MLS preseason 2022: Austin, Dallas dominate as Cecilio Dominguez, Jesus Ferreira star

Here's what you may have missed, as highlighted by lopsided wins for Western Conference sides Austin FC and FC Dallas .

Ten different MLS teams were in action Saturday as 2022 preseason preparations continue.

Both clubs fielded just shy of full-strength sides, with star strikers Gonzalo Higuain (Miami) and Gyasi Zardes (Columbus) pivotal in setting up the goals.

Miami went ahead through offseason trade acquisition Ariel Lassiter in the 59th minute, though winger Derrick Etienne Jr. equalized in the 87th minute for Columbus to split the spoils.

In the first Carolina Challenge Cup match, Eastern Conference foes Columbus Crew and Inter Miami CF settled for a 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon in Charleston, S.C.

Higuain ➡️ Lassiter- a new combo we love to see.

Jimenez also signed earlier this week, with the Spaniard arriving after four seasons with Górnik Zabrze in Poland’s top flight.

Chicago are awaiting the arrival of star midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri , who signed earlier this week for a reported $7.5 million from Ligue 1's Lyon.

Toronto FC won their third straight preseason game, with a goal from newly-acquired striker Jesus Jimenez enough for a 1-0 victory over Chicago Fire FC at St. David’s Performance Center in Austin, Texas.

⚽️ GOAL Jesús Jiménez Our newest addition strikes for the second half lead in Austin 0-1

FC Dallas 6, San Antonio FC 0

Paced by a hat trick from US men's national team forward Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas steamrolled USL Championship side San Antonio FC, 6-0, on Saturday afternoon at Toyota Stadium.

Ferreira, a homegrown who re-signed this offseason as a Young Designated Player, first scored on a penalty kick and then added two more in a four-minute span to give the hosts a 5-0 lead at halftime.

FCD roared to a fast start when Colombian winger Jader Obrian netted a brace inside the first six minutes. To cap the scoring, USMNT winger Paul Arriola cleaned up Obrian's parried shot in the 68th minute, marking his preseason debut after being acquired via an MLS-record trade from D.C. United this offseason.