MLS Fantasy Week 13 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

A pivotal Week 13 of MLS Fantasy starts on Tuesday, with all but two teams playing twice this round. While typically we get two swings to hit a good score on double game weeks, be mindful of roster rotation and comb over starting lineups to give your squad the best chance to maximize minutes. With no time to waste given the quick turnaround, let’s jump right in and look at the top players and values at each position.

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 13 preview podcast.

Teams NOT on a DGW: ATX, MIN

Goalkeepers

Tomas Romero has kept three clean sheets in five appearances since taking over as LAFC’s starting goalkeeper. He’ll look to keep it tidy at the Portland Timbers on Wednesday (10:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes) before returning home for a favorable matchup against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Tomas Romero
LAFC
at POR, vs. VAN
$5.7
2. David Ochoa
RSL
vs. LA, vs. COL
$6.6
3. Eloy Room
CLB
vs. NSH, at ATL
$7.0
4. William Yarbrough
COL
vs. DAL, at RSL
$8.1
5. Joe Willis
NSH
at CLB, vs. CIN
$7.1
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luis Barraza
NYC
vs. MTL, vs. ORL
$4.2
2. Alec Kann
ATL
at CIN, vs. CLB
$4.7
3. Brad Knighton
NE
at MIA, vs. MTL
$4.8

Defenders

Aaron Herrera has contributed a goal and an assist over his last two games, compiling 22 fantasy points in the process. Real Salt Lake are in a good spot to pick up at least one clean sheet at home against a wounded LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids attack, and Herrera’s attacking upside gives us a shot at a monster score if the stars align.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Aaron Herrera
RSL
vs. LA, vs. COL
$7.4
2. Eddie Segura
LAFC
at POR, vs. VAN
$7.9
3. Anton Tinnerholm
NYC
vs. MTL, vs. ORL
$6.3
4. Kim Moon-Hwan
LAFC
at POR, vs. VAN
$5.9
5. Keegan Rosenberry
COL
vs. DAL, at RSL
$9.2
6. Ryan Hollingshead
DAL
at COL, vs. LA
$6.3
7. Yeimar Gomez Andrade
SEA
at ATX, vs. SKC
$8.2
8. Brooks Lennon
ATL
at CIN, vs. CLB
$7.5
9. Jonathan Mensah
CLB
vs. NSH, at ATL
$7.1
10. Alexander Callens
NYC
vs. MTL, vs. ORL
$6.2
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jalil Anibaba
NSH
at CLB, vs. CIN
$4.9
2. Leandro Gonzalez Pirez
MIA
vs. NE, vs. PHI
$4.8
3. Justin Morrow
TOR
vs. RBNY, at CHI
$4.0

Midfielders

Despite no goals or assists in Week 12, Carles Gil delivered a serviceable seven fantasy points. He leads all players by a wide margin with 135 total points, and a favorable schedule against Inter Miami and CF Montréal is reason enough to continue to pay the steep price tag for Gil’s consistent production.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
at MIA, vs. MTL
$12.9
2. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at CLB, vs. CIN
$10.0
3. Alvaro Medran
CHI
vs. DC, vs. TOR
$8.8
4. Maxi Moralez
NYC
vs. MTL, vs. ORL
$8.6
5. Nani
ORL
vs. PHI, at NYC
$10.2
6. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
vs. NSH, at ATL
$10.2
7. Alejandro Pozuelo
TOR
vs. RBNY, at CHI
$8.9
8. Albert Rusnak
RSL
vs. LA, vs. COL
$7.6
9. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. ATL, at NSH
$10.6
10. Damir Kreilach
RSL
vs. LA, vs. COL
$9.7
11. Jack Price
COL
vs. DAL, at RSL
$8.7
12. Jose Cifuentes
LAFC
at POR, vs. VAN
$7.5
13. Yeferson Soteldo
TOR
vs. RBNY, at CHI
$7.1
14. Lewis Morgan
MIA
vs. NE, vs. PHI
$8.5
15. Randall Leal
NSH
at CLB, vs. CIN
$8.3
16. Joao Paulo
SEA
at ATX, vs. SKC
$10.2
17. Jamiro Monteiro
PHI
at MIA, at ORL
$10.1
18. Marcelino Moreno
ATL
at CIN, vs. CLB
$8.7
19. Jesus Medina
NYC
vs. MTL, vs. ORL
$8.1
20. Michael Barrios
COL
vs. DAL, at RSL
$8.1
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ignacio Aliseda
CHI
vs. DC, vs. TOR
$6.1
2. Paxton Pomykal
DAL
at COL, vs. LA
$4.0
3. Nicolas Mezquida
COL
vs. DAL, at RSL
$4.4

Forwards

Carlos Vela is back doing Carlos Vela things with two goals and four assists across his last five starts. He fired off a game-high eight shots en route to 12 points against Real Salt Lake in Round 12. With two swings at a good score in Round 13, it would be a bold move to fade arguably the hottest player in MLS at the moment.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carlos Vela
LAFC
at POR, vs. VAN
$9.4
2. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
vs. MTL, vs. ORL
$7.1
3. Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
at ATX, vs. SKC
$9.8
4. Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
vs. NE, vs. PHI
$9.0
5. Diego Rossi
LAFC
at POR, vs. VAN
$8.6
6. Gustavo Bou
NE
at MIA, vs. MTL
$10.3
7. Daniel Salloi
SKC
vs. SJ, at SEA
$7.9
8. Josef Martinez
ATL
at CIN, at CLB
$7.6
9. Johnny Russell
SKC
vs. SJ, at SEA
$7.7
10. Robert Beric
CHI
vs. DC, vs. TOR
$6.5
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Cade Cowell
SJ
at SKC, vs. HOU
$5.7
2. Ricardo Pepi
DAL
at COL, vs. LA
$5.6
3. Robbie Robinson
MIA
vs. NE, vs. PHI
$4.1
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carlos Vela
LAFC
at POR, vs. VAN
$9.4
2. Carles Gil
NE
at MIA, vs. MTL
$12.9
3. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at CLB, vs. CIN
$10.0
