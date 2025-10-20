Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

Inter Miami CF (No. 3) and Lionel Messi begin their Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign on Friday night at Chase Stadium, where they'll host Nashville SC (No. 6) in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series.

No extra time will be played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner.

To get there, Miami or Nashville must win two matches across this series opener, Game 2 (Nov. 1) and Game 3 (Nov. 8).

This Round One series winner will face FC Cincinnati (No. 2) or Columbus Crew (No. 7) in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.

Standings: Eastern Conference No. 3

Eastern Conference No. 3 Regular season: 65 points (19W-7L-8D)

Messi leads Miami into the playoffs, fresh off winning the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with 29 goals. He also added 19 assists in the regular season, boosting his chances of becoming the first back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP.

The Argentine's momentum continued on Decision Day, when he tallied 3g/1a in a 5-2 win at Nashville. He's now scored 10 goals in seven games (all competitions) against the Coyotes, starting with a memorable golazo in the 2023 Leagues Cup final.

Adding motivation, fellow FC Barcelona legends Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets will retire after the season. They'll hope to cap off their careers by winning MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6, alongside close friends Messi, Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul.