MLS players dominate CCL Best XI from Round of 16

After all five MLS teams in contention booked passage into the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals, eight MLS players have earned Best XI honors for their Round of 16 performances.

The Portland Timbers have two players included, with Yimmi Chara and Diego Valeri both slotting into midfield after they swept aside Honduran side Marathon 7-2 on aggregate. The midfield is completed by Jamiro Monteiro of the Philadelphia Union, and he's joined by center back Jakob Glesnes after they roared past Costa Rican side Saprissa 5-0 on aggregate.

Columbus Crew SC center back Jonathan Mensah and striker Gyasi Zardes gave the defending MLS Cup champions a duo of their own, sparked by a 5-0 aggregate series win over Nicaraguan side Real Esteli.

Atlanta United are represented by goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo and his back-to-back shutouts against Costa Rican outfit Alajuelense (2-0 aggregate), while Toronto FC's Justin Morrow appeared at left back after scoring the deciding goal that sent the Reds past Liga MX's Club Leon 3-2 on aggregate.