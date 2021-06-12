MLS Fantasy Week 8 Positional Rankings

The international window remains in full swing, but MLS Fantasy rolls on with Week 8 kicking off Saturday afternoon when Sporting Kansas City host Austin FC (3 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). They’re the only squads playing twice in Week 8, which means those players have two shots at producing a serviceable fantasy point haul. There are still several international absences and injuries to be mindful of, so be sure to look over starting lineups before locking in your team.