MLS Fantasy Week 8 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

The international window remains in full swing, but MLS Fantasy rolls on with Week 8 kicking off Saturday afternoon when Sporting Kansas City host Austin FC (3 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). They’re the only squads playing twice in Week 8, which means those players have two shots at producing a serviceable fantasy point haul. There are still several international absences and injuries to be mindful of, so be sure to look over starting lineups before locking in your team.

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 8 preview podcast.

Teams on a Double Game Week: SKC, ATX

Teams on a Bye: MTL

Note: * indicates player is questionable to play and ranked as if they will play starter minutes

Goalkeepers

Austin have been held scoreless in three consecutive games, with the expansion side’s last goal coming against SKC over a month ago. That leaves Tim Melia in prime position to produce a solid score against a struggling attack before a tough road test at Portland on June 19.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Tim Melia
SKC
vs. ATX, at POR
$6.1
2. Brad Stuver
ATX
at SKC, vs. SJ
$7.5
3. Bill Hamid
DC
vs. MIA
$5.9
4. Carlos Coronel
RBNY
vs. NSH
$6.4
5. Jimmy Maurer
DAL
vs. MIN
$6.9

Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Evan Bush
CLB
vs. CHI
$5.0
2. Pablo Sisniega
LAFC
vs. HOU
$5.2
3. Matt Freese
PHI
at ATL
$4.0

Defenders

All Sporting defenders are high on the fantasy radar as part of their double game week. Center back Andreu Fontas has supplied a steady stream of bonus points, and he’ll have two shots at a clean sheet in Week 8. He’s a strong player to build your defense around.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Andreu Fontas
SKC
vs. ATX, at POR
$7.0
2. Matt Besler
ATX
at SKC, vs. SJ
$7.0
3. Nicolas Isimat-Mirin
SKC
vs. ATX, at POR
$6.1
4. Graham Zusi
SKC
vs. ATX, at POR
$5.3
5. Luis Martins
SKC
vs. ATX, at POR
$5.8
6. Zan Kolmanic
ATX
at SKC, vs. SJ
$6.0
7. Eddie Segura
LAFC
vs. HOU
$5.8
8. Kyle Duncan
RBNY
vs. NSH
$6.7
9. Kai Wagner
PHI
at ATL
$8.5
10. Ryan Hollingshead
DAL
vs. MIN
$6.2
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jaylin Lindsey
SKC
vs. ATX, at POR
$4.9
2. Nick Lima
SKC
at SKC, vs. SJ
$5.0
3. Julio Cascante
ATX
at SKC, vs. SJ
$4.8

Midfielders

Gianluca Busio turned heads with a scintillating free kick and 14 fantasy points in Week 7. He’ll look to carry that momentum into a favorable Week 8, starting with an Austin FC side that he fired off five shots against in their first meeting.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Gianluca Busio
SKC
vs. ATX, at POR
$8.2
2. Carles Gil
NE
at NYC
$12.5
3. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
vs. CHI
$10.0
4. Alejandro Pozuelo
TOR
vs. ORL
$9.5
5. Ilie Sanchez
SKC
vs. ATX, at POR
$8.1
6. Alex Ring
ATX
at SKC, vs. SJ
$7.6
7. Tomas Pochettino
ATX
at SKC, vs. SJ
$6.9
8. Joao Paulo
SEA
at LA
$10.4
9. Jamiro Monteiro
PHI
at ATL
$11.3
10. *Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
at DAL
$9.6
11. Jesus Medina
NYC
vs. NE
$9.2
12. Eduard Atuesta
LAFC
vs. HOU
$9.5
13. Damir Kreilach
RSL
vs. VAN
$9.1
14. Caden Clark
RBNY
vs. NSH
$7.1
15. Diego Valeri
POR
vs. SKC
$7.6
16. Jack Price
COL
at CIN
$9.4
17. *Kevin Molino
CLB
vs. CHI
$8.0
18. Paul Arriola
DC
vs. MIA
$7.0
19. Santiago Sosa
ATL
vs. PHI
$7.3
20. Michael Bradley
TOR
vs. ORL
$7.9

Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Diego Fagunez
ATX
at SKC, vs. SJ
$5.7
2. Remi Walter
SKC
vs. ATX, at POR
$5.2
3. Jared Stroud
ATX
at SKC, vs. SJ
$4.4

Forwards

Johnny Russell has struggled with an injury, but could shoulder more of the scoring load with Alan Pulido away on international duty. He had eight key passes and added an assist to accumulate 13 points against Austin FC in their first meeting. Now, he’ll look to get back on track with two bites at the apple in Week 8.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Johnny Russell
SKC
vs. ATX, at POR
$6.7
2. Daniel Salloi
SKC
vs. ATX, at POR
$7.1
3. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. HOU
$8.5
4. Cecilio Dominguez
ATX
at SKC, vs. SJ
$7.5
5. Chicharito
LA
vs. SEA
$9.7
6. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
vs. NE
$9.0
7. Diego Rossi
LAFC
vs. HOU
$9.4
8. Ola Kamara
DC
vs. MIA
$7.6
9. Rubio Rubin
RSL
vs. VAN
$7.6
10. Kacper Przybylko
PHI
at ATL
$7.6
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Khiry Shelton
SKC
vs. ATX, at POR
$5.6
2. Jon Gallagher
ATX
at SKC, vs. SJ
$5.0
3. Ayo Akinola
TOR
vs. ORL
$5.8
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Gianluca Busio
SKC
vs. ATX, at POR
$8.2
2. Johnny Russell
SKC
vs. ATX, at POR
$6.7
3. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. HOU
$9.8
