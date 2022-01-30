MLS NEXT Pro: Columbus, Dallas & Houston name coaches for 2022 league launch

"We are thrilled to have Kenny lead Dynamo 2 as the head coach. During Kenny’s six years with the Dynamo Academy, he has proven to be an excellent bridge between the Academy and the first team. He is a collaborator who understands how to develop players and how [Dynamo coach] Paulo [Nagamura] wants to play the game,” Dynamo assistant general manager Nick Kowba said in a statement. “The MLS NEXT Pro initiative gives high-potential players the platform to adapt to a professional environment and prepare for the demands of our first team. We are extremely excited to see Kenny lead our first group of young men in this project.”