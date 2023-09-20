MLS Fantasy Week 26 positional rankings and gaming advice

A decisive round of MLS Fantasy kicks off with a juicy, 14-match slate on Wednesday. Multiple teams are fighting for their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs lives over the next month, which means big fantasy points await down the homestretch. With plenty still to play for, I’m banking on double game week players from teams still in the hunt to help my side make a push up the leaderboards this round. Let’s dive right back in and touch on the top plays and values this week.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 26 preview podcast
Goalkeepers
At the goalkeeper position, I’m deciding between multiple players who have both matches at home this round and are fighting for a spot in the postseason. Tim Melia fits that mold, starting the round off against a sputtering Nashville SC attack that has scored just two goals across their last six regular-season games before hosting a Houston Dynamo team that could field a weakened lineup as they prioritize next Wednesday’s US Open Cup final.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Tim Melia
SLC
$8.1
2. Zac MacMath
RSL
$9.1
3. David Bingham
POR
vs. SJ, vs. COL
$7.0
4. Alex Bono
DC
vs. ATL, vs. RBNY
$7.5
5. Roman Celentano
CIN
at MTL, vs. CLT
$7.5
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Matt Freese
NYC
vs. ORL, vs. TOR
$6.5
2. Drake Callender
MIA
vs. TOR, at ORL
$6.6
3. Carlos Coronel
RBNY
vs. ATX, at DC
$6.7
Defenders
Julian Gressel delivered a goal in his last outing, and he continues to deputize as the primary set piece taker in the Columbus attack. Combine that with the fact that the Crew are at home to a Chicago Fire unit that has been outscored 11-1 over their last five games, and Gressel is in prime position to show up with a big score this round, possibly stacking points on both ends of the field.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Julian Gressel
CLB
vs. CHI, at DAL
$9.7
2. Kai Wagner
PHI
at CLT, vs. LAFC
$11.3
3. Brooks Lennon
ATL
at DC, vs. MTL
$12.7
4. Álvaro Barreal
CIN
at MTL, vs. CLT
$10.8
5. Daniel Rosero
SKC
vs. NSH, vs. HOU
$9.8
6. Claudio Bravo
POR
vs. SJ, vs. COL
$8.0
7. Jordi Alba
MIA
vs. TOR, at ORL
$10.6
8. Donovan Pines
DC
vs. ATL, vs. RBNY
$9.4
9. Thiago Martins
NYC
vs. ORL, vs. TOR
$8.6
10. Rodrigues
SJ
at POR, vs. NSH
$10.5
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brendan Hines-Ike
DC
vs. ATL, vs. RBNY
$5.4
2. Zachary Brault-Guillard
MTL
vs. CIN, at ATL
$4.4
3. Tayvon Gray
NYC
vs. ORL, vs. TOR
$5.8
Midfielders
Lionel Messi was rested in Inter Miami’s 5-2 loss to Atlanta over the weekend, making this week’s matches with Toronto and Orlando borderline must-win matches for the Herons. There’s reason for hesitation in that Miami’s star players might be rested at Orlando ahead of next week’s US Open Cup Final with Houston, but even in limited minutes, Messi has the ability to explode for a game-changing fantasy score.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lionel Messi
MIA
vs. TOR, at ORL
$14.8
2. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at MTL, vs. CLT
$14.2
3. Thiago Almada
ATL
at DC, vs. MTL
$14.2
4. Evander
POR
vs. SJ, vs. COL
$10.2
5. Emanuel Reynoso
MIA
at LA, vs. STL
$11.0
6. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
at POR, vs. NSH
$13.4
7. Diego Rossi
CLB
vs. CHI, at DAL
$9.7
8. Riqui Puig
LA
vs. MIN, at ATX
$11.5
9. Héctor Herrera
HOU
vs. VAN, at SKC
$11.5
10. Ryan Gauld
VAN
at HOU, at RSL
$13.6
11. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at SKC, at SJ
$12.4
12. Erik Thommy
SKC
vs. NSH, vs. HOU
$9.3
13. Sebastián Driussi
ATX
at RBNY, vs. LA
$10.2
14. Dániel Gazdag
PHI
at CLT, vs. LAFC
$11.7
15. Santiago Rodríguez
NYC
vs. ORL, vs. TOR
$10.1
16. Eduard Löwen
STL
vs. LAFC, at MIN
$11.5
17. Mateusz Klich
DC
vs. ATL, vs. RBNY
$8.4
18. Facundo Torres
