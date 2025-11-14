MLS legends Wondolowski, Sanneh named to National Soccer Hall of Fame

MLS legends Chris Wondolowski and Tony Sanneh are part of the six-member National Soccer Hall of Fame Class of 2026, the organization announced Thursday.

The other honorees are US women's national team icons Tobin Heath and Heather O’Reilly, referee Kari Seitz, and indoor soccer standout Kevin Crow.

Wondolowski and Sanneh will be inducted at a ceremony on May 1 at FC Dallas ' Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Wondolowski scored 11 goals for the USMNT in 35 caps. He featured at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and helped win the 2013 Concacaf Gold Cup .

He played 17 seasons in the league from 2005-21, rising to stardom with the San Jose Earthquakes . He is a five-time MLS All-Star and three-time MLS Best XI selection, in addition to winning two MLS Golden Boots (2010, '12) and one league MVP award (2012).

Wondolowski is the all-time leading scorer in MLS history with 171 regular-season goals, surpassing Landon Donovan’s regular-season total of 145.

Tony Sanneh

Sanneh played eight MLS seasons between 1996 and 2009, most notably for D.C. United. He won two MLS Cups (1996, '97) with the Black-and-Red, as well as the 1996 US Open Cup, while making 96 appearances across all competitions for the club.

A midfielder/defender, he also featured in MLS for the Columbus Crew, Chicago Fire FC, Colorado Rapids and LA Galaxy after playing in Germany for Hertha BSC and 1. FC Nürnberg.