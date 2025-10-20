Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

Inter Miami CF (No. 3) and Lionel Messi begin their Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign on Friday night at Chase Stadium, where they'll host Nashville SC (No. 6) in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series.
How to watch & stream
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV
- FS1, FOX Deportes
When
- Friday, Oct. 24 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
This Round One series winner will face FC Cincinnati (No. 2) or Columbus Crew (No. 7) in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.
To get there, Miami or Nashville must win two matches across this series opener, Game 2 (Nov. 1) and Game 3 (Nov. 8).
No extra time will be played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner.
- Standings: Eastern Conference No. 3
- Regular season: 65 points (19W-7L-8D)
Messi leads Miami into the playoffs, fresh off winning the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with 29 goals. He also added 19 assists in the regular season, boosting his chances of becoming the first back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP.
The Argentine's momentum continued on Decision Day, when he tallied 3g/1a in a 5-2 win at Nashville. He's now scored 10 goals in seven games (all competitions) against the Coyotes, starting with a memorable golazo in the 2023 Leagues Cup final.
Adding motivation, fellow FC Barcelona legends Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets will retire after the season. They'll hope to cap off their careers by winning MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6, alongside close friends Messi, Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul.
Further, Miami will be motivated to move past last year's historic Round One exit to Atlanta United. The Herons fell in three games, ending their title aspirations following a record-setting 2024 Supporters' Shield triumph.
- Standings: Eastern Conference No. 6
- Regular season: 54 points (16W-12L-6D)
Nashville are seeking their second trophy this year, having won the 2025 US Open Cup in early October. That marked the club’s first-ever title and qualified them for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, alongside Miami.
Much of Nashville's success stems from forwards Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar, who combined to score nearly 70% of the club's goals during the regular season. Surridge finished with 24 tallies, five short of Messi’s Golden Boot lead, while Mukhtar produced 16 goals and 12 assists.
The Coyotes' defense remains rock-solid in head coach B.J. Callaghan's first full season. Andy Najar was named an All-Star alongside Surridge and Mukhtar, while USMNT veteran Walker Zimmerman anchors the backline in front of goalkeeper Joe Willis.
Nashville are yet to beat Messi-era Miami. They've gone 0W-6L-2D in eight previous matchups.