MLS preseason 2022: Austin, Dallas dominate as Cecilio Dominguez, Jesus Ferreira star

Ten different MLS teams were in action Saturday as 2022 preseason preparations continue.
Columbus Crew 1, Inter Miami CF 1
In the first Carolina Challenge Cup match, Eastern Conference foes Columbus Crew and Inter Miami CF settled for a 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon in Charleston, S.C.
Miami went ahead through offseason trade acquisition Ariel Lassiter in the 59th minute, though winger Derrick Etienne Jr. equalized in the 87th minute for Columbus to split the spoils.
Both clubs fielded just shy of full-strength sides, with star strikers Gonzalo Higuain (Miami) and Gyasi Zardes (Columbus) pivotal in setting up the goals.
Goals
- 59' — MIA — Ariel Lassiter
- 87' — CLB — Derrick Etienne Jr.
Lineups
- Columbus starting XI: Eloy Room - Steven Moreira, Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams, Pedro Santos - Artur, Sean Zawadzki, Darlington Nagbe - Yaw Yeboah, Lucas Zelarayan - Miguel Berry
- Miami starting XI: Clément Diop - DeAndre Yedlin, Ian Fray, Damion Lowe, Christopher McVey, Noah Allen - Jean Mota, Victor Ulloa, Gregore - Leonardo Campana, Gonzalo Higuaín
Toronto FC 1, Chicago Fire FC 0
Toronto FC won their third straight preseason game, with a goal from newly-acquired striker Jesus Jimenez enough for a 1-0 victory over Chicago Fire FC at St. David’s Performance Center in Austin, Texas.
Chicago are awaiting the arrival of star midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, who signed earlier this week for a reported $7.5 million from Ligue 1's Lyon.
Jimenez also signed earlier this week, with the Spaniard arriving after four seasons with Górnik Zabrze in Poland’s top flight.
Goals
- 55' — TOR — Jesus Jimenez
Lineups
- Chicago starting XI: Gabriel Slonina - Boris Sekulić, Carlos Terán, Rafael Czichos, Miguel Navarro - Mauricio Pineda, Javier Casas - Alex Monis, Gaston Giménez, Fabian Herbers - Kacper Przybyłko
- Toronto starting XI: Alex Bono - Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Carlos Salcedo, Chris Mavinga, Jacob Shaffleburg - Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo - Deandre Kerr, Jesus Jimenez, Jayden Nelson
FC Dallas 6, San Antonio FC 0
Paced by a hat trick from US men's national team forward Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas steamrolled USL Championship side San Antonio FC, 6-0, on Saturday afternoon at Toyota Stadium.
Ferreira, a homegrown who re-signed this offseason as a Young Designated Player, first scored on a penalty kick and then added two more in a four-minute span to give the hosts a 5-0 lead at halftime.
FCD roared to a fast start when Colombian winger Jader Obrian netted a brace inside the first six minutes. To cap the scoring, USMNT winger Paul Arriola cleaned up Obrian's parried shot in the 68th minute, marking his preseason debut after being acquired via an MLS-record trade from D.C. United this offseason.
Left back Marco Farfan also featured after a midweek trade from LAFC that sent left back Ryan Hollingshead the other way.
Goals
- 4' — DAL — Jader Obrian
- 6' — DAL — Jader Obrian
- 17' — DAL — Jesus Ferreira (PK)
- 29' — DAL — Jesus Ferreira
- 33' — DAL — Jesus Ferreira
- 68' — DAL — Paul Arriola
Lineup
- FC Dallas starting XI: Maarten Paes - Ema Twumasi, Matt Hedges, José Martínez, Marco Farfan - Facundo Quignon, Brandon Servania, Paxton Pomykal - Jáder Obrian, Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola
Houston Dynamo FC 0, Austin FC 4
Austin FC blew past Houston Dynamo FC, 4-0, on Saturday evening during a preseason version of Copa Tejas at PNC Stadium.
The visitors were paced by a first-half brace from Cecilio Dominguez, who struck twice inside the first 20 minutes before Alex Ring's long-range blast gave them a 3-0 lead at halftime.
