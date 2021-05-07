Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 4 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

A juicy weekend schedule features multiple high-profile matchups that could see MLS Fantasy points flying in Week 4. The action kicks off on Friday with Real Salt Lake hosting San Jose (9:30pm ET, Watch on MLS LIVE on ESPN+), so be sure to get your squad in order ahead of Week 4. Let’s dive right in and look at the top prospects and values to help your team move up the leaderboards.

Get more advice on the_ MLS Fantasy Insider Round 4 preview podcast.

Teams on a BYE: CIN

Goalkeepers

Eloy Room was roughed up for three goals in Wednesday’s CCL clash against Monterrey, but he’s in a good spot to get back on track at home against D.C. United. He’s kept back-to-back clean sheets to start the 2021 season, and he’ll look to keep his shutout streak going against a D.C. group that has just one goal through their first two road games.

Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Eloy Room
CLB
vs. DC
$7.0
2. Joe Willis
NSH
vs. NE
$5.7
3. William Yarbrough
COL
vs. MIN
$6.8
4. John McCarthy
MIA
vs. ATL
$5.5
5. Carlos Coronel
RBNY
vs. TOR
$5.4

Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Phelipe Megiolaro
DAL
vs. HOU
$4.7
2. John Pulskamp
SKC
vs. ATX
$4.4
3. David Ochoa
RSL
vs. SJ
$4.6

Defenders

Who had Brad Smith leading ALL players after the first three weeks of the MLS Fantasy season?  He’s emerged as a fantasy standout with a league-best 34 points through three games, and even in a tough road matchup at Portland we’re going back to the well in Week 4. He’s taken three or more shots in all three appearances and he has a goal in consecutive outings. That kind of attacking firepower can set your team apart from the pack when he’s firing on all cylinders.

Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brad Smith
SEA
at POR
$6.0
2. Cristian Gutierrez
VAN
vs. MTL
$6.0
3. Ryan Hollingshead
DAL
vs. HOU
$6.4
4. Anton Tinnerholm
NYC
at ORL
$7.1
5. Jonathan Mensah
CLB
vs. DC
$6.0
6. Walker Zimmerman
NSH
vs. NE
$7.2
7. Bressan
DAL
vs. HOU
$6.5
8. Keegan Rosenberry
COL
vs. MIN
$7.0
9. Daniel Lovitz
NSH
vs. NE
$7.3
10. Alex Roldan
SEA
at POR
$6.5
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jaylin Lindsey
SKC
vs. ATX
$5.0
2. Joevin Jones
MIA
vs. ATL
$4.5
3. Eddie Munjoma
DAL
vs. HOU
$4.6

Midfielders

Lucas Zelarayan has sputtered out of the gate to start the season, averaging just four points per game across two appearances. A home matchup against a D.C. United side that conceded four goals in Week 3 should be just what the Argentine playmaker needs to get back on track. Also worth monitoring is the status of Nicolas Lodeiro, who logged 24 minutes off the bench last week. If he returns to the starting lineup for Sunday’s rivalry match at Portland, he immediately becomes a top target even with a potential minute restriction.

Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
vs. DC
$8.6
2. Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
at POR
$10.0
3. Carles Gil
NE
at NSH
$10.6
4. Eduard Atuesta
LAFC
at LA
$10.7
5. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
at COL
$8.8
6. Lewis Morgan
MIA
vs. ATL
$8.6
7. Nani
ORL
vs. NYC
$9.7
8. Jack Price
COL
vs. MIN
$8.6
9. Damir Kreilach
RSL
vs. SJ
$7.5
10. Jamiro Monteiro
PHI
at CHI
$9.8
11. Diego Valeri
POR
vs. SEA
$7.8
12. Maxi Moralez
NYC
at ORL
$9.0
13. Albert Rusnak
RSL
vs. SJ
$7.6
14. Cristian Roldan
SEA
at POR
$8.5
15. Randall Leal
NSH
vs. NE
$8.0
16. Pedro Santos
CLB
vs. DC
$8.5
17. Jesus Medina
NYC
at ORL
$8.3
18. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
at RSL
$8.7
19. Joao Paulo
SEA
at POR
$9.3
20. Gianluca Busio
SKC
vs. ATX
$6.9

Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Caden Clark
RBNY
vs. TOR
$5.7
2. Tyler Pasher
HOU
at DAL
$5.2
3. Luka Stojanovic
CHI
vs. PHI
$6.0

Forwards

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez came up empty handed in Week 3, but he’s in prime position to get back among the goals in Saturday’s star-studded El Trafico clash. Chicharito currently sits atop the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi standings with five goals through three games, and he leads all forwards with 32 fantasy points. He’s sure to see chances come his way in a game that could produce multiple goals, and if he can put them away it would be no surprise to see him replicate his 18 point haul from Week 2. Similar to Lodeiro above, keep an eye on Carlos Vela’s status as he would instantly become a priority fantasy option if he’s fit to start.

Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Javier Hernandez
LA
vs. LAFC
$9.5
2. Carlos Vela
LAFC
at LA
$10.0
3. Alan Pulido
SKC
vs. ATX
$8.7
4. Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
at POR
$10.9
5. Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
vs. ATL
$10.5
6. Lucas Cavallini
VAN
vs. MTL
$9.0
7. Diego Rossi
LAFC
at LA
$9.5
8. Robert Beric
CHI
vs. PHI
$9.7
9. Gyasi Zardes
CLB
vs. DC
$8.5
10. Rubio Rubin
RSL
vs. SJ
$7.0
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Cade Cowell
SJ
at RSL
$5.4
2. Andre Shinyashiki
COL
vs. MIN
$6.3
3. Ricardo Pepi
DAL
vs. HOU
$5.0
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Javier Hernandez
LA
vs. LAFC
$9.5
2. Carlos Vela
LAFC
at LA
$10.0
3. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
vs. DC
$8.6
