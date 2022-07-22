Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 19

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back! The game is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:

  1. Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
  2. Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
  3. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
  4. Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)

Get every pick correct to win $50,000!

Be sure to check the leaderboard as matches complete; the entrant with the most points at the end of the round wins $100!*

*Subject to eligibility & tiebreakers. Please see the Official Rules for more information.

Match #1: New York City FC vs. Inter Miami CF

Saturday, July 23 at 7 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, Twitter

WHO WILL WIN?

  • New York City FC win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • Inter Miami CF win (50 points)

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

  • New York City FC has won three straight and 10 of their last 15, and their 34 points since April are the most in MLS.
  • Inter Miami CF's 10 goals scored by substitutes are the second-most in MLS this season.
  • All-time matchups: New York City FC leads 4W - 0D - 0L
  • Match odds by BetMGM: New York City FC -300, Draw +375, Inter Miami CF +700

Match #2: Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union

Saturday, July 23 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • Orlando City SC win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • Philadelphia Union win (30 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points for both teams, 10 points for one team)

  • The Philadelphia Union are only the fifth team in MLS history to lose only twice through their first 21 matches.
  • Orlando City SC have not won consecutive home games since victories over Philadelphia and Atlanta in July of 2021.
  • All-time matchups: Philadelphia Union lead 6 - 5D - 5L
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Orlando City +150, Draw +225, Philadelphia Union +170

Match #3: Sporting Kansas City vs LAFC

Saturday, July 23 at 8:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • Sporting Kansas City win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • LAFC win (30 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points for both teams, 10 points for one team)

  • Sporting Kansas City has lost three consecutive home matches for the first time since 2014.
  • LAFC are the sixth team in MLS history to earn 42 or more points through their first 20 games.
  • All-time matchups: Series tied 4W - 0D - 4L
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Sporting Kansas City +220, Draw +250, LAFC +110

Match #4: Seattle Sounders FC vs Colorado Rapids

Sunday, July 23 at 10 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • Seattle Sounders FC win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • Colorado Rapids win (40 points)

Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)

  • Seattle Sounders FC have lost three straight for the second time this season after going without a three-match losing slide since May-June of 2019.
  • The Colorado Rapids snapped a five-match winless run with their 2-0 home victory over the LA Galaxy on Sunday.
  • All-time matchups: Seattle Sounders FC leads 22W - 4D - 8L
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Seattle Sounders FC -110, Draw +250, Colorado Rapids +280

Match #5: Austin FC vs New York Red Bulls

Sunday, July 24 at 8 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • Austin FC win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • New York Red Bulls (40 points)

Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points for both teams, 10 points for one team)

  • Austin FC are unbeaten in their last seven matches (5W, 2D), a club record
  • The New York Red Bulls are looking to avoid their first consecutive losses since 2020
  • All-time matchups: First meeting
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Austin FC +125, Draw +240, New York Red Bulls +200

Match #6: LA Galaxy vs. Atlanta United

Sunday, July 17 at 9:30 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • LA Galaxy win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • Atlanta United win (40 points)

Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)

  • The Galaxy are amid their first three-match losing streak since September of 2021
  • Atlanta United are winless in their last seven away matches (2D, 5L)
  • All-time match-ups: Atlanta United lead 3W - 0D - 0L
  • Match odds by BetMGM: LA Galaxy -130, Draw +280, Atlanta United +300
