POR - Aodhan Quinn
- 90' - POR - Felipe Mora
Lineups
- SKC starting XI: Tim Melia - Graham Zusi, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Andreu Fontas, Ben Sweat - Uri Rosell, Remi Walter, Roger Espinoza - Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi
- SKC second XI: John Pulskamp - Kayden Pierre, Aljaz Dzankic, Robert Voloder, Logan Ndenbe - Jose Mauri, Felipe Hernandez, Cam Duke - Grayson Barber, Ozzie Cisneros, Tyler Freeman
- POR starting XI: Aljaz Ivacic; Dairon Asprilla, Abraham Bahachille, Blake Bodily, Claudio Bravo, Diego Chara, George Fochive, Zac McGraw, Santiago Moreno, Jaro Niezgoda, Donny Toia
Orlando City SC 4, Minnesota United FC 5
Emanuel Reynoso scored the best goal of the 2022 preseason so far during a wild shootout that ended with a 5-4 victory for Minnesota United over Orlando City at Exploria Stadium.
Reynoso, Abu Danladi, Jacori Hayes and Wil Trapp all found the scoresheet for Minnesota, with the late game-winner coming from an unnamed trialist. The Lions got goals from Benji Michel, Alex Freeman, Tesho Akindele and 2022 MLS SuperDraft pick Jack Lynn.
Reynoso's strike was the highlight of the match, as the Argentine playmaker pounced on a giveaway just past the midfield mark, noticed Orlando's goalkeeper off his line and launched a spectacular arching strike.
Goals
- MIN - Emanuel Reynoso
- MIN - Jacori Hayes
- MIN - Wil Trapp
- MIN - Abu Danladi
- MIN - Trialist
- ORL - Benji Michel
- ORL - Alex Freeman
- ORL - Tesho Akindele
- ORL - Jack Lynn
Lineups
- MIN starting XI: Dayne St. Clair - DJ Taylor, Brent Kallman, Bakaye Dibassy, Chase Gasper - Jacori Hayes, Wil Trapp - Franco Fragapane, Emanuel Reynoso, Niko Hansen - Abu Danladi
- ORL starting XI: No lineup information provided