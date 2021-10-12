Disciplinary Committee Decision

MLS fines Inter Miami CF head coach Phil Neville for comments on officiating 

By MLSsoccer staff

Two players and a head coach have been issued fines following games over the weekend of Oct. 9-10, Major League Soccer announced Tuesday.

Phil Neville violation of public criticism policy

Inter Miami CF head coach Phil Neville has been fined an undisclosed amount for his comments regarding the officiating following Miami’s match against the New York Red Bulls on October 9. These comments are in violation of the league’s public criticism policy.

Cristian Dájome simulation/embellishment

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Cristian Dájome guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 41st minute of Vancouver’s match against Seattle Sounders FC on Oct. 9. The forward has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Danny Wilson failure to leave field in timely manner

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Colorado Rapids defender Danny Wilson guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 57th minute of Colorado’s match against Minnesota United FC on Oct. 10 (VIDEO). The defender has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