ORL
at NYC, vs. MIA
$11.6
19. Lorenzo Insigne
TOR
at MIA, at NYC
$10.2
20. Diego Fagundez
LA
vs. MIN, at ATX
$7.5
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Yimmi Chara
POR
vs. SJ, vs. COL
$5.3
2. Cole Bassett
COL
vs. SEA, at POR
$5.3
3. Ted Ku-DiPietro
DC
vs. ATL, vs. RBNY
$5.6
Forwards
Cucho Hernández has piled up 34 fantasy points over the last two rounds through four goals, an assist, a penalty earned, and a dusting of bonus points. On Wednesday, the Crew face a Chicago Fire squad that have lost four of their last five by a combined score of 11-1. Look for Cucho to kickstart the round with a nice haul at home vs. the Fire before rounding the week off at FC Dallas.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Cucho Hernández
CLB
vs. CHI, at DAL
$12.0
2. Cristian Arango
RSL
vs. DAL, vs. VAN
$9.7
3. Alan Pulido
SKC
vs. NSH, vs. HOU
$9.5
4. Dénis Bouanga
LAFC
at STL, at PHI
$12.1
5. Aaron Boupendza
CIN
at MTL, vs. CLT
$8.7
6. Giorgos Giakoumakis
ATL
at DC, vs. MTL
$9.7
7. Leonardo Campana
MIA
vs. TOR, at ORL
$6.8
8. Julián Carranza
PHI
at CLT, vs. LAFC
$9.8
9. Brandon Vazquez
CIN
at MTL, vs. CLT
$7.6
10. Christian Benteke
DC
vs. ATL, vs. RBNY
$7.6
1. Ramiro Enrique
ORL
at NYC, vs. MIA
$4.0
2. Cade Cowell
SJ
at POR, vs. NSH
$5.9
3. Enzo Copetti
CLT
vs. PHI, at CIN
$5.8
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lionel Messi
MIA
vs. TOR, at ORL
$14.8
2. Cucho Hernandez
CLB
vs. CHI, at DAL
$12.0
3. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at MTL, vs. CLT
$14.2
MLS Squad Pick
Playing MLS Squad Pick is quick and easy. Pick 5 players for your squad. If they all score in the same matchday, you could win a $160 MLSstore.com gift card!
Don’t forget, each round you play gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!
Expert advice
- Lionel Messi is set to return to action in Wednesday’s vital clash with a Toronto FC side that ranks dead last in MLS. Look for the GOAT to see multiple opportunities to find the back of the net as Miami make a postseason push down the stretch.
- Leonardo Campana is in fine goalscoring form with a brace in back-to-back outings and five goals over his last three appearances. With Inter Miami desperate for three points, I think he runs his goalscoring streak to four games.
- Cucho Hernández bagged a hat trick in his second-to-last outing, and he’s scored four goals over his last two matches. A home game against Chicago is a prime opportunity for the Columbus Crew striker to score for the third game in a row.
- Alan Pulido leads Sporting KC with 13 goals on the season, and he’ll continue to be looked to for production down the stretch as SKC navigate the playoff bubble.
- Cristian Arango has scored in three consecutive matches, firing off 11 shots over that span. I’m riding the hot hand against an FC Dallas side that has only kept one clean sheet across their last seven regular-season games.
Check out my squad for Round 29:
MLS Parlay Predictor
Playing MLS Parlay Predictor is simple. Pick the results of all 6 games correctly in a single matchday, and you could win a 2023 MLS Season Pass full-season subscription on Apple TV!
Each round you predict gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!
Expert advice:
- Columbus are unbeaten in 13-straight regular-season matches against the Fire (9W-0L-4D).
- Inter Miami are unbeaten in eight-straight home matches (5W-0L-3D), while Toronto FC are winless in 17-straight away matches dating back to last season (0W-13L-4D).
- The home side has lost just one of the 21 all-time meetings between the Dynamo and Whitecaps (16W-1L-4D).
- LAFC have won all seven regular-season matches they've played against expansion sides, including a 3-0 win at home against St. Louis CITY on July 12.
- Real Salt Lake have won five of their last seven home matches in all competitions (5W-2L-0D), but FC Dallas are unbeaten in their last three matches against RSL (W2-0L-1D).
Check out my predictions for Round 29: