MLS Fantasy Week 20 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Week 20 of MLS Fantasy sees the return of multiple players from international duty, although congested travel schedules could mean a minutes restriction depending on individual workloads. Keep an eye on starting lineups to confirm that your fantasy players are in the XI before locking your squad in – and have a backup plan ready just in case. Let’s get right into the top plays and values at each position this round.

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 20 preview podcast

Teams on a BYE: PHI

Goalkeepers

Stefan Frei could return from a knee injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 5. Prior to the injury, the Seattle legend kept a clean sheet in three of five outings, including a season-opening shutout against Saturday’s opponent, Minnesota United. The Loons could be without key playmaker Emanuel Reynoso (hamstring) and leading scorer Robin Lod (calf), setting Frei up with a good opportunity to return to the fold with another clean sheet.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Stefan Frei
SEA
vs. MIN
$8.3
2. Tim Melia
SKC
vs. CHI
$7.2
3. William Yarbrough
COL
vs. LA
$8.8
4. Nick Marsman
MIA
vs. CLB
$8.5
5. Carlos Coronel
RBNY
vs. DC
$7.3

Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Tomas Romero
LAFC
vs. RSL
$5.1
2. Przemyslaw Tyton
CIN
vs. TOR
$4.8
3. Marko Maric
HOU
vs. ATX
$5.4

Defenders

Andreu Fontas came away with six fantasy points despite Sporting Kansas City shipping four goals at LAFC in Week 19. He continues to be a consistent source of fantasy points thanks to his ability to pile up bonus points. A favorable home matchup with Chicago puts him in position to top double digits if the clean sheet points come in.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Andreu Fontas
SKC
vs. CHI
$9.8
2. Nathan
SJ
at DAL
$9.3
3. Mamadou Fall
LAFC
vs. RSL
$5.8
4. Nouhou Tolo
SEA
vs. MIN
$7.9
5. Keegan Rosenberry
COL
vs. LA
$9.3
6. Ryan Hollingshead
DAL
vs. SJ
$6.7
7. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. ORL
$7.7
8. Jon Bell
NE
vs. NYC
$6.6
9. John Tolkin
RBNY
vs. DC
$6.3
10. Graham Zusi
SKC
vs. CHI
$8.0
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Sebastian Ibeagha
LAFC
vs. RSL
$4.0
2. Matt Hedges
DAL
vs. SJ
$4.4
3. Brek Shea
MIA
vs. CLB
$4.0

Midfielders

Eduard Atuesta led all midfielders with an eye-popping 19 points in Round 19 through a combination of goals, assists and bonus points. He’s shouldering more of the attacking load with Carlos Vela nursing an injury and Diego Rossi loaned off to Fenerbahce. Atuesta's ability to supply a healthy dose of bonus points regularly makes for a reliable centerpiece to build your squad around.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Eduard Atuesta
LAFC
vs. RSL
$8.8
2. Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
vs. MIN
$11.5
3. Carles Gil
NE
vs. NYC
$13.0
4. Marcelino Moreno
ATL
vs. ORL
$11.5
5. Alejandro Pozuelo
TOR
at CIN
$8.7
6. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
at MIA
$10.6
7. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at MTL
$12.0
8. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
vs. NSH
$10.1
9. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. POR
$9.1
10. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. TOR
$9.3
11. Ezequiel Barco
ATL
vs. ORL
$8.7
12. Joao Paulo
SEA
vs. MIN
$9.6
13. Yeferson Soteldo
TOR
at CIN
$7.6
14. Nani
ORL
at ATL
$9.6
15. Albert Rusnak
RSL
at LAFC
$9.6
16. Cristian Dajome
VAN
vs. POR
$9.8
17. Sebastian Blanco
POR
at VAN
$7.1
18. Julian Gressel
DC
at RBNY
$9.7
19. Yimmi Chara
POR
at VAN
$8.5
20. Lewis Morgan
MIA
vs. CLB
$6.6

Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Latif Blessing
LAFC
vs. RSL
$5.9
2. Francisco Ginella
LAFC
vs. RSL
$4.3
3. Memo Rodriguez
HOU
vs. ATX
$4.3

Forwards

Jesus Ferreira is in fine form with three goals and two assists over his last three appearances. He’s averaging 13 points per round across that span, and even if newly minted USMNT cult hero Ricardo Pepi returns to the fold, the tandem proved they can coexist in the dynamic Dallas attack when they combined for four goals and an assist in Week 18.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jesus Ferreira
DAL
vs. SJ
$9.2
2. Alan Pulido
SKC
vs. CHI
$9.2
3. Cristian Arango
LAFC
vs. RSL
$9.0
4. Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
vs. CLB
$8.9
5. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
at HOU
$9.5
6. Josef Martinez
ATL
vs. ORL
$8.9
7. Johnny Russell
SKC
vs. CHI
$8.3
8. Daryl Dike
ORL
at ATL
$8.4
9. Felipe Mora
POR
at VAN
$9.4
10. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
at NE
$10.6
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Franco Jara
DAL
vs. SJ
$4.0
2. Khiry Shelton
SKC
vs. CHI
$5.6
3. Cade Cowell
SJ
at DAL
$4.0
Captains
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Eduard Atuesta
LAFC
vs. RSL
$8.8
2. Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
vs. MIN
$8.0
3. Jesus Ferreira
DAL
vs. SJ
$9.2
MLS Fantasy Week 20 Positional Rankings
