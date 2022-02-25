MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 1

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back! The game is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
Match #1: LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids
Saturday, Feb. 26 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: Univision, TUDN
WHO WILL WIN?
- LAFC win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- COL win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- LAFC have won all four of their season-opening matches since their arrival to MLS in 2018.
- Colorado finished the 2021 regular season atop the Western Conference for the first time in team history.
- The Rapids won eight away matches last season, the second-most in a single regular season in team history.
- The Rapids negated LAFC's playoffs chances with a 5-2 thrashing on Decision Day 2021
- All-time matchups: LAFC lead 4W - 2L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LAFC -145, Draw +300, Colorado +333
Match #2: Austin FC vs. FC Cincinnati
Saturday, Feb. 26 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- ATX win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- CIN win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- This will be the first-ever meeting between Austin FC and FC Cincinnati in MLS.
- Austin FC endured a difficult inaugural MLS season, losing 21 times in 34 games
- FC Cincinnati lost their final 12 games of the 2021 season, setting a record for the most consecutive 90-minutes losses in MLS history (excluding breakaway shootouts)
- Austin FC won four of their final five home matches last season (D1), holding opponents to just four total goals during that stretch
- Match odds by BetMGM: Austin -160, Draw +310, Cincinnati +375
Match #3: Portland Timbers vs. New England Revolution
Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: FOX, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- POR win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NE win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- The last four meetings between the Timbers and Revolution have ended in draws.
- Portland are coming off their third MLS Cup appearance, losing to NYCFC on penalties last December.
- New England set an MLS record with 73 points last season and tied the post-breakaway shootout era (since 2000) record with 22 victories.
- All-time matchups: Portland lead 2W - 1L - 7D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Portland +135, Draw +240, New England +180
Match #4: Atlanta United vs. Sporting Kansas City
Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3:00 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- ATL win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- SKC win (40 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- This will be the fourth all-time meeting between Atlanta United and Sporting Kansas City; the home team is yet to emerge victorious.
- The 2021 season was split for Atlanta. They had 15 points in their first 17 games (W2 D9 L6), the third-worst mark in MLS in a team’s first 17 games, before earning 36 points in their final 17 games (W11 D3 L3), as the Five Stripes rallied to make the playoffs. Only the Revs had a better second 17 games last season (37 points).
- Sporting lost four of their final five matches in 2021, including the last three regular-season matches.
- All-time matchups: Series is even at 1W - 1L - 1D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Atlanta -145, Draw +300, Sporting +320
Match #5: LA Galaxy vs. New York City FC
Sunday, Feb. 27 at 5:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- LA win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NYC win (30 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- The Galaxy beat New York City FC, 5-1, in the first-ever meeting between the sides in 2015. Since then, NYCFC have won four straight games against the Galaxy, outscoring them 7-1.
- Including the playoffs, NYCFC went unbeaten in their final nine matches (W5 D4, including shootout win in MLS Cup), the longest unbeaten streak leading to an MLS Cup win in league history.
- All-time matchups: NYC lead 4W - 1L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LA +145, Draw +250, NYC +165
Match #6: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Nashville SC
Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- SEA win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NSH win (40 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- This will be the first-ever meeting between Seattle and Nashville in MLS. The two clubs are the only teams to have never missed the playoffs in their MLS histories.
- The Sounders have won their last three season-opening games, all at home, by a combined score of 10-2.
- Nashville tied an MLS record with just four defeats in 2021, while it also tied an MLS record for draws in a season with 18.
- Raul Ruidiaz scored 17 times last season, giving him Best XI honors.
- Hany Mukhtar led MLS with 28 goal contributions during the 2021 regular season, finishing in the top five in both goals (16) and assists (12). Including his two postseason goals, Mukhtar has scored five of Nashville’s last six goals.
- Match odds by BetMGM: Seattle -115, Draw +250, Nashville +290