Austin added one more before the full-time whistle, with Dominguez setting up Maxi Urruti for the game's final tally come the 61st minute. Urruti spent last year with Houston and is the first player to feature for all three of MLS' Texas-based teams.
Goals
- 18' — ATX — Cecilio Dominguez
- 20' — ATX — Cecilio Dominguez
- 30' — ATX — Alex Ring
- 61' — ATX — Maxi Urruti
Lineups
- Houston starting XI: Steve Clark - Griffin Dorsey, Tim Parker, Daniel Steres, Adam Lundqvist - Matias Vera, Adalberto Carrasquilla - Corey Baird, Darwin Quintero, Fafa Picault - Sebastian Ferreira
- Austin starting XI: Brad Stuver - Nick Lima, Julio Cascante, Kipp Keller, Zan Kolmanic - Daniel Pereira, Alex Ring, Sebastian Driussi - Cecilio Dominguez, Maxi Urruti, Diego Fagundez
Charlotte FC 0, Charleston Battery 1
In the second of two Carolina Challenge Cup matches Saturday, Charlotte FC fell 1-0 against hosts and USL Championship side Charleston Battery.
The MLS expansion club conceded in the 13th minute to Charleston forward Aidan Apodaca, then never found an equalizer in the battle of the Carolinas.
Charlotte are two weeks out from their inaugural regular-season game, a Feb. 26 trip to D.C. United. Charleston are coached by longtime MLS forward Conor Casey, who led the Colorado Rapids on an interim basis in 2019.
Goals
- 13' — CHS — Aidan Apodaca
Lineup
- Charlotte starting XI: George Marks - Harrison Afful, Guzman Corujo, Christian Fuchs, Joseph Mora - Sergio Ruiz, Jordy Alcivar, Alan Franco, Chris Hegardt - Karol Swiderski, Gabriel Obertan
Phoenix Rising FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Sporting Kansas City suffered their first setback of preseason camp, falling 2-1 at USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday.
The perennial MLS Cup contenders went ahead in the 12th minute through Hungary international forward Daniel Salloi, who collected a feed from Belgian youth international left back Logan Ndenbe, an offseason signing from Ligue 2 side Guingamp.
But SKC couldn't hold that advantage, conceding to Phoenix forward Santi Moar in the 28th minute and then allowing the go-ahead strike to Arturo Rodriguez from the penalty-kick spot in the 81st minute.
SKC played a starter-heavy group for the first 60 minutes, then rotated in a reserve-heavy group for the final 30 minutes.
Goals
- 12' — SKC — Daniel Salloi
- 28' — PHX — Santi Moar
- 81' — PHX — Arturo Rodriguez (PK)
Lineups
- SKC first 60 minutes: Tim Melia - Graham Zusi, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Andreu Fontas, Logan Ndenbe - Uri Rosell, Roger Espinoza, Cam Duke - Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi
- SKC final 30 minutes: John Pulskamp - Kayden Pierre, Kortne Ford, Robert Voloder, Ben Sweat - Kaveh Rad, Jake Davis, Jayvin Van Deventer - Ozzie Cisneros, Rauf Salifu, Spencer Glass
San Diego Loyal 0, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1
Vancouver Whitecaps FC earned their first victory of preseason, defeating hosts and USL Championship side San Diego Loyal by a 1-0 scoreline at Torero Stadium.
The 'W' arrived in the 83rd minute through 2022 SuperDraft selection Giovanni Aguilar, who swept home a cross from left wingback Cristian Gutiérrez. Aguilar was selected No. 49 overall (second round) out of Cal State - Northridge.
Vancouver's California trip concludes Wednesday with a match against the LA Galaxy, their first MLS opposition so far.
Goals
- 83' — VAN — Giovanni Aguilar
Lineup
- Vancouver starting XI: Thomas Hasal - Tristan Blackmon, Ranko Veselinović, Jake Nerwinski - Sebastian Berhalter - Javain Brown, Leonard Owusu, Pedro Vite, Cristian Dájome - Brian White, Ryan Gauld