MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 5

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back! It’s FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:

  1. Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
  2. Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
  3. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
  4. Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required)

Get every pick correct to score $50,000!

Be sure to check the leaderboard as matches complete; the entrant with the most points at the end of the round pockets a cool $100!

Subject to eligibility & tiebreakers. Please see the Official Rules for more information.

Match #1: Chicago Fire vs. FC Dallas

Saturday, April 2 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: Univision, TUDN, Twitter

WHO WILL WIN?

  • CHI win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • DAL win (40 points)

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

  • The Fire have won six of their last eight matches against FC Dallas, including the last five in a row at home
  • FC Dallas have won back-to-back games for the first time since late July, after victories over Nashville and Portland
  • All-time matchups: FC Dallas lead 24W - 20L - 5D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Chicago Fire -105, Draw +230, FC Dallas +275

Match #2: Philadelphia Union vs. Charlotte FC

Saturday, April 2 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada

WHO WILL WIN?

  • PHI win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • CLT win (50 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • The Union have won their last four matches against expansion sides, outscoring them 9-1 in those games
  • The Union are off to the best start in club history with 10 points from four matches (3W-0L-2D), including winning their last three in a row
  • After losing their first three matches, Charlotte FC have garnered consecutive victories with wins over New England and Cincinnati
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Philadelphia Union -250, Draw +340, Charlotte FC +625

Match #3: Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo

Saturday, April 2 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada

WHO WILL WIN?

  • MIA win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • HOU win (40 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Inter Miami have just one point from its first two home matches, failing to score in either of them
  • The Dynamo are winless in 26 consecutive away matches (D9 L17) dating back to September 2020
  • All-time matchups: Inter Miami lead 1W - 0L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Inter Miami +130, Draw +230, Houston Dynamo +195

Match #4: Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders

Saturday, April 2 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada

WHO WILL WIN?

  • MIN win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • SEA win (40 points)

Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)

  • The Sounders have won eight of their ten matches against Minnesota United (D1 L1)
  • Minnesota United have recorded two consecutive 1-0 matches
  • Seattle are winless in six straight away matches (D3 L3)
  • All-time matchups: Seattle Sounders lead 8W - 1L - 1D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Minnesota United +105, Draw +230, Seattle Sounders +240

Match #5: Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake

Saturday, April 2 at 9:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN, DAZN in Canada

WHO WILL WIN?

  • COL win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • RSL win (40 points)

Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Real Salt Lake have dominated Colorado in the Rocky Mountain Cup in recent years, winning 16 of the last 23 meetings dating back to 2014 (D2 L5)
  • The Rapids are unbeaten in 18 straight home regular-season matches (W11 D7)
  • All-time matchups: Real Salt Lake lead 25W - 15L - 11D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Colorado Rapids -140, Draw +260, Real Salt Lake +360

MLS Fantasy: Week 5 SGW Positional Rankings

Match #6: Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy

Sunday, April 3 at 4:30 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • POR win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • LA win (40 points)

Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)

  • The home side won all three meetings between the Timbers and Galaxy last season
  • Cristhian Paredes became the fourth different player to take Portland's last four non-shootout penalties in the Timbers’ 1-1 draw with Orlando City
  • Chicharito is second in MLS in shot attempts (15) and tied for this in shots on target (8) but has scored with just two of those
  • All-time matchups: Series is even at 13W - 13L - 6D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Portland Timbers +125, Draw +240, LA Galaxy +195

MLS Cup 2022 odds: Austin FC and FC Dallas gaining before Week 5
Nouhou vs. Neymar? Seattle Sounders defender readies for World Cup with Cameroon

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 5
USMNT balancing "unknown" after World Cup draw provides England rematch
Walker Zimmerman relishing USMNT's World Cup matchup with England star Harry Kane

MLS Fantasy: Week 5 SGW Positional Rankings
"He's a player who's been in top form for years now" | Zimmerman excited to face off with Harry Kane
1:14

Walker Zimmerman reacts to the FIFA World Cup draw | MLS Today 
14:10

Can Canada emerge from tough Group F at Qatar 2022 World Cup?
5:46

Advancing from Group B the "expectation" for USMNT at Qatar 2022 World Cup
8:27

