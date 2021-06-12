MLS Fantasy Week 8 Positional Rankings

The international window remains in full swing, but MLS Fantasy rolls on with Week 8 kicking off Saturday afternoon when Sporting Kansas City host Austin FC (3 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). They’re the only squads playing twice in Week 8, which means those players have two shots at producing a serviceable fantasy point haul. There are still several international absences and injuries to be mindful of, so be sure to look over starting lineups before locking in your team.
Teams on a Double Game Week: SKC, ATX
Teams on a Bye: MTL
Note: * indicates player is questionable to play and ranked as if they will play starter minutes
Goalkeepers
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Tim Melia
|
SKC
|
vs. ATX, at POR
|
$6.1
|
2. Brad Stuver
|
ATX
|
at SKC, vs. SJ
|
$7.5
|
3. Bill Hamid
|
DC
|
vs. MIA
|
$5.9
|
4. Carlos Coronel
|
RBNY
|
vs. NSH
|
$6.4
|
5. Jimmy Maurer
|
DAL
|
vs. MIN
|
$6.9
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Evan Bush
|
CLB
|
vs. CHI
|
$5.0
|
2. Pablo Sisniega
|
LAFC
|
vs. HOU
|
$5.2
|
3. Matt Freese
|
PHI
|
at ATL
|
$4.0
Defenders
All Sporting defenders are high on the fantasy radar as part of their double game week. Center back Andreu Fontas has supplied a steady stream of bonus points, and he’ll have two shots at a clean sheet in Week 8. He’s a strong player to build your defense around.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Andreu Fontas
|
SKC
|
vs. ATX, at POR
|
$7.0
|
2. Matt Besler
|
ATX
|
at SKC, vs. SJ
|
$7.0
|
3. Nicolas Isimat-Mirin
|
SKC
|
vs. ATX, at POR
|
$6.1
|
4. Graham Zusi
|
SKC
|
vs. ATX, at POR
|
$5.3
|
5. Luis Martins
|
SKC
|
vs. ATX, at POR
|
$5.8
|
6. Zan Kolmanic
|
ATX
|
at SKC, vs. SJ
|
$6.0
|
7. Eddie Segura
|
LAFC
|
vs. HOU
|
$5.8
|
8. Kyle Duncan
|
RBNY
|
vs. NSH
|
$6.7
|
9. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
at ATL
|
$8.5
|
10. Ryan Hollingshead
|
DAL
|
vs. MIN
|
$6.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Jaylin Lindsey
|
SKC
|
vs. ATX, at POR
|
$4.9
|
2. Nick Lima
|
SKC
|
at SKC, vs. SJ
|
$5.0
|
3. Julio Cascante
|
ATX
|
at SKC, vs. SJ
|
$4.8
Midfielders
Gianluca Busio turned heads with a scintillating free kick and 14 fantasy points in Week 7. He’ll look to carry that momentum into a favorable Week 8, starting with an Austin FC side that he fired off five shots against in their first meeting.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Gianluca Busio
|
SKC
|
vs. ATX, at POR
|
$8.2
|
2. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at NYC
|
$12.5
|
3. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
vs. CHI
|
$10.0
|
4. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
TOR
|
vs. ORL
|
$9.5
|
5. Ilie Sanchez
|
SKC
|
vs. ATX, at POR
|
$8.1
|
6. Alex Ring
|
ATX
|
at SKC, vs. SJ
|
$7.6
|
7. Tomas Pochettino
|
ATX
|
at SKC, vs. SJ
|
$6.9
|
8. Joao Paulo
|
SEA
|
at LA
|
$10.4
|
9. Jamiro Monteiro
|
PHI
|
at ATL
|
$11.3
|
10. *Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
at DAL
|
$9.6
|
11. Jesus Medina
|
NYC
|
vs. NE
|
$9.2
|
12. Eduard Atuesta
|
LAFC
|
vs. HOU
|
$9.5
|
13. Damir Kreilach
|
RSL
|
vs. VAN
|
$9.1
|
14. Caden Clark
|
RBNY
|
vs. NSH
|
$7.1
|
15. Diego Valeri
|
POR
|
vs. SKC
|
$7.6
|
16. Jack Price
|
COL
|
at CIN
|
$9.4
|
17. *Kevin Molino
|
CLB
|
vs. CHI
|
$8.0
|
18. Paul Arriola
|
DC
|
vs. MIA
|
$7.0
|
19. Santiago Sosa
|
ATL
|
vs. PHI
|
$7.3
|
20. Michael Bradley
|
TOR
|
vs. ORL
|
$7.9
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Diego Fagunez
|
ATX
|
at SKC, vs. SJ
|
$5.7
|
2. Remi Walter
|
SKC
|
vs. ATX, at POR
|
$5.2
|
3. Jared Stroud
|
ATX
|
at SKC, vs. SJ
|
$4.4
Forwards
Johnny Russell has struggled with an injury, but could shoulder more of the scoring load with Alan Pulido away on international duty. He had eight key passes and added an assist to accumulate 13 points against Austin FC in their first meeting. Now, he’ll look to get back on track with two bites at the apple in Week 8.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Johnny Russell
|
SKC
|
vs. ATX, at POR
|
$6.7
|
2. Daniel Salloi
|
SKC
|
vs. ATX, at POR
|
$7.1
|
3. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. HOU
|
$8.5
|
4. Cecilio Dominguez
|
ATX
|
at SKC, vs. SJ
|
$7.5
|
5. Chicharito
|
LA
|
vs. SEA
|
$9.7
|
6. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
vs. NE
|
$9.0
|
7. Diego Rossi
|
LAFC
|
vs. HOU
|
$9.4
|
8. Ola Kamara
|
DC
|
vs. MIA
|
$7.6
|
9. Rubio Rubin
|
RSL
|
vs. VAN
|
$7.6
|
10. Kacper Przybylko
|
PHI
|
at ATL
|
$7.6
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Khiry Shelton
|
SKC
|
vs. ATX, at POR
|
$5.6
|
2. Jon Gallagher
|
ATX
|
at SKC, vs. SJ
|
$5.0
|
3. Ayo Akinola
|
TOR
|
vs. ORL
|
$5.8
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Gianluca Busio
|
SKC
|
vs. ATX, at POR
|
$8.2
|
2. Johnny Russell
|
SKC
|
vs. ATX, at POR
|
$6.7
|
3. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. HOU
|
$9.8