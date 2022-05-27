MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 13

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back! The game is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
Match #1: LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Saturday, May 28 at 6 pm ET - Watch on: UniMás, TUDN, Twitter (English audio)
WHO WILL WIN?
- LAFC win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- SJ win (50 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- LAFC ended their two-match losing streak with a 2-0 victory at Columbus Crew in Week 13.
- San Jose are unbeaten in four straight league matches (W2 D2). They have just one longer unbeaten run in MLS play since the start of the 2020 season when they went 10 consecutive matches without a loss from July-August 2021.
- All-time matchups: LAFC lead 7W - 4L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LAFC -200, Draw +350, San Jose Earthquakes +450
Match #2: New York Red Bulls vs. D.C. United
Saturday, May 28 at 7 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- RBNY win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- DC win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points for one team)
- This will be the 98th matchup (including playoffs) between these two sides, the most in MLS history. The Redbulls are winless in their last three home matches against D.C. (D2 1L) after winning eight of the previous 10 outings at Red Bull Arena (W8 D2, incl. playoffs).
- New York are coming off their first road loss of the season, a 2-0 defeat at Inter Miami CF. The Red Bulls are winless in their six matches at home this season (D2 L4). They are hoping to avoid becoming the fourth team in MLS history to go winless in their first seven home games.
- D.C. United have earned only two wins in their last 10 league games (D2 L8).
- All-time matchups: D.C. United lead 43W - 37L - 18D
- Match odds by BetMGM: New York Red Bulls -160, Draw +290, D.C. United +400
Match #3: New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union
Saturday, May 28 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- NE win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- PHI win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points for one team)
- Dating back to the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, the Revolution are unbeaten in four straight matches against the Union (W3 D1). However, the Revs only won one of the previous 15 matches (D3 L11, including MLS is Back) going back to September 2015.
- New England are unbeaten in four straight matches (W2 D2) following a 3-2 win over FC Cincinnati in Week 13. It was their seventh straight game where they scored multiple goals, the longest such streak in club history and the longest in the regular season since LAFC did so in 10 consecutive matches in July-August 2019.
- Philadelphia ended their run of five straight draws with a 2-0 victory at Portland in Week 13. They have lost only once in their last 17 regular season matches (W8 D8), dating back to late October.
- All-time matchups: Philadelphia Union lead 19W - 10L - 7D
- Match odds by BetMGM: New England Revolution +105, Draw +250, Philadelphia Union +240
Match #4: Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo FC
Saturday, May 28 at 9:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- RSL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- HOU win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last nine MLS matches against Houston (W4 D5), including a 0-0 away draw in February. RSL only have two longer unbeaten runs against a single team in the club’s history, going 10 matches without losing against the Philadelphia Union from 2010-17 and Portland from 2011-14 (incl. playoffs).
- RSL came from behind to win for the second straight week, with a 2-1 win at CF Montréal on Sunday. They now have three wins after conceding the opening goal this season, tied for the most in MLS with LAFC as their eight wins after going down 1-0 since the start of last campaign is the most in the league (including playoffs).
- The Dynamo recorded a 3-0 win at LA Galaxy on Sunday. It was just their second win in their last 30 away matches (also 3-1 at Miami in April). Houston have won all seven away matches in which they have scored three or more goals and have failed to win any of the others (D14 L45).
- All-time matchups: The series is tied at 12W - 12L - 10D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Real Salt Lake -110, Draw +240, Houston Dynamo FC +275
Match #5: LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC
Sunday, May 29 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: UniMás, TUDN, Twitter (English audio)
WHO WILL WIN?
- LA win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- ATX win (40 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- LA Galaxy defeated Austin, 1-0, at Q2 Stadium on May 8. It was the first away points in the brief history between either side. The two meetings in 2021 were split, with each ckub recording a 2-0 win.
- The Galaxy’s 3-0 defeat to Houston in Week 13 was the seventh time they’ve lost at home by three or more goals since the start of the 2017 season, equaling their number of three-goal home defeats from their first 21 MLS seasons (incl. playoffs).
- Austin FC came back from two goals down to tie Orlando City SC, 2-2, on Sunday. It was the second time Austin have avoided a defeat after falling behind by multiple goals this season. The other was when they beat D.C. United 3-2 after going down 2-0.
- All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 2W - 1L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LA Galaxy -130, Draw +290, Austin FC +290
Match #6: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Charlotte FC
Sunday, May 29 at 9:30 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- SEA win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- CLT win (40 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- Seattle have lost just once against expansion sides of their nine all-time home matches (W4 D4), a 1-0 defeat t0 LAFC in 2018.
- The Sounders have given up a goal in their last seven regular season games dating back to last season. It is the longest such streak in their MLS history.
- Fifteen of Charlotte’s 16 points this season have come at home as they have managed only one point in their six away matches, a scoreless draw at Colorado in April.
- Match odds by BetMGM: Seattle Sounders FC -185, Draw +300, Charlotte FC +475