MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 9

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:

  1. Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
  2. Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
  3. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
  4. Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required)

Get every pick correct to score $50,000!

Match #1: Sporting Kansas City vs. LAFC

Saturday, June 26 at 5:30 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • SKC win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • LAFC win (30 points)

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

  • Sporting KC have scored in a club record 21 consecutive home games
  • LAFC star Carlos Vela is heating up with a goal and two assists over his last two appearances
  • All-time matchups: Series is even at 2W - 2L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Sporting KC +130, Draw +250, Los Angeles FC +180

Match #2: Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo FC

Saturday, June 26 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter

WHO WILL WIN?

  • RSL win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • HOU win (30 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last five matches against Houston (W3, D2)
  • Houston have scored in all 10 of their matches this season, tying a club-record for most consecutive games with a goal in a single season
  • All-time matchups: Real Salt Lake lead 8W - 5L - 3D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Real Salt Lake +105, Draw +240, Houston Dynamo +230

Match #3: San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy

Saturday, June 26 at 10:00 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN

WHO WILL WIN?

  • SJ win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • LA win (30 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • The Galaxy won the most recent Cali Clasico on May 29, a 1-0 victory at Dignity Health Sports Park
  • Chicharito is tied for the league lead with eight goals
  • San Jose are winless in six games
  • All-time matchups: San Jose Earthquakes lead 14W - 11L - 9D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: San Jose Earthquakes -105, Draw +275, LA Galaxy +230

Match #4: Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls

Sunday, June 27 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • ATL win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • RBNY (30 points)

Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)

  • The Red Bulls have won 1-0 in four of the last five meetings with Atlanta
  • Atlanta United are unbeaten at home in 2021 (2W - 2D)
  • All-time matchups: New York Red Bulls lead 6W - 2L - 2D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Atlanta United -105, Draw +250, New York Red Bulls +250

Match #5: New York City FC vs. D.C. United

Sunday, June 27 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • NYC win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • DC win (40 points)

Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • NYCFC have never lost a home match to D.C. United (W4, D2)
  • D.C. United have kept three consecutive clean sheets
  • All-time matchups: New York City FC lead 7W - 5L - 3D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: New York City -190, Draw +300, DC United +475

Match #6: Austin FC vs. Columbus Crew

Sunday, June 27 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • ATX win (40 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • CLB (30 points)

Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)

  • Columbus are playing their final game before opening Lower.com Field over July 4th weeken
  • Austin FC have failed to score in six of their first 10 MLS matches
  • First-ever meeting between expansion side Austin FC and Columbus
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Austin FC +135, Draw +220, Columbus Crew +190
Why Sporting Kansas City-LAFC is one of Week 10's most enticing matchups
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Why Sporting Kansas City-LAFC is one of Week 10's most enticing matchups
Nashville SC share renderings, vision for new training complex

Nashville SC share renderings, vision for new training complex
Houston's Fafa Picault fined, Philadelphia Union warned by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Houston's Fafa Picault fined, Philadelphia Union warned by MLS Disciplinary Committee
MLS Cup odds: Seattle, New England now red-hot favorites

MLS Cup odds: Seattle, New England now red-hot favorites
San Jose Earthquakes sign Brazilian center back Nathan
Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign Brazilian center back Nathan
