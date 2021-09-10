MLS Fantasy Week 20 Positional Rankings

Week 20 of MLS Fantasy sees the return of multiple players from international duty, although congested travel schedules could mean a minutes restriction depending on individual workloads. Keep an eye on starting lineups to confirm that your fantasy players are in the XI before locking your squad in – and have a backup plan ready just in case. Let’s get right into the top plays and values at each position this round.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 20 preview podcast
Teams on a BYE: PHI
Goalkeepers
Stefan Frei could return from a knee injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 5. Prior to the injury, the Seattle legend kept a clean sheet in three of five outings, including a season-opening shutout against Saturday’s opponent, Minnesota United. The Loons could be without key playmaker Emanuel Reynoso (hamstring) and leading scorer Robin Lod (calf), setting Frei up with a good opportunity to return to the fold with another clean sheet.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Stefan Frei
|
SEA
|
vs. MIN
|
$8.3
|
2. Tim Melia
|
SKC
|
vs. CHI
|
$7.2
|
3. William Yarbrough
|
COL
|
vs. LA
|
$8.8
|
4. Nick Marsman
|
MIA
|
vs. CLB
|
$8.5
|
5. Carlos Coronel
|
RBNY
|
vs. DC
|
$7.3
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Tomas Romero
|
LAFC
|
vs. RSL
|
$5.1
|
2. Przemyslaw Tyton
|
CIN
|
vs. TOR
|
$4.8
|
3. Marko Maric
|
HOU
|
vs. ATX
|
$5.4
Defenders
Andreu Fontas came away with six fantasy points despite Sporting Kansas City shipping four goals at LAFC in Week 19. He continues to be a consistent source of fantasy points thanks to his ability to pile up bonus points. A favorable home matchup with Chicago puts him in position to top double digits if the clean sheet points come in.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Andreu Fontas
|
SKC
|
vs. CHI
|
$9.8
|
2. Nathan
|
SJ
|
at DAL
|
$9.3
|
3. Mamadou Fall
|
LAFC
|
vs. RSL
|
$5.8
|
4. Nouhou Tolo
|
SEA
|
vs. MIN
|
$7.9
|
5. Keegan Rosenberry
|
COL
|
vs. LA
|
$9.3
|
6. Ryan Hollingshead
|
DAL
|
vs. SJ
|
$6.7
|
7. Brooks Lennon
|
ATL
|
vs. ORL
|
$7.7
|
8. Jon Bell
|
NE
|
vs. NYC
|
$6.6
|
9. John Tolkin
|
RBNY
|
vs. DC
|
$6.3
|
10. Graham Zusi
|
SKC
|
vs. CHI
|
$8.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Sebastian Ibeagha
|
LAFC
|
vs. RSL
|
$4.0
|
2. Matt Hedges
|
DAL
|
vs. SJ
|
$4.4
|
3. Brek Shea
|
MIA
|
vs. CLB
|
$4.0
Midfielders
Eduard Atuesta led all midfielders with an eye-popping 19 points in Round 19 through a combination of goals, assists and bonus points. He’s shouldering more of the attacking load with Carlos Vela nursing an injury and Diego Rossi loaned off to Fenerbahce. Atuesta's ability to supply a healthy dose of bonus points regularly makes for a reliable centerpiece to build your squad around.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Eduard Atuesta
|
LAFC
|
vs. RSL
|
$8.8
|
2. Nicolas Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
vs. MIN
|
$11.5
|
3. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. NYC
|
$13.0
|
4. Marcelino Moreno
|
ATL
|
vs. ORL
|
$11.5
|
5. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
TOR
|
at CIN
|
$8.7
|
6. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
at MIA
|
$10.6
|
7. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
at MTL
|
$12.0
|
8. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
vs. NSH
|
$10.1
|
9. Ryan Gauld
|
VAN
|
vs. POR
|
$9.1
|
10. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
vs. TOR
|
$9.3
|
11. Ezequiel Barco
|
ATL
|
vs. ORL
|
$8.7
|
12. Joao Paulo
|
SEA
|
vs. MIN
|
$9.6
|
13. Yeferson Soteldo
|
TOR
|
at CIN
|
$7.6
|
14. Nani
|
ORL
|
at ATL
|
$9.6
|
15. Albert Rusnak
|
RSL
|
at LAFC
|
$9.6
|
16. Cristian Dajome
|
VAN
|
vs. POR
|
$9.8
|
17. Sebastian Blanco
|
POR
|
at VAN
|
$7.1
|
18. Julian Gressel
|
DC
|
at RBNY
|
$9.7
|
19. Yimmi Chara
|
POR
|
at VAN
|
$8.5
|
20. Lewis Morgan
|
MIA
|
vs. CLB
|
$6.6
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Latif Blessing
|
LAFC
|
vs. RSL
|
$5.9
|
2. Francisco Ginella
|
LAFC
|
vs. RSL
|
$4.3
|
3. Memo Rodriguez
|
HOU
|
vs. ATX
|
$4.3
Forwards
Jesus Ferreira is in fine form with three goals and two assists over his last three appearances. He’s averaging 13 points per round across that span, and even if newly minted USMNT cult hero Ricardo Pepi returns to the fold, the tandem proved they can coexist in the dynamic Dallas attack when they combined for four goals and an assist in Week 18.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Jesus Ferreira
|
DAL
|
vs. SJ
|
$9.2
|
2. Alan Pulido
|
SKC
|
vs. CHI
|
$9.2
|
3. Cristian Arango
|
LAFC
|
vs. RSL
|
$9.0
|
4. Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
vs. CLB
|
$8.9
|
5. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
at HOU
|
$9.5
|
6. Josef Martinez
|
ATL
|
vs. ORL
|
$8.9
|
7. Johnny Russell
|
SKC
|
vs. CHI
|
$8.3
|
8. Daryl Dike
|
ORL
|
at ATL
|
$8.4
|
9. Felipe Mora
|
POR
|
at VAN
|
$9.4
|
10. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
at NE
|
$10.6
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Franco Jara
|
DAL
|
vs. SJ
|
$4.0
|
2. Khiry Shelton
|
SKC
|
vs. CHI
|
$5.6
|
3. Cade Cowell
|
SJ
|
at DAL
|
$4.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Eduard Atuesta
|
LAFC
|
vs. RSL
|
$8.8
|
2. Nicolas Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
vs. MIN
|
$8.0
|
3. Jesus Ferreira
|
DAL
|
vs. SJ
|
$9.2