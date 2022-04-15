MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 7

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back! It’s FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
- Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
- Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
- Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
- Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required)
Get every pick correct to score $50,000!
Be sure to check the leaderboard as matches complete; the entrant with the most points at the end of the round pockets a cool $100!
Subject to eligibility & tiebreakers. Please see the Official Rules for more information.
Match #1: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Nashville SC
Saturday, April 16 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: Univision, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- SJ win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NSH win (30 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- This will be the first meeting between the Earthquakes and Nashville SC. This will be Nashville’s first MLS match against a team from California
- The Earthquakes are off to the worst start in club history with just two points from their first six games
- Nashville have recorded consecutive wins for the first time since a three-match winning streak in August-September last year
- Match odds by BetMGM: San Jose Earthquakes +185, Draw +220, Nashville SC +140
Match #2: New York Red Bulls vs. FC Dallas
Saturday, April 16 at 7:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- RBNY win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- DAL win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- The Red Bulls have lost only one of their last 14 matches against FC Dallas (W9, D4) dating back to August 2009
- The Red Bulls’ 2-1 defeat to Montréal on Saturday was the fourth straight home match without a win for New York (D2 L2)
- FC Dallas have won three of their last four matches (D1), although all three of those wins came at home
- All-time matchups: New York Red Bulls lead 26W - 17L - 6D
- Match odds by BetMGM: New York Red Bulls -125, Draw +250, FC Dallas +333
Match #3: New England Revolution vs. Charlotte FC
Saturday, April 16 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- NE win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- CLT win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Charlotte FC recorded a 3-1 win over New England in the first meeting between the sides on March 19. Only one expansion team has managed multiple wins over the Revs in the last 20 years: Montréal in 2012
- The Revolution have lost four straight games for the first time since June-July 2017
- All-time matchups: Charlotte FC lead 1W - 0L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: New England Revolution -185, Draw +310, Charlotte FC +450
Match #4: Chicago Fire FC vs. LA Galaxy
Saturday, April 16 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- CHI win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- LA win (40 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- The Galaxy are unbeaten in 11 straight matches against the Fire (W7 D4), with Chicago’s last win over LA coming in August 2010
- The Fire’s five-match unbeaten run to begin the season ended with a 1-0 loss to Orlando City on Saturday
- The Galaxy have won four of their first six games of the season for the second consecutive year, including the last two in a row
- All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 24W - 17L - 8D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Chicago Fire +115, Draw +250, LA Galaxy +210
Match #5: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, April 16 at 10:00 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- SEA win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- MIA win (50 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- This will be the first meeting between the Sounders and Inter Miami in MLS. Miami have lost seven of their eight matches against Western Conference opponents (W1), including all four on the road
- Eleven of the Sounders last 12 matches have been either drawn or decided by a one-goal margin
- Inter Miami recorded their first victory of the season on Saturday, beating the Revolution, 3-2. Miami’s three-goal performance came after failing to score more than once in any of their previous eight matches dating back to the end of last season
- Match odds by BetMGM: Seattle Sounders -175, Draw +300, Inter Miami +450
Match #6: LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City
Saturday, April 17 at 4:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- LAFC win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- SEA win (40 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- None of the seven meetings between Sporting KC and LAFC have ended in a draw
- Despite the loss to the Galaxy on Saturday, LAFC enter the weekend atop the West with 13 points
- Sporting KC have kept Carlos Vela in check. In the six matches in which the Mexican international has faced them, he's recorded just two goals and one assist in 425 minutes
- All-time matchups: Sporting KC lead 4W - 3L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LAFC -190, Draw +333, Sporting KC +450