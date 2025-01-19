MLS-led USMNT show promise vs. Venezuela: "We're a talented group"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - If Mauricio Pochettino wanted more US men’s national team squad options, he got them in Saturday’s 3-1 friendly win over Venezuela .

“… This gives us a positive feeling to be able to help these kids keep on growing.”

“This makes us happy, to see players like [Jack], like Benja [Cremaschi], like Guti [Brian Gutiérrez], like Caden [Clark], like Emeka [Eneli], like Diego [Luna]… everyone,” the Argentine manager said in Spanish postmatch. “The truth is we’re happy about their performance."

More importantly, they gave Pochettino plenty to think about as the head coach plans for two upcoming tournaments ( Concacaf Nations League & Concacaf Gold Cup ) later this year, as well as the main target of his tenure: the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

Three players – Jack McGlynn , Patrick Agyemang and Matko Miljevic – scored their first USMNT goals, while eight earned their first senior caps during a one-sided victory at Inter Miami CF ’s Chase Stadium.

“I think we all agree that technically he’s a special player. We’ve seen how he strikes the ball, his control, the quality of his play, his capacity, his vision,” Pochettino said of the 21-year-old.

Arguably the biggest standout of Saturday’s result was McGlynn. The Philadelphia Union homegrown midfielder notched a goal and an assist, providing the game’s most exhilarating moment in the 37th minute with a long-range screamer from nearly 30 yards out.

McGlynn, who’s coming off a career-best 4g/7a last season with the Union, gave casual USMNT observers a privileged look at the talented left foot many Philadelphia and MLS fans are already well familiar with.

“I saw Caden [Clark] playing me, I found myself in a good pocket, a lot of space in front of me, and thought: Why not? I have a good shot,’" he said. “So I tried it, and thank the Lord it went in.”

Big Pat delivers

Just two minutes after McGlynn’s wonder strike, Agyemang marked his USMNT debut with a trademark goal of his own – harnessing his power and pace to outmuscle defender Francisco La Mantía before beating goalkeeper Wuilker Faríñezfrom from close range.

“I like to be in isolated positions. The ball came through, I saw it was 1v1, I sized up my defender and I said, ‘Let’s go on a run’”, said the 24-year-old striker, Charlotte FC’s top scorer of 2024 with 10 goals. “So I ran with the ball, got it to my left foot and saw the keeper come out, and it went in.