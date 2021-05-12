Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 5 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

The first DGW (double game week) of the 2021 MLS Fantasy season is upon us, with 13 teams playing twice in Week 5. While only the best score of the two games counts for each player, loading up on DGW players sets your squad up to earn a serviceable score in at least one of their respective matchups. With that in mind, let’s get right into the top options and values for Week 5.

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 5 preview podcast.

Teams on a Double Game Week (DGW): CLB, DC, HOU, MIA, MIN, MTL, NE, PHI, SEA, SKC, SJ, TOR, VAN

*indicates player is Questionable to play and ranked as-if they will play starter minutes

Goalkeepers

Andre Blake led all goalkeepers with 10 points in Week 4, and he gets two swipes at collecting another clean sheet in Week 5. Up first is a clash with a New England Revolution side that were held scoreless last week before closing the round out with another home game against the New York Red Bulls.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Andre Blake
PHI
vs. NE, vs. RBNY
$7.0
2. Dayne St. Clair
MIN
vs. VAN, vs. DAL
$5.8
3. John McCarthy
MIA
vs. MTL, at CIN
$6.0
4. Stefan Frei
SEA
at SJ vs. LAFC
$7.8
5. Eloy Room
CLB
at TOR, at NE
$7.2

Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. JT Marcinkowski
SJ
vs. SEA, vs. POR
$5.2
2. Alex Bono
TOR
vs. CLB, at NYC
$4.7
3. Chris Seitz
DC
vs. CHI, vs. ORL
$4.5

Defenders

Brad Smith has scored eight or more points in all four rounds so far, and with two bites at the apple he’s in good position to continue to produce in Week 5. He still leads all players with 43 total fantasy points, and his ability to rack up points on both ends of the field is well-worth riding until the wheels fall off.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brad Smith
SEA
at SJ, vs. LAFC
$6.5
2. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. NE, vs. RBNY
$7.0
3. Leandro Gonzalez Pirez
MIA
vs. MTL, at CIN
$6.4
4. Jakob Glesnes
PHI
vs. NE, vs. RBNY
$6.3
5. *Oswaldo Alanis
SJ
vs. SEA, vs. POR
$5.8
6. Jack Elliott
PHI
vs. NE, vs. RBNY
$6.6
7. Cristian Gutierrez
VAN
at MIN, at SKC
$6.5
8. *Kelvin Leerdam
MIA
vs. MTL, at CIN
$5.4
9. Richie Laryea
TOR
vs. CLB, at NYC
$6.2
10. Nouhou Tolo
SEA
at SJ, vs. LAFC
$6.9
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Joevin Jones
MIA
vs. MTL, at CIN
$4.8
2. Frederic Brillant
DC
vs. CHI, vs.. ORL
$4.9
3. Chase Gasper
MIN
vs.VAN, vs. DAL
$4.4

Midfielders

Emanuel Reynoso delivered a banger of a free kick and he also added an assist to come away with 11 points in Week 4. With Minnesota United desperate to right the ship, look for the attack to run through the crafty playmaker in a pair of winnable home games versus Vancouver and Dallas.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. VAN, vs. DAL
$9.1
2. *Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
at SJ, vs. LAFC
$10.0
3. Carles Gil
NE
at PHI, vs. CLB
$11.1
4. Jamiro Monteiro
PHI
vs. NE, vs. RBNY
$10.3
5. Lewis Morgan
MIA
vs. MTL, at CIN
$9.1
6. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
at TOR, at NE
$9.1
7. Robin Lod
MIN
vs. VAN, vs. DAL
$9.0
8. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
vs. SEA, vs. POR
$8.5
9. Joao Paulo
SEA
at SJ, vs. LAFC
$9.8
10. Julian Gressel
DC
vs. CHI, vs. ORL
$8.1
11. Cristian Dajome
VAN
at MIN, at SKC
$7.8
12. Fafa Picault
HOU
vs. SKC, at COL
$7.3
13. Yeferson Soteldo
TOR
vs. CLB, at NYC
$7.5
14. Edison Flores
DC
vs. CHI, vs. ORL
$7.2
15. Jack Price
COL
vs. HOU
$9.0
16. Michael Bradley
TOR
vs. CLB, at NYC
$7.8
17. Rodolfo Pizarro
MIA
vs. MTL, at CIN
$7.9
18. Cristian Roldan
SEA
at SJ, vs. LAFC
$8.1
19. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
at MIA, at ATL
$7.2
20. Chofis
SJ
vs. SEA, vs. POR
$7.7

Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Memo Rodriguez
HOU
vs. SKC, at COL
$6.5
2. Hassani Dotson
MIN
vs. VAN, vs. DAL
$4.9
3. *Tyler Pasher
HOU
vs. SKC, at COL
$5.2

Forwards

Raul Ruidiaz continues to deliver the goals, and Seattle should continue to lean on their Peruvian hit man in a pair of pivotal Western Conference matchups against the San Jose Earthquakes and LAFC. The potential return of Nicolas Lodeiro to the starting lineup only strengthens the case to lock Ruidiaz in on a double game week.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
at SJ, vs. LAFC
$11.4
2. Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
vs. MTL, at CIN
$10.4
3. Alan Pulido
SKC
at HOU, vs. VAN
$8.3
4. Kacper Przybylko
PHI
vs. NE, vs. RBNY
$7.3
5. Johnny Russell
SKC
at HOU, vs. VAN
$7.6
6. Javier Hernandez
LA
vs. ATX
$10.0
7. Gustavo Bou
NE
at PHI, vs. CLB
$9.1
8. Lucas Cavallini
VAN
at MIN, at SKC
$8.5
9. Josef Martinez
ATL
vs. MTL
$8.3
10. Romell Quioto
MTL
at MIA, at ATL
$8.0
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Cade Cowell
SJ
vs. SEA, vs. POR
$5.9
2. Daniel Salloi
SKC
at HOU, vs. VAN
$5.5
3. Chris Wondolowski
SJ
vs. SEA, vs. POR
$6.0
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. VAN, vs. DAL
$9.1
2. *Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
at SJ, vs. LAFC
$10.0
3. Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
at SJ, vs. LAFC
$11.4
Fantasy Soccer Advice

