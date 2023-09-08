MLS Fantasy Week 25 positional rankings 

Round 25 of MLS Fantasy combines the next two weekends of MLS matches, creating a double-game week for teams that play twice over that span. With just five rounds to go, loading up on DGW players this round could make a big impact on where you finish on the leaderboards.
Round 25 marks the beginning of the Fantasy Champions League final round, where 200 of the top MLS fantasy managers will square off for big prizes and fantasy glory. Let’s get right back into it and look at the top plays and values this round.
Goalkeepers
Minnesota United FC are the only team that has two home games this round, making Dayne St. Clair and the Loons defense an intriguing option. St. Clair has been in good form over the last six matches, conceding just three goals while keeping three clean sheets and making 24 saves.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Dayne St. Clair
MIN
$8.6
2. Drake Callender
MIA
vs. SKC, at ATL
$6.9
3. John McCarthy
LAFC
at POR, vs. LA
$8.2
4. Alex Bono
DC
vs. SJ, at CLT
$7.0
5. Roman Bürki
STL
at LA, at HOU
$9.5
Defenders
Michael Boxall registered 14 points in Round 24’s double-game week, and with two home games in Round 25, he’s in a good spot to top double-digit points again. He’s averaging 12 fantasy points per round over four DGW’s this season, and he’s played every single minute of both matches across those double-game week rounds.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Michael Boxall
MIN
vs. NE, vs. SKC
$9.4
2. DJ Taylor
MIN
vs. NE, vs. SKC
$8.7
3. Rodrigues
SJ
at DC, vs. RSL
$10.0
4. Miguel Tapias
MIN
vs. NE, vs. SKC
$8.6
5. Pedro Santos
DC
vs. SJ, at CLT
$8.1
6. Jordi Alba
MIA
vs. SKC, at ATL
$10.1
7. Ryan Hollingshead
LAFC
at POR, vs. LA
$8.3
8. Diego Palacios
LAFC
at POR, vs. LA
$8.6
9. DeJuan Jones
NE
at MIN, at COL
$9.2
10. Maya Yoshida
LA
vs. STL, at LAFC
$8.0
Midfielders
Emanuel Reynoso was electric last round, leading all players with 24 points over two appearances. Minnesota have multiple attackers away on international duty, which could open up even more opportunities for the Loons No. 10 to do some damage.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. NE, vs. SKC
$11.0
2. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
at DC, vs. RSL
$12.9
3. Carles Gil
NE
at MIN, at COL
$13.2
4. Riqui Puig
LA
vs. STL, at LAFC
$11.1
5. Eduard Löwen
STL
at LA, at HOU
$11.9
6. Evander
POR
vs. LAFC, at ATX
$9.7
7. Mateusz Klich
DC
vs. SJ, at CLT
$7.9
8. Mateusz Bogusz
LAFC
at POR, vs. LA
$7.3
9. Tomas Chancalay
NE
at MIN, at COL
$8.5
10. Erik Thommy
SKC
at MIA, at MIN
$8.9
11. Sergio Busquets
MIA
vs. SKC, at ATL
$8.9
12. Jamiro Monteiro
SJ
at DC, vs. RSL
$8.0
13. Tyler Boyd
LA
vs. STL, at LAFC
$7.4
14. Jackson Yueill
SJ
at DC, vs. RSL
$8.0
15. Santiago Moreno
POR
vs. LAFC, at ATX
$7.6
16. Diego Fagundez
LA
vs. STL, at LAFC
$7.0
17. Ilie Sanchez
LAFC
at POR, vs. LA
$7.9
18. Hassani Dotson
MIN
vs. NE, vs. SKC
$6.8
19. Mark-Anthony Kaye
NE
at MIN, at COL
$8.2
20. Nacho Gil
NE
at MIN, at COL
$6.9
Forwards
With strike partner Dénis Bouanga away on international duty, look for Carlos Vela to be LAFC’s primary attacking threat against the Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy. Vela has already scored and assisted against both opponents this season, notching 11 points against the Timbers and beating up cross-town rival LA Galaxy for 17 points in Round 8.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carlos Vela
LAFC
at POR, vs. LA
$10.3
2. Christian Benteke
DC
vs. SJ, at CLT
$7.3
3. Bongi Hlongwane
MIN
vs. NE, vs. SKC
$8.6
4. Mario Gonzalez
LAFC
at POR, vs. LA
$8.6
5. Leonardo Campana
MIA
vs. SKC, at ATL
$6.3
6. Alan Pulido
SKC
at MIA, at MIN
$9.2
7. Jeremy Ebobisse
SJ
at DC, vs. RSL
$7.3
8. Johnny Russell
SKC
at MIA, at MIN
$7.2
9. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi
MIN
vs. NE, vs. SKC
$7.4
10. Daniel Salloi
SKC
at MIA, at MIN
$8.1
1. Dejan Joveljic
LA
vs. STL, at LAFC
$4.7
2. Franco Fragapane
MIN
vs. NE, vs. SKC
$4.6
3. Enzo Copetti
CLT
vs. DC
$5.8
