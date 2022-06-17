MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 14

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back! The game is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
- Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
- Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
- Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
- Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)
Get every pick correct to win $50,000!
Be sure to check the leaderboard as matches complete; the entrant with the most points at the end of the round wins $100!*
*Subject to eligibility & tiebreakers. Please see the Official Rules for more information.
Match #1: Seattle Sounders FC vs. LAFC
Saturday, June 18 at 3 pm ET - Watch on: ABC, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- Seattle Sounders win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- LAFC (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- LAFC’s six wins against Seattle Sounders FC in all MLS competitions since entering the league in 2018 is the second-most in that span behind Portland’s seven.
- Seattle have won four of their last five (L1) and own an MLS best-tying three come-from-behind victories in 2022.
- LAFC’s substitutes lead MLS with 10 goals scored off the bench this season.
- All-time matchups: LAFC lead: 6W - 5L - 2D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Seattle Sounders FC +120, Draw +240, LAFC +210
Match #2: LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers
Saturday, June 18 at 5 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- LA win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- Portland win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points for one team)
- The LA Galaxy have won their last three against the Portland Timbers, their second such win streak in MLS play after also doing so in the 2012 season.
- The Timbers are off to the worst start in the club’s MLS history with 15 points through 15 games.
- Dejan Joveljic became the first player in MLS history to contribute to four goals as a substitute in the Galaxy’s 4-1 win over Austin FC on May 29. His two goals and two assists came in the final 30 minutes.
- Portland’s four red cards this season are tied for the most in MLS, with fullback Josecarlos Van Rankin the only player sent off multiple times this season.
- All-time matchups: LA lead: 14W - 13L - 6D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LA Galaxy -145, Draw +290, Portland Timbers +340
Match #3: Philadelphia Union vs. FC Cincinnati
Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- PHI (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- CIN win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points for one team)
- The Philadelphia Union have lost only once in their last 22 home regular season games (14W, 7D) and face an FC Cincinnati side they’ve never lost to in six meetings.
- After a club-record four-game winning streak, Cincinnati have lost back-to-back matches while conceding seven times.
- The Union have conceded 10 goals this season, tied with NYCFC for the fewest in the league.
- Luciano Acosta has a goal or an assist in his last seven matches (4 goals, 4 assists).
- All-time matchups: Philadelphia lead 5W - 0L - 1D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Philadelphia Union -175, Draw +290, FC Cincinnati +450
Match #4: Chicago Fire FC vs. D.C. United
Saturday, June 18 at 8 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- CHI win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- DC win (40 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- Chicago Fire FC's 2-0 win at D.C. United on March 12 ended a three-match winless run in the series.
- The Fire are winless in 10 straight matches and are one game off equaling the club’s longest regular season winless run set in April-June 2011 and matched in October 2020 to May 2021.
- D.C. United have collected just one point in their last four away matches, conceding at least twice in all four games.
- Kacper Przybylko has scored six times in eight career MLS matches against the Black-and-Red.
- All-time matchups: Chicago lead 27W - 26L - 21D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Chicago Fire FC -110, Draw +250, D.C. United +250
Match #5: Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami CF
Sunday, June 19 at 3:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- ATL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- MIA win (40 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Atlanta United have won their last two home matches against Inter Miami CF (both in 2021) after taking only a point from the first two.
- The Five Stripes have won once in their last eight (D3 4L) and saw a 13-match home unbeaten run (W8 D5) halted in a 2-1 defeat to Columbus on May 28.
- Miami won two in a row entering the international break, both at home. They’ve lost nine of their last 12 away, but did take a point on their most recent travel at Philadelphia.
- Atlanta’s Drake Callender is second in MLS in save percentage at 80.0% and averages 4.7 saves per 90 minutes.
- All-time matchups: Miami leads 3W - 2L - 3D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Atlanta United -200, Draw +333, Inter Miami CF +500
Match #6: Nashville SC vs. Sporting Kansas City
Sunday, June 19 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- NSH win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- SKC win (40 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- This will be Sporting Kansas City’s first visit to Nashville SC and GEODIS Park. They previously split two matches played in KC, each decided by a 2-1 scoreline.
- Nashville extended their home unbeaten run to 24 games with a scoreless draw against San Jose on Saturday. There have been only four longer such runs in MLS history, including a 25-match run by Columbus in 2008-09.
- Sporting suffered their ninth loss of the season on Sunday. Johnny Russell scored Sporting’s lone goal in the 2-1 defeat to New England for his fifth direct free-kick goal since 2019, second-most in MLS during that span behind Lucas Zelarayan's seven.
- All-time match-ups: Series tied 1W - 1L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Nashville SC -145, Draw +260, Sporting Kansas City +400