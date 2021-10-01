MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 23

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
- Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
- Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
- Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
- Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)
Get every pick correct to score $50,000!
Match #1: Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake
Saturday, October 2 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- ATX win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- RSL win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- Real Salt Lake won their first match against Austin FC, 1-0, on August 14 at home. RSL have won their last three matches against expansion sides
- Austin FC suffered a 3-0 defeat to Colorado on Wednesday and have conceded at least three goals in four of their last seven games
- Real Salt Lake have lost six of their last seven games away from home (W1), conceding at least three goals in five of those seven games
- All-time matchups: Real Salt Lake lead 1W - 0L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Austin +140, Draw +260, RSL +160
Match #2: Orlando City vs. D.C. United
Saturday, October 2 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- ORL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- D.C. win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Orlando City’s 1-0 win at D.C. United on May 16 ended a four-match winless run for the Lions against D.C. (D1 L3)
- D.C. United are looking to win three matches in a row for the first time in 2021
- Orlando City have conceded six goals in their last two matches at home (W1 L1)
- All-time matchups: Series is even at 6W - 6L - 1D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Orlando +110, Draw +250, D.C. United +210
Match #3: New York City FC vs. Nashville SC
Sunday, October 3 at 12 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- NYC win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NSH win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Nashville won the first meeting between the sides, 3-1, at home on September 3
- New York City failed to score in their last home game, but have never been held goalless in consecutive home games in the club’s MLS history (excluding playoffs)
- New York City’s expected goals tally of 31.6 at home this season is the highest among all MLS teams
- All-time matchups: Nashville SC lead 1W - 0L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: NYC -155, Draw +275, Nashville +375
Match #4: Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo
Sunday, October 3 at 4 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- SKC win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- HOU win (40 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- Houston have won just one of their last eight visits to Sporting in MLS play (D3 L4) dating back to the start of the 2015 season
- Sporting Kansas City have won four of the last five meetings at Children’s Mercy Park (L1)
- Houston failed to score in their last two matches (D1 L1) and the Dynamo are the only team without a win on the road in 2021 (D6 L8)
- All-time matchups: Sporting Kansas City lead 14W - 13L - 12D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Sporting -200, Draw +333, Houston +450
Match #5: Portland Timbers vs. Inter Miami
Sunday, October 3 at 5:30 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- POR win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- MIA win (50 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- This will be the first meeting between the Timbers and Inter Miami in MLS
- Portland have scored in 17 consecutive matches
- Inter Miami lost 1-0 to Atlanta United on Wednesday, the seventh time they failed to score in an away match in 2021
- Match odds by BetMGM: Portland -165, Draw +275, Miami +425
Match #6: LA Galaxy vs. LAFC
Sunday, October 3 at 8 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- LA win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- LAFC win (30 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- This will be the 13th edition of El Trafico. LAFC have just one win in the last five meetings (D1 L3) versus the Galaxy
- The Galaxy’s winless run extended to eight games (D3 L5) after a 2-1 defeat to RSL on Wednesday
- Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez leads the Galaxy with 12 goals in 15 appearances, while LAFC’s Cristian Arango has scored six goals across his last seven matches
- All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 5W - 3L - 4D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LA Galaxy +160, Draw +260, LAFC +140