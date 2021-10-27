MLS MVP Power Rankings: Who made the final cut as 2021 season winds down?

We made it. It’s the last MVP Power Rankings of the year. We’re one day closer to looking back on all the things we’ve Power Ranked this season and deciding if attempting to subjectively quantify the abilities of teams, rivalry names and players alike made us better students of the game or simply just better friends.

Anyway, since this is the last one and the MLS editorial staff that voted on this set of rankings probably has a few actual MVP voters sprinkled throughout it, this is probably a relatively decent straw poll of what will happen when it’s time for the final votes to come in. I mean, in this case, you could probably ask five casual MLS fans for their MVP and they’ll get the same answer we’re about to get. The outcome is obvious at this point. But hey, who are we to rob you of your last chance to tweet about your favorite non- Carles Gil player being fleeced by the good folks at MLSsoccer.com?

Andreu Fontas, Raul Ruidiaz, Damir Kreilach, Julian Gressel, Cristian Roldan

This is a who’s who of MLS Guys Who Get Constant Shoutouts for Being Underrated. And also Raul Ruidiaz. I think the voters realized they could just put their favorites in at the bottom of the ballot and I’d have to talk about them/acknowledge their underratedness in some capacity. I mean, that’s what I did at least.

Which is why your leader in American Soccer Analysis’ Goals Added (g+) metric, Andreu Fontas, is once again in the MVP Power Rankings. I don’t know if I can technically say he’s been the wire-to-wire leader in g+. But he has been very, very good for a team that is starting to look like a back-to-back regular-season Western Conference winner. Fontas is a top-10 player in the “interrupting” element of g+ (basically just defensive effect) and a top-two player in the passing element of g+, nestled right between Carles Gil and Emanuel Reynoso. Fontas is a center back. Seems like good company to be in. As is the rest of this list.

Damir Kreilach has put in a 14-goal, eight-assist season for an RSL team on the verge of making the playoffs and absolutely deserves some love for a 22-goal contribution season in which he’s played a couple of different positions. It’s the best season of his MLS career so far.

Cristian Roldan has spent the season, unsurprisingly, doing Cristian Roldan things. He’s 11th in the league in g+ and second among attacking midfielders, just behind Gil. He’s in the upper half of almost every per-90 category among attacking midfielders. And he’s put together a six-goal and six-assist season. He’s not the most important Seattle midfielder (we’ll get to him later), but he’s still a crucial player on one of the league’s best teams.

Julian Gressel may be a Best XI player in addition to being the player I’m most excited about getting votes. He’s fifth in g+ and among fullbacks this season, he’s in the 95th-percentile or higher in assists, expected assists, expected goals plus assists and shot-creating actions. None of those are my favorite Gressel stat, though. But they do provide some key context for it. Gressel is in the top percentile for pass completion percentage. Nobody has had a less successful time consistently connecting with his teammates. And it doesn’t matter one bit.

Because Julian Gressel has understood the assignment. In Hernan Losada’s system, it’s not to pad numbers with simple sideways or backward passes. You’ve got to go for it. And I can’t think of another player I’d want consistently bombarding the other team with a cross from the wing. There’s a reason he’s third in the league behind Gil and Reynoso in key passes.