MLS great Kei Kamara scores to send Sierra Leone to first AFCON tournament in 25 years

Kei Kamara has become an MLS legend over the course of his well-traveled career that has seen him suit up for eight different teams in the league. The 36-year-old remains without a club for the time being, but suiting up for the Sierra Leone national team on Tuesday, Kamara scored another big-time goal, bagging the game-winning penalty kick in the first half that sent Sierra Leone to its first Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 25 years.