MLS Fantasy: Week 5 SGW Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

The first double game week of the 2022 MLS Fantasy season is in full swing, and if you didn’t load up on DGW players, there are several single-game players worthy of a roster spot. Let’s jump right in and look at the top options still available for Week 5.

Goalkeepers

Philadelphia Union's Andre Blake has kept a clean sheet in two straight matches, and he’s in a good spot at home against Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada). The expansion side has scored just one goal in two road games this season.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Andre Blake
PHI
vs. CLT
$8.7
2. William Yarbrough
COL
vs. RSL
$8.8
3. Eloy Room
CLB
vs. NSH
$6.8
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Dayne St. Clair
MIN
vs. SEA
$6.0
2. Drake Callender
MIA
vs. HOU
$4.0

Defenders

Kai Wagner has two assists in four appearances and continues to be a key contributor on both ends of the field. Look for Philadelphia's left back to have a big impact at home against Charlotte FC.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. CLT
$9.2
2. Julian Gressel
DC
vs. ATL
$8.2
3. Rafael Czichos
CHI
vs. DAL
$9.0
4. Francisco Calvo
SJ
vs. ATX
$7.0
5. Lalas Abubakar
COL
vs. RSL
$8.0
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Nathan Harriel
PHI
vs. CLT
$5.6
2. Luca Petrasso
TOR
vs. NYC
$5.8
3. Steven Beitashour
COL
vs. RSL
$5.8

Midfielders

Carles Gil has picked up right where he left off from his 2021 Landon Donovan MVP-winning campaign, hitting double-digit points in all three matches he’s started this season.

Gil does enough across the board to warrant paying for his hefty $12 million price tag (the most expensive player in the game) regardless of if he scores or assists vs. the New York Red Bulls (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada).

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
vs. RBNY
$12.0
2. Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
vs. DAL
$9.6
3. Daniel Gazdag
PHI
vs. CLT
$8.8
4. Alejandro Pozuelo
TOR
vs. NYC
$9.4
5. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. SEA
$8.4
6. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
at SJ
$10.5
7. Lewis Morgan
RBNY
at NE
$11.0
8. Jack Price
COL
vs. RSL
$9.2
9. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at CLB
$9.7
10. Mark-Anthony Kaye
COL
vs. RSL
$9.0
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jonathan Lewis
COL
vs. RSL
$6.4
2. Yaw Yeboah
CLB
vs. NSH
$6.7
3. Leon Flach
PHI
vs. CLT
$6.5

Forwards

Gonzalo Higuain opened his 2022 account last week, and he continues to play an integral role in Inter Miami CF's attack.

He’s taken on more of a playmaker role through the first four games of the season, and at home against Houston Dynamo FC (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada) presents an excellent opportunity for the former Juventus and Real Madrid star to continue to make an impact on the attacking end.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
vs. HOU
$9.2
2. Carlos Vela
LAFC
at ORL
$10.4
3. Josef Martinez
ATL
at DC
$9.9
4. Chicharito
LA
at POR
$9.3
5. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
at TOR
$8.9
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jeremy Ebobisse
CLT
vs. ATX
$6.6
2. Miguel Berry
CLB
vs. NSH
$6.9
3. Michael Barrios
COL
vs. RSL
$6.6
SGW Captains
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
vs. RBNY
$12.0
2. Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
vs. HOU
$9.2
3. Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
vs. DAL
$9.6

