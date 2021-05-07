MLS Fantasy Week 4 Positional Rankings

Forwards

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez came up empty handed in Week 3, but he’s in prime position to get back among the goals in Saturday’s star-studded El Trafico clash. Chicharito currently sits atop the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi standings with five goals through three games, and he leads all forwards with 32 fantasy points. He’s sure to see chances come his way in a game that could produce multiple goals, and if he can put them away it would be no surprise to see him replicate his 18 point haul from Week 2. Similar to Lodeiro above, keep an eye on Carlos Vela’s status as he would instantly become a priority fantasy option if he’s fit to start.