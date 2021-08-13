Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 16

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:

  1. Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
  2. Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
  3. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
  4. Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)

Get every pick correct to score $50,000!

Match #1: Minnesota United FC vs. LA Galaxy

Saturday, August 14 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: FOX, FOX Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • MIN win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • LA win (40 points)

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

  • The Galaxy have never lost to Minnesota United
  • Minnesota have lost just one of their last 13 matches (W7 D5)
  • LA collected seven points from a three-match homestand (W2 D1), but they're winless in their last three away matches (D1 L2)
  • All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 5W - 0L - 2D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Minnesota United -145, Draw +280, LA Galaxy +333

Start playing today!

Match #2: New York City FC vs. Inter Miami CF

Saturday, August 14 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • NYC win (10 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • MIA win (50 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • NYCFC won both of their matches against Inter Miami last season
  • NYCFC have won five straight home matches, outscoring opponents 13-2 during that stretch
  • Inter Miami are unbeaten in four straight matches (W2 D2) following their six-match losing streak
  • All-time matchups: New York City FC lead 2W - 0L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: New York City FC -250, Draw +340, Inter Miami +625

Advertising

Match #3: FC Dallas vs. Sporting Kansas City

Saturday, August 14 at 8:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • DAL win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • SKC win (30 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • FC Dallas have won three straight matches against Sporting KC and are unbeaten in six straight against SKC (W5 D1)
  • FC Dallas are unbeaten in 18 consecutive games at home (W10 D8)
  • Sporting KC are unbeaten in four straight away matches (W3 D1)
  • All-time matchups: Series is even at 10W - 10L - 5D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: FC Dallas +170, Draw +230, Sporting KC +145

Match #4: Real Salt Lake vs. Austin FC

Saturday, August 14 at 10:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • RSL win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • ATX win (40 points)

Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • First-ever meeting between Real Salt Lake and Austin FC
  • RSL have lost two straight games, but they have just one loss in their last seven home matches (W2 D4)
  • Austin failed to score for the 11th time in 18 matches during last Saturday’s 2-0 loss at FC Dallas
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Real Salt Lake -110, Draw +240, Austin FC +280

Match #5: Atlanta United vs. LAFC

Sunday, August 15 at 4:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • ATL win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • LAFC win (30 points)

Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)

  • Atlanta snapped a 12-game winless streak last weekend
  • LAFC have gone five straight matches without a victory (D2 L3), despite scoring in all five games
  • Atlanta recently appointed Gonzalo Pineda as head coach, though Rob Valentino will still lead the side this weekend
  • All-time matchups: Series is even at 1W - 1L - 1D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Atlanta United +190, Draw +225, LAFC +135,

Match #6: Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders

Sunday, August 15 at 10:00 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • POR win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • SEA win (30 points)

Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)

  • The Sounders have won three of their last four away matches against the Timbers (L1)
  • The Timbers have conceded a Western Conference-high 29 goals through 17 matches
  • Raul Ruidiaz has scored (8) or assisted (2) on 10 of the Sounders’ last 14 goals against Portland, including seven of eight goals in Portland during that time
  • All-time matchups: Portland Timbers lead 17W - 14L - 8D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Portland Timbers +145, Draw +230, Seattle Sounders +170
Predict 6

Advertising

Related Stories

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 15
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 14
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 13

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 16
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 16
2021 Leagues Cup: Semifinal matchups, locations & times
Leagues Cup

2021 Leagues Cup: Semifinal matchups, locations & times
Rodney Wallace signs one-day contract to retire with Portland Timbers

Rodney Wallace signs one-day contract to retire with Portland Timbers
Hernan Losada explains how DC United have turned around in 2021
Extratime

Hernan Losada explains how DC United have turned around in 2021
Here are the 2020-21 MLS NEXT Golden Ball winners

Here are the 2020-21 MLS NEXT Golden Ball winners
2021 MLS Cup odds: New England Revolution closing gap on Seattle Sounders
Betting odds

2021 MLS Cup odds: New England Revolution closing gap on Seattle Sounders
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Club América vs. Philadelphia Union | August 13, 2021
3:59

HIGHLIGHTS: Club América vs. Philadelphia Union | August 13, 2021
PK GOAL: Emanuel Aguilera, Club América - 80th minute
0:37

PK GOAL: Emanuel Aguilera, Club América - 80th minute
GOAL: Richard Sánchez, Club América - 17th minute
0:43

GOAL: Richard Sánchez, Club América - 17th minute
HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. Santos Laguna | August 12, 2021
4:08

HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. Santos Laguna | August 12, 2021
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.