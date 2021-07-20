MLS Fantasy Week 13 Positional Rankings

A pivotal Week 13 of MLS Fantasy starts on Tuesday, with all but two teams playing twice this round. While typically we get two swings to hit a good score on double game weeks, be mindful of roster rotation and comb over starting lineups to give your squad the best chance to maximize minutes. With no time to waste given the quick turnaround, let’s jump right in and look at the top players and values at each position.
Teams NOT on a DGW: ATX, MIN
Goalkeepers
Tomas Romero has kept three clean sheets in five appearances since taking over as LAFC’s starting goalkeeper. He’ll look to keep it tidy at the Portland Timbers on Wednesday (10:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes) before returning home for a favorable matchup against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Tomas Romero
|
LAFC
|
at POR, vs. VAN
|
$5.7
|
2. David Ochoa
|
RSL
|
vs. LA, vs. COL
|
$6.6
|
3. Eloy Room
|
CLB
|
vs. NSH, at ATL
|
$7.0
|
4. William Yarbrough
|
COL
|
vs. DAL, at RSL
|
$8.1
|
5. Joe Willis
|
NSH
|
at CLB, vs. CIN
|
$7.1
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Luis Barraza
|
NYC
|
vs. MTL, vs. ORL
|
$4.2
|
2. Alec Kann
|
ATL
|
at CIN, vs. CLB
|
$4.7
|
3. Brad Knighton
|
NE
|
at MIA, vs. MTL
|
$4.8
Defenders
Aaron Herrera has contributed a goal and an assist over his last two games, compiling 22 fantasy points in the process. Real Salt Lake are in a good spot to pick up at least one clean sheet at home against a wounded LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids attack, and Herrera’s attacking upside gives us a shot at a monster score if the stars align.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Aaron Herrera
|
RSL
|
vs. LA, vs. COL
|
$7.4
|
2. Eddie Segura
|
LAFC
|
at POR, vs. VAN
|
$7.9
|
3. Anton Tinnerholm
|
NYC
|
vs. MTL, vs. ORL
|
$6.3
|
4. Kim Moon-Hwan
|
LAFC
|
at POR, vs. VAN
|
$5.9
|
5. Keegan Rosenberry
|
COL
|
vs. DAL, at RSL
|
$9.2
|
6. Ryan Hollingshead
|
DAL
|
at COL, vs. LA
|
$6.3
|
7. Yeimar Gomez Andrade
|
SEA
|
at ATX, vs. SKC
|
$8.2
|
8. Brooks Lennon
|
ATL
|
at CIN, vs. CLB
|
$7.5
|
9. Jonathan Mensah
|
CLB
|
vs. NSH, at ATL
|
$7.1
|
10. Alexander Callens
|
NYC
|
vs. MTL, vs. ORL
|
$6.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Jalil Anibaba
|
NSH
|
at CLB, vs. CIN
|
$4.9
|
2. Leandro Gonzalez Pirez
|
MIA
|
vs. NE, vs. PHI
|
$4.8
|
3. Justin Morrow
|
TOR
|
vs. RBNY, at CHI
|
$4.0
Midfielders
Despite no goals or assists in Week 12, Carles Gil delivered a serviceable seven fantasy points. He leads all players by a wide margin with 135 total points, and a favorable schedule against Inter Miami and CF Montréal is reason enough to continue to pay the steep price tag for Gil’s consistent production.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at MIA, vs. MTL
|
$12.9
|
2. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
at CLB, vs. CIN
|
$10.0
|
3. Alvaro Medran
|
CHI
|
vs. DC, vs. TOR
|
$8.8
|
4. Maxi Moralez
|
NYC
|
vs. MTL, vs. ORL
|
$8.6
|
5. Nani
|
ORL
|
vs. PHI, at NYC
|
$10.2
|
6. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
vs. NSH, at ATL
|
$10.2
|
7. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
TOR
|
vs. RBNY, at CHI
|
$8.9
|
8. Albert Rusnak
|
RSL
|
vs. LA, vs. COL
|
$7.6
|
9. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
vs. ATL, at NSH
|
$10.6
|
10. Damir Kreilach
|
RSL
|
vs. LA, vs. COL
|
$9.7
|
11. Jack Price
|
COL
|
vs. DAL, at RSL
|
$8.7
|
12. Jose Cifuentes
|
LAFC
|
at POR, vs. VAN
|
$7.5
|
13. Yeferson Soteldo
|
TOR
|
vs. RBNY, at CHI
|
$7.1
|
14. Lewis Morgan
|
MIA
|
vs. NE, vs. PHI
|
$8.5
|
15. Randall Leal
|
NSH
|
at CLB, vs. CIN
|
$8.3
|
16. Joao Paulo
|
SEA
|
at ATX, vs. SKC
|
$10.2
|
17. Jamiro Monteiro
|
PHI
|
at MIA, at ORL
|
$10.1
|
18. Marcelino Moreno
|
ATL
|
at CIN, vs. CLB
|
$8.7
|
19. Jesus Medina
|
NYC
|
vs. MTL, vs. ORL
|
$8.1
|
20. Michael Barrios
|
COL
|
vs. DAL, at RSL
|
$8.1
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Ignacio Aliseda
|
CHI
|
vs. DC, vs. TOR
|
$6.1
|
2. Paxton Pomykal
|
DAL
|
at COL, vs. LA
|
$4.0
|
3. Nicolas Mezquida
|
COL
|
vs. DAL, at RSL
|
$4.4
Forwards
Carlos Vela is back doing Carlos Vela things with two goals and four assists across his last five starts. He fired off a game-high eight shots en route to 12 points against Real Salt Lake in Round 12. With two swings at a good score in Round 13, it would be a bold move to fade arguably the hottest player in MLS at the moment.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
at POR, vs. VAN
|
$9.4
|
2. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
vs. MTL, vs. ORL
|
$7.1
|
3. Raul Ruidiaz
|
SEA
|
at ATX, vs. SKC
|
$9.8
|
4. Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
vs. NE, vs. PHI
|
$9.0
|
5. Diego Rossi
|
LAFC
|
at POR, vs. VAN
|
$8.6
|
6. Gustavo Bou
|
NE
|
at MIA, vs. MTL
|
$10.3
|
7. Daniel Salloi
|
SKC
|
vs. SJ, at SEA
|
$7.9
|
8. Josef Martinez
|
ATL
|
at CIN, at CLB
|
$7.6
|
9. Johnny Russell
|
SKC
|
vs. SJ, at SEA
|
$7.7
|
10. Robert Beric
|
CHI
|
vs. DC, vs. TOR
|
$6.5
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Cade Cowell
|
SJ
|
at SKC, vs. HOU
|
$5.7
|
2. Ricardo Pepi
|
DAL
|
at COL, vs. LA
|
$5.6
|
3. Robbie Robinson
|
MIA
|
vs. NE, vs. PHI
|
$4.1
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
at POR, vs. VAN
|
$9.4
|
2. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at MIA, vs. MTL
|
$12.9
|
3. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
at CLB, vs. CIN
|
$10.0