MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 23

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:

  1. Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
  2. Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
  3. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
  4. Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)

Get every pick correct to score $50,000!

Start playing today!

Match #1: Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake

Saturday, October 2 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter

WHO WILL WIN?

  • ATX win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • RSL win (40 points)

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

  • Real Salt Lake won their first match against Austin FC, 1-0, on August 14 at home. RSL have won their last three matches against expansion sides
  • Austin FC suffered a 3-0 defeat to Colorado on Wednesday and have conceded at least three goals in four of their last seven games
  • Real Salt Lake have lost six of their last seven games away from home (W1), conceding at least three goals in five of those seven games
  • All-time matchups: Real Salt Lake lead 1W - 0L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Austin +140, Draw +260, RSL +160

Match #2: Orlando City vs. D.C. United

Saturday, October 2 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • ORL win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • D.C. win (40 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Orlando City’s 1-0 win at D.C. United on May 16 ended a four-match winless run for the Lions against D.C. (D1 L3)
  • D.C. United are looking to win three matches in a row for the first time in 2021
  • Orlando City have conceded six goals in their last two matches at home (W1 L1)
  • All-time matchups: Series is even at 6W - 6L - 1D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Orlando +110, Draw +250, D.C. United +210

Match #3: New York City FC vs. Nashville SC

Sunday, October 3 at 12 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • NYC win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • NSH win (40 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Nashville won the first meeting between the sides, 3-1, at home on September 3
  • New York City failed to score in their last home game, but have never been held goalless in consecutive home games in the club’s MLS history (excluding playoffs)
  • New York City’s expected goals tally of 31.6 at home this season is the highest among all MLS teams
  • All-time matchups: Nashville SC lead 1W - 0L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: NYC -155, Draw +275, Nashville +375

Match #4: Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo

Sunday, October 3 at 4 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter

WHO WILL WIN?

  • SKC win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • HOU win (40 points)

Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)

  • Houston have won just one of their last eight visits to Sporting in MLS play (D3 L4) dating back to the start of the 2015 season
  • Sporting Kansas City have won four of the last five meetings at Children’s Mercy Park (L1)
  • Houston failed to score in their last two matches (D1 L1) and the Dynamo are the only team without a win on the road in 2021 (D6 L8)
  • All-time matchups: Sporting Kansas City lead 14W - 13L - 12D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Sporting -200, Draw +333, Houston +450

Match #5: Portland Timbers vs. Inter Miami

Sunday, October 3 at 5:30 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • POR win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • MIA win (50 points)

Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • This will be the first meeting between the Timbers and Inter Miami in MLS
  • Portland have scored in 17 consecutive matches
  • Inter Miami lost 1-0 to Atlanta United on Wednesday, the seventh time they failed to score in an away match in 2021
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Portland -165, Draw +275, Miami +425

Match #6: LA Galaxy vs. LAFC

Sunday, October 3 at 8 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • LA win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • LAFC win (30 points)

Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)

  • This will be the 13th edition of El Trafico. LAFC have just one win in the last five meetings (D1 L3) versus the Galaxy
  • The Galaxy’s winless run extended to eight games (D3 L5) after a 2-1 defeat to RSL on Wednesday
  • Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez leads the Galaxy with 12 goals in 15 appearances, while LAFC’s Cristian Arango has scored six goals across his last seven matches
  • All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 5W - 3L - 4D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: LA Galaxy +160, Draw +260, LAFC +140
