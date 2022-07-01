MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 16

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back! The game is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
Match #1: New York City FC vs. Atlanta United
Sunday, July 3 at 5 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- New York City FC win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Atlanta United win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- New York City FC are unbeaten in their last four matches against Atlanta United (W3 D1), including an Audi MLS Cup Playoff win last season en route to lifting MLS Cup.
- Atlanta United have lost five of their last six away matches (D1) following a 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls on Thursday.
- Maxi Moralez assisted on three of New York City FC’s four goals against Cincinnati on Wednesday, equaling the most assists in a single MLS match in team history.
- Josef Martínez has scored five goals in seven MLS matches against New York City FC (including playoffs).
- All-time matchups: Series tied, 4W - 4L - 3D
- Match odds by BetMGM: New York City FC -165, Draw +300, Atlanta United +400
Match #2: New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati
Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- New England Revolution win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- FC Cincinnati win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points for both teams, 10 points for one team)
- The New England Revolution have won four straight meetings, including a 3-2 win on May 21, and have outscored FC Cincinnati 10-3 in that stretch.
- The Revolution are unbeaten in nine straight matches (W4 D5) following a scoreless draw with Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday.
- Brenner scored three of Cincy's four goals against New York City FC on Wednesday, becoming the first player to score an MLS hat-trick for the club.
- All-time matchups: New England Revolution lead: 5W - 1L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: New England Revolution -200, Draw +333, FC Cincinnati +475
Match #3: Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls
Sunday, July 3 at 8 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- Sporting Kansas City win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- New York Red Bulls win (30 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points for both teams, 10 points for one team)
- The New York Red Bulls have lost only one of their last seven away matches against Sporting Kansas City (W2 D4), including a 2-2 draw in their last visit in April of 2019.
- Sporting have lost two in a row at home. They have lost three straight home matches only once in the last 15 years (August to September of 2014).
- Johnny Russell (8) or Dániel Sallói (4) have combined for 12 of SKC’s last 15 goals at home, including the last five.
- Serge Ngoma became the third 16-year-old to score for the Red Bulls when he hit the winner against Atlanta United on Thursday, joining Eddie Gaven and Jozy Altidore.
- All-time matchups: Sporting Kansas City lead: 23W - 22L - 14D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Sporting Kansas City +165, Draw +240, New York Red Bulls +150
Match #4: Houston Dynamo FC vs. Charlotte FC
Sunday, July at 8:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- Houston Dynamo win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Charlotte FC win (40 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- Houston Dynamo FC have won only two of their last 16 matches against MLS newcomers (D6 L8) dating back to October 2012.
- Charlotte FC have lost consecutive matches for the first time since losing their first three games of the season.
- Houston’s Darwin Quintero scored his third goal of the season from outside the box in Wednesday’s loss to Portland, tying him with Columbus’ Lucas Zelarayán for most such goals by an MLS player this season.
- All-time matchups: First all-time meeting
- Match odds by BetMGM: Houston Dynamo FC +100, Draw +240, Charlotte FC +260
Match #5: Nashville SC vs. Portland Timbers
Sunday, July 3 at 8:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- Nashville SC win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Portland Timbers win (40 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points for both teams, 10 points for one team)
- This is the second meeting between these two teams. The Portland Timbers defeated Nashville SC 1-0 at Providence Park in Nashville’s second-ever match.
- Nashville suffered their first home defeat in over a year and a half in a 2-1 loss to Kansas City on June 19. Portand are winless in six straight away games (D3 L3).
- Hany Mukhtar scored twice in Nashville’s 3-1 win at D.C. on Saturday for his eighth multi-goal performance, the highest total of anyone in MLS since he joined the league in 2020.
- Santiago Moreno became the fourth different Portland player to convert from the penalty spot this season before adding a second goal in Wednesday’s home win against Houston.
- All-time matchups: Portland lead 1W - 0D - 0L
- Match odds by BetMGM: Nashville SC -155, Draw +270, Portland Timbers +400
Match #6: San Jose Earthquakes vs Chicago Fire
Sunday, July 3 at 9 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- San Jose Earthquakes win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Chicago Fire win (40 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- This will be the first meeting between Chicago Fire FC and the San Jose Earthquakes since a 2-0 San Jose win during MLS is Back in 2020.
- The Earthquakes are unbeaten in seven straight home matches (W3 D4). The Fire have lost six of their last seven away matches, including the last three.
- Federico Navarro’s winning goal against the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday was the first goal scored by the Fire from outside the box this season.
- All-time match-ups: Chicago leads 16W - 13L - 12D
- Match odds by BetMGM: San Jose Earthquakes +105 - Draw +260 - Chicago Fire +230