MLS Fantasy Week 3 positional rankings

Walker Zimmerman followed up a dismal Week 1 effort with a seven-point performance in Week 2. He delivered a strong score despite no goals, assists, or clean sheet points. The ability to rack up defensive bonus points combined with his attacking threat on dead balls keeps his name in the fantasy conversation. Nashville should be eager for a win at home after a pair of thrilling draws to start the season, and up against what's likely to be a depleted Inter Miami attack, Zimmerman is well-positioned to pile up points across multiple avenues.