MLS Fantasy Week 19 positional rankings and gaming advice

Let’s get right into it and look over the top players and values to help your team get off on the right foot in punching a Fantasy Champions League ticket!

With several key players still deployed on international duty, be sure to note who’s in and who’s out .

Round 19 of MLS Fantasy marks the beginning of the final qualifying period for Fantasy Champions League, where the winner will pocket a cool $500 in addition to bragging rights.

Stefan Frei has been nearly automatic in keeping clean sheets at home this season. He kept his league-leading 10th shutout of 2023 last week, and the Sounders have conceded just one goal across their last four home games. That bodes well for the veteran goalkeeper facing a Houston Dynamo attack that was kept off the scoresheet last week and has one goal to show over their last three road matches.

Álvaro Barreal topped double-digit points in the Round 18 DGW and he continues to lead all defenders in total points by a wide margin. His ability to make things happen in attack gives him added fantasy appeal as a player who can haul in massive points when the stars align.

Hany Mukhtar was kept off the scoresheet for the second straight match last week, but he continues to lead all players with 159 total fantasy points. A visit from D.C. United could be just what the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP needs to add to his league-leading 13-goal haul.

Cucho Hernández has come up empty-handed in his last two appearances despite peppering the goal with 14 shots over that span. Look for the Colombian striker to get back on track at home with a good matchup against a New York Red Bulls side that has struggled on the road this season.

Expert advice

I’m counting on current MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi leader Hany Mukhtar to snap out of a two-game dry spell with a good matchup at home against D.C. United. Also due is Cucho Hernández, who – as noted above – has fired off 14 shots across his last two outings.

Jeremy Ebobisse is also looking to bust out of a three-game dry spell, but San Jose’s top goalscoring threat is always a good bet for a full run of 90 minutes. We’ll see if Alan Pulido can start a new streak after failing to score for the first time in five games last time out.

And to round my squad out I’m going with Giorgos Giakoumakis despite his tough test at home against Philadelphia. He’s scored in three straight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will be looked to early and often as a big target in the box.