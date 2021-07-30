MLS legend Kei Kamara finds a new home at Finland's HIFK 

The fifth all-time leading scorer in MLS history has found a new club — and league.
Veteran striker Kei Kamara has signed with Finnish side HIFK, it was announced on Friday. The Sierra Leone international has been a free agent since the 2020 MLS season came to a close.
"I've officially signed a deal with HIFK. Yep, it's official," Kamara said in a Twitter post. "I'm so grateful. ... Here I am in beautiful Finland, I'm out here. The most historic club in the country, that's who I'm with. I'm super excited."
Kamara has enjoyed a storied MLS career with 130 goals (and 47 assists) in 359 appearances after making his debut in 2006. He's featured for a number of clubs, including Sporting Kansas City, Columbus Crew, Vancouver Whitecaps FC and the New England Revolution. He also featured for Premier League side Norwich City between stints with SKC.
The 36-year-old had four goals and two assists across 16 combined appearances in 2020 with the Colorado Rapids and Minnesota United.
HIFK currently sit sixth after 17 matches in the Finnish top flight, which would be good for a place in the Championship Round. They have scored 13 goals, fewer than any club above them.
Kamara previously noted the importance of finding a club and regular playing time ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, as he hopes to continue as a key player for Sierra Leone. He recently scored the decisive penalty kick that sent the Leone Stars to their first AFCON tournament in 25 years.
"I've been working for it, I'm ready for it," Kamara said. "I've been training, I was waiting for the right opportunity and this is it."