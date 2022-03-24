MLS great Aurélien Collin retires after remarkable career

"It was a pleasure to coach Aurelien because of his winning mentality and willingness to fight for everything," SKC manager Peter Vermes said in a statement. "He came to our club at the perfect time because we needed a destroyer on our backline, and I don't think we could have found a better fit. Aurelien always gave 100% and always delivered in big moments. He had a great competitiveness to win every time he stepped on the field and helped us achieve lots of success. We wish him the best of luck in the next chapter of his life."