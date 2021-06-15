MLS great Kei Kamara scores to send Sierra Leone to first AFCON tournament in 25 years

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

Kei Kamara has become an MLS legend over the course of his well-traveled career that has seen him suit up for eight different teams in the league. The 36-year-old remains without a club for the time being, but suiting up for the Sierra Leone national team on Tuesday, Kamara scored another big-time goal, bagging the game-winning penalty kick in the first half that sent Sierra Leone to its first Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 25 years.

Playing Benin to secure the final place at the 2022 AFCON in Cameroon, Kamara's 19th-minute finish from the spot gave Sierra Leone the result they needed to punch their ticket to their first AFCON since 1996.

It remains to be seen whether Kamara can parlay the heroics at the international level to another look for an MLS club, but there are few forwards in the history of the league that can point to as proven a track record as the veteran.

Kamara most recently suited up for Minnesota United last season, where he was dealt from the Colorado Rapids, scoring four goals and dishing out two assists across 16 games between the two clubs. For his MLS career, Kamara has bagged 130 goals in 359 games, putting him fifth on the all-time MLS scorers list.

