MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 16

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000: Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first? Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.) Get every pick correct to score $50,000!

Match #1: Minnesota United FC vs. LA Galaxy Saturday, August 14 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: FOX, FOX Deportes WHO WILL WIN? MIN win (20 points)

Draw (40 points)

LA win (40 points) Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points) The Galaxy have never lost to Minnesota United

Minnesota have lost just one of their last 13 matches (W7 D5)

LA collected seven points from a three-match homestand (W2 D1), but they're winless in their last three away matches (D1 L2)

All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 5W - 0L - 2D

Match odds by BetMGM: Minnesota United -145, Draw +280, LA Galaxy +333 Start playing today!

Match #2: New York City FC vs. Inter Miami CF Saturday, August 14 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+ WHO WILL WIN? NYC win (10 points)

Draw (40 points)

MIA win (50 points) Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team) NYCFC won both of their matches against Inter Miami last season

NYCFC have won five straight home matches, outscoring opponents 13-2 during that stretch

Inter Miami are unbeaten in four straight matches (W2 D2) following their six-match losing streak

All-time matchups: New York City FC lead 2W - 0L - 0D

Match odds by BetMGM: New York City FC -250, Draw +340, Inter Miami +625

Advertising

Match #3: FC Dallas vs. Sporting Kansas City Saturday, August 14 at 8:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+ WHO WILL WIN? DAL win (30 points)

Draw (40 points)

SKC win (30 points) Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team) FC Dallas have won three straight matches against Sporting KC and are unbeaten in six straight against SKC (W5 D1)

FC Dallas are unbeaten in 18 consecutive games at home (W10 D8)

Sporting KC are unbeaten in four straight away matches (W3 D1)

All-time matchups: Series is even at 10W - 10L - 5D

Match odds by BetMGM: FC Dallas +170, Draw +230, Sporting KC +145

Match #4: Real Salt Lake vs. Austin FC Saturday, August 14 at 10:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+ WHO WILL WIN? RSL win (30 points)

Draw (40 points)

ATX win (40 points) Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team) First-ever meeting between Real Salt Lake and Austin FC

RSL have lost two straight games, but they have just one loss in their last seven home matches (W2 D4)

Austin failed to score for the 11th time in 18 matches during last Saturday’s 2-0 loss at FC Dallas

Match odds by BetMGM: Real Salt Lake -110, Draw +240, Austin FC +280

Match #5: Atlanta United vs. LAFC Sunday, August 15 at 4:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes WHO WILL WIN? ATL win (30 points)

Draw (40 points)

LAFC win (30 points) Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points) Atlanta snapped a 12-game winless streak last weekend

LAFC have gone five straight matches without a victory (D2 L3), despite scoring in all five games

Atlanta recently appointed Gonzalo Pineda as head coach, though Rob Valentino will still lead the side this weekend

All-time matchups: Series is even at 1W - 1L - 1D

Match odds by BetMGM: Atlanta United +190, Draw +225, LAFC +135,