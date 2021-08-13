MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 16

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
Match #1: Minnesota United FC vs. LA Galaxy
Saturday, August 14 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: FOX, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- MIN win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- LA win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- The Galaxy have never lost to Minnesota United
- Minnesota have lost just one of their last 13 matches (W7 D5)
- LA collected seven points from a three-match homestand (W2 D1), but they're winless in their last three away matches (D1 L2)
- All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 5W - 0L - 2D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Minnesota United -145, Draw +280, LA Galaxy +333
Match #2: New York City FC vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, August 14 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- NYC win (10 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- MIA win (50 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- NYCFC won both of their matches against Inter Miami last season
- NYCFC have won five straight home matches, outscoring opponents 13-2 during that stretch
- Inter Miami are unbeaten in four straight matches (W2 D2) following their six-match losing streak
- All-time matchups: New York City FC lead 2W - 0L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: New York City FC -250, Draw +340, Inter Miami +625
Match #3: FC Dallas vs. Sporting Kansas City
Saturday, August 14 at 8:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- DAL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- SKC win (30 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- FC Dallas have won three straight matches against Sporting KC and are unbeaten in six straight against SKC (W5 D1)
- FC Dallas are unbeaten in 18 consecutive games at home (W10 D8)
- Sporting KC are unbeaten in four straight away matches (W3 D1)
- All-time matchups: Series is even at 10W - 10L - 5D
- Match odds by BetMGM: FC Dallas +170, Draw +230, Sporting KC +145
Match #4: Real Salt Lake vs. Austin FC
Saturday, August 14 at 10:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- RSL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- ATX win (40 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- First-ever meeting between Real Salt Lake and Austin FC
- RSL have lost two straight games, but they have just one loss in their last seven home matches (W2 D4)
- Austin failed to score for the 11th time in 18 matches during last Saturday’s 2-0 loss at FC Dallas
- Match odds by BetMGM: Real Salt Lake -110, Draw +240, Austin FC +280
Match #5: Atlanta United vs. LAFC
Sunday, August 15 at 4:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- ATL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- LAFC win (30 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- Atlanta snapped a 12-game winless streak last weekend
- LAFC have gone five straight matches without a victory (D2 L3), despite scoring in all five games
- Atlanta recently appointed Gonzalo Pineda as head coach, though Rob Valentino will still lead the side this weekend
- All-time matchups: Series is even at 1W - 1L - 1D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Atlanta United +190, Draw +225, LAFC +135,
Match #6: Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders
Sunday, August 15 at 10:00 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- POR win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- SEA win (30 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- The Sounders have won three of their last four away matches against the Timbers (L1)
- The Timbers have conceded a Western Conference-high 29 goals through 17 matches
- Raul Ruidiaz has scored (8) or assisted (2) on 10 of the Sounders’ last 14 goals against Portland, including seven of eight goals in Portland during that time
- All-time matchups: Portland Timbers lead 17W - 14L - 8D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Portland Timbers +145, Draw +230, Seattle Sounders +170