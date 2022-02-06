MLS NEXT Pro: Inter Miami CF, San Jose Earthquakes name coaches

After announcing his retirement at the end of the 2021 campaign, MLS legend Federico Higuain will take the next step in his career as a Fort Lauderdale CF assistant coach, Inter Miami announced Friday.

“We as a staff are excited to continue the work we are doing to develop the young professional players, as well as many from our academy,” Powell said in a statement. “We look forward to our campaign in a new exciting league. We are very happy to welcome Federico and Ryan to our coaching staff, whose playing experiences will be invaluable to our players' development as they both transition into their coaching careers."