MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 14

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back! The game is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:

  1. Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
  2. Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
  3. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
  4. Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)

Get every pick correct to win $50,000!



Be sure to check the leaderboard as matches complete; the entrant with the most points at the end of the round wins $100!*

*Subject to eligibility & tiebreakers. Please see the Official Rules for more information.

Match #1: Seattle Sounders FC vs. LAFC

Saturday, June 18 at 3 pm ET - Watch on: ABC, ESPN Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • Seattle Sounders win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • LAFC (40 points)

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

  • LAFC’s six wins against Seattle Sounders FC in all MLS competitions since entering the league in 2018 is the second-most in that span behind Portland’s seven.
  • Seattle have won four of their last five (L1) and own an MLS best-tying three come-from-behind victories in 2022.
  • LAFC’s substitutes lead MLS with 10 goals scored off the bench this season.
  • All-time matchups: LAFC lead: 6W - 5L - 2D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Seattle Sounders FC +120, Draw +240, LAFC +210



Match #2: LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers

Saturday, June 18 at 5 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • LA win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • Portland win (40 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points for one team)

  • The LA Galaxy have won their last three against the Portland Timbers, their second such win streak in MLS play after also doing so in the 2012 season.
  • The Timbers are off to the worst start in the club’s MLS history with 15 points through 15 games.
  • Dejan Joveljic became the first player in MLS history to contribute to four goals as a substitute in the Galaxy’s 4-1 win over Austin FC on May 29. His two goals and two assists came in the final 30 minutes.
  • Portland’s four red cards this season are tied for the most in MLS, with fullback Josecarlos Van Rankin the only player sent off multiple times this season.
  • All-time matchups: LA lead: 14W - 13L - 6D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: LA Galaxy -145, Draw +290, Portland Timbers +340

Match #3: Philadelphia Union vs. FC Cincinnati

Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • PHI (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • CIN win (40 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points for one team)

  • The Philadelphia Union have lost only once in their last 22 home regular season games (14W, 7D) and face an FC Cincinnati side they’ve never lost to in six meetings.
  • After a club-record four-game winning streak, Cincinnati have lost back-to-back matches while conceding seven times.
  • The Union have conceded 10 goals this season, tied with NYCFC for the fewest in the league.
  • Luciano Acosta has a goal or an assist in his last seven matches (4 goals, 4 assists).
  • All-time matchups: Philadelphia lead 5W - 0L - 1D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Philadelphia Union -175, Draw +290, FC Cincinnati +450

Match #4: Chicago Fire FC vs. D.C. United

Saturday, June 18 at 8 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter

WHO WILL WIN?

  • CHI win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • DC win (40 points)

Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)

  • Chicago Fire FC's 2-0 win at D.C. United on March 12 ended a three-match winless run in the series.
  • The Fire are winless in 10 straight matches and are one game off equaling the club’s longest regular season winless run set in April-June 2011 and matched in October 2020 to May 2021.
  • D.C. United have collected just one point in their last four away matches, conceding at least twice in all four games.
  • Kacper Przybylko has scored six times in eight career MLS matches against the Black-and-Red.
  • All-time matchups: Chicago lead 27W - 26L - 21D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Chicago Fire FC -110, Draw +250, D.C. United +250

Match #5: Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami CF

Sunday, June 19 at 3:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • ATL win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • MIA win (40 points)

Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Atlanta United have won their last two home matches against Inter Miami CF (both in 2021) after taking only a point from the first two.
  • The Five Stripes have won once in their last eight (D3 4L) and saw a 13-match home unbeaten run (W8 D5) halted in a 2-1 defeat to Columbus on May 28.
  • Miami won two in a row entering the international break, both at home. They’ve lost nine of their last 12 away, but did take a point on their most recent travel at Philadelphia.
  • Atlanta’s Drake Callender is second in MLS in save percentage at 80.0% and averages 4.7 saves per 90 minutes.
  • All-time matchups: Miami leads 3W - 2L - 3D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Atlanta United -200, Draw +333, Inter Miami CF +500

Match #6: Nashville SC vs. Sporting Kansas City

Sunday, June 19 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • NSH win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • SKC win (40 points)

Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)

  • This will be Sporting Kansas City’s first visit to Nashville SC and GEODIS Park. They previously split two matches played in KC, each decided by a 2-1 scoreline.
  • Nashville extended their home unbeaten run to 24 games with a scoreless draw against San Jose on Saturday. There have been only four longer such runs in MLS history, including a 25-match run by Columbus in 2008-09.
  • Sporting suffered their ninth loss of the season on Sunday. Johnny Russell scored Sporting’s lone goal in the 2-1 defeat to New England for his fifth direct free-kick goal since 2019, second-most in MLS during that span behind Lucas Zelarayan's seven.
  • All-time match-ups: Series tied 1W - 1L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Nashville SC -145, Draw +260, Sporting Kansas City +400
