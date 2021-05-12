MLS Fantasy Week 5 Positional Rankings

The first DGW (double game week) of the 2021 MLS Fantasy season is upon us, with 13 teams playing twice in Week 5. While only the best score of the two games counts for each player, loading up on DGW players sets your squad up to earn a serviceable score in at least one of their respective matchups. With that in mind, let’s get right into the top options and values for Week 5.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 5 preview podcast.
Teams on a Double Game Week (DGW): CLB, DC, HOU, MIA, MIN, MTL, NE, PHI, SEA, SKC, SJ, TOR, VAN
*indicates player is Questionable to play and ranked as-if they will play starter minutes
Goalkeepers
Andre Blake led all goalkeepers with 10 points in Week 4, and he gets two swipes at collecting another clean sheet in Week 5. Up first is a clash with a New England Revolution side that were held scoreless last week before closing the round out with another home game against the New York Red Bulls.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Andre Blake
|
PHI
|
vs. NE, vs. RBNY
|
$7.0
|
2. Dayne St. Clair
|
MIN
|
vs. VAN, vs. DAL
|
$5.8
|
3. John McCarthy
|
MIA
|
vs. MTL, at CIN
|
$6.0
|
4. Stefan Frei
|
SEA
|
at SJ vs. LAFC
|
$7.8
|
5. Eloy Room
|
CLB
|
at TOR, at NE
|
$7.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. JT Marcinkowski
|
SJ
|
vs. SEA, vs. POR
|
$5.2
|
2. Alex Bono
|
TOR
|
vs. CLB, at NYC
|
$4.7
|
3. Chris Seitz
|
DC
|
vs. CHI, vs. ORL
|
$4.5
Defenders
Brad Smith has scored eight or more points in all four rounds so far, and with two bites at the apple he’s in good position to continue to produce in Week 5. He still leads all players with 43 total fantasy points, and his ability to rack up points on both ends of the field is well-worth riding until the wheels fall off.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brad Smith
|
SEA
|
at SJ, vs. LAFC
|
$6.5
|
2. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
vs. NE, vs. RBNY
|
$7.0
|
3. Leandro Gonzalez Pirez
|
MIA
|
vs. MTL, at CIN
|
$6.4
|
4. Jakob Glesnes
|
PHI
|
vs. NE, vs. RBNY
|
$6.3
|
5. *Oswaldo Alanis
|
SJ
|
vs. SEA, vs. POR
|
$5.8
|
6. Jack Elliott
|
PHI
|
vs. NE, vs. RBNY
|
$6.6
|
7. Cristian Gutierrez
|
VAN
|
at MIN, at SKC
|
$6.5
|
8. *Kelvin Leerdam
|
MIA
|
vs. MTL, at CIN
|
$5.4
|
9. Richie Laryea
|
TOR
|
vs. CLB, at NYC
|
$6.2
|
10. Nouhou Tolo
|
SEA
|
at SJ, vs. LAFC
|
$6.9
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Joevin Jones
|
MIA
|
vs. MTL, at CIN
|
$4.8
|
2. Frederic Brillant
|
DC
|
vs. CHI, vs.. ORL
|
$4.9
|
3. Chase Gasper
|
MIN
|
vs.VAN, vs. DAL
|
$4.4
Midfielders
Emanuel Reynoso delivered a banger of a free kick and he also added an assist to come away with 11 points in Week 4. With Minnesota United desperate to right the ship, look for the attack to run through the crafty playmaker in a pair of winnable home games versus Vancouver and Dallas.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
vs. VAN, vs. DAL
|
$9.1
|
2. *Nicolas Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
at SJ, vs. LAFC
|
$10.0
|
3. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at PHI, vs. CLB
|
$11.1
|
4. Jamiro Monteiro
|
PHI
|
vs. NE, vs. RBNY
|
$10.3
|
5. Lewis Morgan
|
MIA
|
vs. MTL, at CIN
|
$9.1
|
6. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
at TOR, at NE
|
$9.1
|
7. Robin Lod
|
MIN
|
vs. VAN, vs. DAL
|
$9.0
|
8. Cristian Espinoza
|
SJ
|
vs. SEA, vs. POR
|
$8.5
|
9. Joao Paulo
|
SEA
|
at SJ, vs. LAFC
|
$9.8
|
10. Julian Gressel
|
DC
|
vs. CHI, vs. ORL
|
$8.1
|
11. Cristian Dajome
|
VAN
|
at MIN, at SKC
|
$7.8
|
12. Fafa Picault
|
HOU
|
vs. SKC, at COL
|
$7.3
|
13. Yeferson Soteldo
|
TOR
|
vs. CLB, at NYC
|
$7.5
|
14. Edison Flores
|
DC
|
vs. CHI, vs. ORL
|
$7.2
|
15. Jack Price
|
COL
|
vs. HOU
|
$9.0
|
16. Michael Bradley
|
TOR
|
vs. CLB, at NYC
|
$7.8
|
17. Rodolfo Pizarro
|
MIA
|
vs. MTL, at CIN
|
$7.9
|
18. Cristian Roldan
|
SEA
|
at SJ, vs. LAFC
|
$8.1
|
19. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
at MIA, at ATL
|
$7.2
|
20. Chofis
|
SJ
|
vs. SEA, vs. POR
|
$7.7
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Memo Rodriguez
|
HOU
|
vs. SKC, at COL
|
$6.5
|
2. Hassani Dotson
|
MIN
|
vs. VAN, vs. DAL
|
$4.9
|
3. *Tyler Pasher
|
HOU
|
vs. SKC, at COL
|
$5.2
Forwards
Raul Ruidiaz continues to deliver the goals, and Seattle should continue to lean on their Peruvian hit man in a pair of pivotal Western Conference matchups against the San Jose Earthquakes and LAFC. The potential return of Nicolas Lodeiro to the starting lineup only strengthens the case to lock Ruidiaz in on a double game week.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Raul Ruidiaz
|
SEA
|
at SJ, vs. LAFC
|
$11.4
|
2. Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
vs. MTL, at CIN
|
$10.4
|
3. Alan Pulido
|
SKC
|
at HOU, vs. VAN
|
$8.3
|
4. Kacper Przybylko
|
PHI
|
vs. NE, vs. RBNY
|
$7.3
|
5. Johnny Russell
|
SKC
|
at HOU, vs. VAN
|
$7.6
|
6. Javier Hernandez
|
LA
|
vs. ATX
|
$10.0
|
7. Gustavo Bou
|
NE
|
at PHI, vs. CLB
|
$9.1
|
8. Lucas Cavallini
|
VAN
|
at MIN, at SKC
|
$8.5
|
9. Josef Martinez
|
ATL
|
vs. MTL
|
$8.3
|
10. Romell Quioto
|
MTL
|
at MIA, at ATL
|
$8.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Cade Cowell
|
SJ
|
vs. SEA, vs. POR
|
$5.9
|
2. Daniel Salloi
|
SKC
|
at HOU, vs. VAN
|
$5.5
|
3. Chris Wondolowski
|
SJ
|
vs. SEA, vs. POR
|
$6.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
vs. VAN, vs. DAL
|
$9.1
|
2. *Nicolas Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
at SJ, vs. LAFC
|
$10.0
|
3. Raul Ruidiaz
|
SEA
|
at SJ, vs. LAFC
|
$11.4