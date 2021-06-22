Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 9 positional rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

A massive double game week kicks off on Tuesday, with all but two teams playing twice in Week 9 of MLS Fantasy. Keep in mind there is sure to be roster rotation with games coming in thick and heavy, making it crucial to monitor news and starting lineups before finalizing your DGW players. The quick turnaround leaves a small window to get your squad in order, so let’s dive straight into the top options and values at each position.

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 9 preview podcast.

Teams NOT on a Double Game Week: COL, MIA

Teams on a BYE: None

Goalkeepers

Stefan Cleveland has kept two clean sheets in four appearances since taking over for Stefan Frei (knee). The Sounders continue to boast the best defensive record in MLS (four goals conceded over nine games), setting the budget-friendly Cleveland up for another fruitful point haul with two favorable home matchups against Real Salt Lake and Vancouver.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Stefan Cleveland
SEA
vs. RSL, vs. VAN
$5.9
2. Joe Willis
NSH
vs. TOR, vs. MTL
$7.3
3. Sean Johnson
NYC
vs. ATL, vs. DC
$6.0
4. Andre Blake
PHI
vs. CLB, at CHI
$8.6
5. Matt Turner
NE
vs. RBNY, at DAL
$8.1

Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Pablo Sisniega
LAFC
vs. DAL, at SKC
$5.0
2. Quentin Westberg
TOR
at NSH, vs. CIN
$5.1
3. Brandon Austin
ORL
vs. SJ, at MIA
$4.0

Defenders

Yeimar Gomez Andrade has played a big part in Seattle’s early season success, netting double-figure point hauls in three of his last four outings. In addition to potential clean sheet points in favorable home matchups with RSL and Vancouver, he’s been a bonus point magnet and the Columbian is a safe bet to deliver a serviceable score regardless of shutouts

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Yeimar Gomez Andrade
SEA
vs. RSL, vs. VAN
$8.2
2. Walker Zimmerman
NSH
vs. TOR, vs. MTL
$8.0
3. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. CLB, at CHI
$9.0
4. Richie Laryea
TOR
at NSH, vs. CIN
$5.8
5. Brooks Lennon
ATL
at NYC, vs. RBNY
$7.8
6. Daniel Lovitz
NSH
vs. TOR, vs. MTL
$8.6
7. Anton Tinnerholm
NYC
vs. ATL, vs. DC
$7.7
8. Brad Smith
SEA
vs. RSL, vs. VAN
$7.4
9. Kyle Smith
ORL
vs. SJ, at MIA
$7.8
10. Aaron Herrera
RSL
at SEA, vs. HOU
$6.5
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
Kemar Lawrence
TOR
at NSH, vs. CIN
$4.5
Jaylin Lindsey
SKC
vs. COL, vs. LAFC
$5.4
Miguel Navarro
CHI
vs. CIN, vs. PHI
$5.3

Midfielders

Carles Gil dished out a pair of assists in Week 8 and he now leads the league with seven assists on the season. He’s averaged 11 fantasy points per game across his last five appearances, making it well-worth paying the lofty $13 million price tag to lock in arguably the best creator in Major League Soccer.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
vs. RBNY, at DAL
$13.0
2. Alejandro Pozuelo
TOR
at NSH, vs. CIN
$9.8
3. Nani
ORL
vs. SJ, at MIA
$9.8
4. Joao Paulo
SEA
vs. RSL, vs. VAN
$10.6
5. Gianluca Busio
SKC
vs. COL, vs. LAFC
$8.7
6. Jamiro Monteiro
PHI
vs. CLB, at PHI
$11.1
7. Damir Kreilach
RSL
at SEA, vs. HOU
$9.6
8. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. ATX, at POR
$9.2
9. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
at PHI, at ATX
$9.9
10. Jesus Medina
NYC
vs. ATL, vs. DC
$9.4
11. Alvaro Medran
CHI
vs. CIN, vs. PHI
$6.8
12. Maxi Moralez
NYC
vs. ATL, vs. DC
$8.4
13. Marcelino Moreno
ATL
at NYC, vs. RBNY
$9.9
14. Eduard Atuesta
LAFC
vs. DAL, at SKC
$9.2
15. Cristian Roldan
SEA
vs. RSL, vs. VAN
$8.4
16. Franco Fragapane
MIN
vs. ATX, at POR
$9.2
17. Diego Valeri
POR
at HOU, vs. MIN
$7.6
18. Mauricio Pereyra
ORL
vs. SJ, at MIA
$7.9
19. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
at ORL, vs. LA
$7.7
20. Randall Leal
NSH
vs. TOR, vs. MTL
$7.9

Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luka Stojanovic
CHI
vs. CIN, vs. PHI
$6.1
2. Albert Rusnak
RSL
at SEA, vs. HOU
$5.8
3. Tyler Pasher
HOU
vs. POR, at RSL
$5.3

Forwards

Raul Ruidiaz was back among the goals upon returning from a brief international stint with Peru. He was surprisingly omitted from their Copa America roster, setting him up for a big week with juicy home matchups against Real Salt Lake and Vancouver. Ruidiaz will look to create some separation at the top of the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi leaderboard, where he’s currently tied with Chicharito on seven goals.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
vs. RSL, vs. VAN
$9.9
2. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. DAL, at SKC
$8.6
3. Chicharito
LA
at VAN, at SJ
$9.2
4. Robert Beric
CHI
vs. CIN, vs. PHI
$7.3
5. Alan Pulido
SKC
vs. COL, vs. LAFC
$10.3
6. Diego Rossi
LAFC
vs. DAL, at SKC
$9.2
7. Daryl Dike
ORL
vs. SJ, at MIA
$8.0
8. Johnny Russell
SKC
vs. COL, vs. LAFC
$7.2
9. Gustavo Bou
NE
vs. RBNY, at DAL
$9.6
10. Kacper Przybylko
PHI
vs. CLB, at CHI
$7.7
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ayo Akinola
TOR
at NSH, vs. CIN
$6.3
2. Cade Cowell
SJ
at ORL, vs. LA
$4.5
3. Chris Wondolowski
SJ
at ORL, vs. LA
$4.2
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
vs. RBNY, at DAL
$13.0
2. Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
vs. RSL, vs. VAN
$9.9
3. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. DAL, at SKC
$8.6
