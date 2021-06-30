MLS MVP Power Rankings: Check out the frontrunners as the 2021 season heats up

Welcome to the part of the MVP Power Rankings where the analysis basically comes down to “Dude just scores goals.” Ruidiaz is third in non-penalty expected goals and is only missing out on the top spot by a tenth of a point. He’s one goal off from being tied for the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead. And he’s also probably hampered a bit in these rankings because his team has a little too much quality around him. It’s tough to be the Most Valuable Player when you’re needed just slightly less than players on other teams for your team to succeed. Actually, everything I’m saying is a perfect lead in to...