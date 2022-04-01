MLS Fantasy: Week 5 SGW Positional Rankings

The first double game week of the 2022 MLS Fantasy season is in full swing, and if you didn’t load up on DGW players, there are several single-game players worthy of a roster spot. Let’s jump right in and look at the top options still available for Week 5.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 5 preview podcast
Goalkeepers
Philadelphia Union's Andre Blake has kept a clean sheet in two straight matches, and he’s in a good spot at home against Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada). The expansion side has scored just one goal in two road games this season.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Andre Blake
|
PHI
|
vs. CLT
|
$8.7
|
2. William Yarbrough
|
COL
|
vs. RSL
|
$8.8
|
3. Eloy Room
|
CLB
|
vs. NSH
|
$6.8
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Dayne St. Clair
|
MIN
|
vs. SEA
|
$6.0
|
2. Drake Callender
|
MIA
|
vs. HOU
|
$4.0
Defenders
Kai Wagner has two assists in four appearances and continues to be a key contributor on both ends of the field. Look for Philadelphia's left back to have a big impact at home against Charlotte FC.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
vs. CLT
|
$9.2
|
2. Julian Gressel
|
DC
|
vs. ATL
|
$8.2
|
3. Rafael Czichos
|
CHI
|
vs. DAL
|
$9.0
|
4. Francisco Calvo
|
SJ
|
vs. ATX
|
$7.0
|
5. Lalas Abubakar
|
COL
|
vs. RSL
|
$8.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Nathan Harriel
|
PHI
|
vs. CLT
|
$5.6
|
2. Luca Petrasso
|
TOR
|
vs. NYC
|
$5.8
|
3. Steven Beitashour
|
COL
|
vs. RSL
|
$5.8
Midfielders
Carles Gil has picked up right where he left off from his 2021 Landon Donovan MVP-winning campaign, hitting double-digit points in all three matches he’s started this season.
Gil does enough across the board to warrant paying for his hefty $12 million price tag (the most expensive player in the game) regardless of if he scores or assists vs. the New York Red Bulls (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada).
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. RBNY
|
$12.0
|
2. Xherdan Shaqiri
|
CHI
|
vs. DAL
|
$9.6
|
3. Daniel Gazdag
|
PHI
|
vs. CLT
|
$8.8
|
4. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
TOR
|
vs. NYC
|
$9.4
|
5. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
vs. SEA
|
$8.4
|
6. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
at SJ
|
$10.5
|
7. Lewis Morgan
|
RBNY
|
at NE
|
$11.0
|
8. Jack Price
|
COL
|
vs. RSL
|
$9.2
|
9. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
at CLB
|
$9.7
|
10. Mark-Anthony Kaye
|
COL
|
vs. RSL
|
$9.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Jonathan Lewis
|
COL
|
vs. RSL
|
$6.4
|
2. Yaw Yeboah
|
CLB
|
vs. NSH
|
$6.7
|
3. Leon Flach
|
PHI
|
vs. CLT
|
$6.5
Forwards
Gonzalo Higuain opened his 2022 account last week, and he continues to play an integral role in Inter Miami CF's attack.
He’s taken on more of a playmaker role through the first four games of the season, and at home against Houston Dynamo FC (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada) presents an excellent opportunity for the former Juventus and Real Madrid star to continue to make an impact on the attacking end.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
vs. HOU
|
$9.2
|
2. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
at ORL
|
$10.4
|
3. Josef Martinez
|
ATL
|
at DC
|
$9.9
|
4. Chicharito
|
LA
|
at POR
|
$9.3
|
5. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
at TOR
|
$8.9
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Jeremy Ebobisse
|
CLT
|
vs. ATX
|
$6.6
|
2. Miguel Berry
|
CLB
|
vs. NSH
|
$6.9
|
3. Michael Barrios
|
COL
|
vs. RSL
|
$6.6
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. RBNY
|
$12.0
|
2. Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
vs. HOU
|
$9.2
|
3. Xherdan Shaqiri
|
CHI
|
vs. DAL
|
$9.6
Sign up to play today at fantasy.mlssoccer.com!