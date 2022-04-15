Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 7

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back! It’s FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:

  1. Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
  2. Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
  3. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
  4. Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required)

Get every pick correct to score $50,000!

Start playing today!

Be sure to check the leaderboard as matches complete; the entrant with the most points at the end of the round pockets a cool $100!

Subject to eligibility & tiebreakers. Please see the Official Rules for more information.

Match #1: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Nashville SC

Saturday, April 16 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: Univision, TUDN, Twitter

WHO WILL WIN?

  • SJ win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • NSH win (30 points)

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

  • This will be the first meeting between the Earthquakes and Nashville SC. This will be Nashville’s first MLS match against a team from California
  • The Earthquakes are off to the worst start in club history with just two points from their first six games
  • Nashville have recorded consecutive wins for the first time since a three-match winning streak in August-September last year
  • Match odds by BetMGM: San Jose Earthquakes +185, Draw +220, Nashville SC +140

Start playing today!

Match #2: New York Red Bulls vs. FC Dallas

Saturday, April 16 at 7:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • RBNY win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • DAL win (40 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • The Red Bulls have lost only one of their last 14 matches against FC Dallas (W9, D4) dating back to August 2009
  • The Red Bulls’ 2-1 defeat to Montréal on Saturday was the fourth straight home match without a win for New York (D2 L2)
  • FC Dallas have won three of their last four matches (D1), although all three of those wins came at home
  • All-time matchups: New York Red Bulls lead 26W - 17L - 6D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: New York Red Bulls -125, Draw +250, FC Dallas +333

Match #3: New England Revolution vs. Charlotte FC

Saturday, April 16 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • NE win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • CLT win (40 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Charlotte FC recorded a 3-1 win over New England in the first meeting between the sides on March 19. Only one expansion team has managed multiple wins over the Revs in the last 20 years: Montréal in 2012
  • The Revolution have lost four straight games for the first time since June-July 2017
  • All-time matchups: Charlotte FC lead 1W - 0L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: New England Revolution -185, Draw +310, Charlotte FC +450

Match #4: Chicago Fire FC vs. LA Galaxy

Saturday, April 16 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • CHI win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • LA win (40 points)

Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)

  • The Galaxy are unbeaten in 11 straight matches against the Fire (W7 D4), with Chicago’s last win over LA coming in August 2010
  • The Fire’s five-match unbeaten run to begin the season ended with a 1-0 loss to Orlando City on Saturday
  • The Galaxy have won four of their first six games of the season for the second consecutive year, including the last two in a row
  • All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 24W - 17L - 8D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Chicago Fire +115, Draw +250, LA Galaxy +210

Match #5: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Inter Miami CF

Saturday, April 16 at 10:00 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • SEA win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • MIA win (50 points)

Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • This will be the first meeting between the Sounders and Inter Miami in MLS. Miami have lost seven of their eight matches against Western Conference opponents (W1), including all four on the road
  • Eleven of the Sounders last 12 matches have been either drawn or decided by a one-goal margin
  • Inter Miami recorded their first victory of the season on Saturday, beating the Revolution, 3-2. Miami’s three-goal performance came after failing to score more than once in any of their previous eight matches dating back to the end of last season
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Seattle Sounders -175, Draw +300, Inter Miami +450

Related Stories

2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 7 Positional Rankings

Match #6: LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City

Saturday, April 17 at 4:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • LAFC win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • SEA win (40 points)

Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)

  • None of the seven meetings between Sporting KC and LAFC have ended in a draw
  • Despite the loss to the Galaxy on Saturday, LAFC enter the weekend atop the West with 13 points
  • Sporting KC have kept Carlos Vela in check. In the six matches in which the Mexican international has faced them, he's recorded just two goals and one assist in 425 minutes
  • All-time matchups: Sporting KC lead 4W - 3L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: LAFC -190, Draw +333, Sporting KC +450

Start playing today!

Predict 6

Related Stories

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 6
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 5
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 4
More News
More News
LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo addresses open DP spot, Carlos Vela contract status

LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo addresses open DP spot, Carlos Vela contract status
New York Red Bulls chase elusive first home win of 2022: "We have enough quality"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

New York Red Bulls chase elusive first home win of 2022: "We have enough quality"
Source: Orlando City sign Argentine winger Gaston Gonzalez
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Orlando City sign Argentine winger Gaston Gonzalez
With "world-class" Alexandre Pato, Orlando City seek another gear at Columbus Crew

With "world-class" Alexandre Pato, Orlando City seek another gear at Columbus Crew
LAFC transfer Diego Rossi to Fenerbahce, deal among most expensive in MLS history
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

LAFC transfer Diego Rossi to Fenerbahce, deal among most expensive in MLS history
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 7
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 7
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: C.F. Monterrey U17 vs Seattle Sounders U17
0:58

HIGHLIGHTS: C.F. Monterrey U17 vs Seattle Sounders U17
LAFC - SKC Preview
5:33

LAFC - SKC Preview
San Jose - Nashville SC Preview
12:32

San Jose - Nashville SC Preview
Should Gonzalo Higuain be back in Miami's starting XI? 
5:16

Should Gonzalo Higuain be back in Miami's starting XI? 
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!