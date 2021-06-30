MLS Fantasy Week 10 positional rankings

Week 10 of MLS Fantasy kicks off on Thursday, and with all but one team on the schedule, there are sure to be some fireworks. There are still multiple players coming and going with international duty still a factor, so be sure to keep up with starting lineups as they are announced to maximize your fantasy point potential. Let’s jump right in and look at the top plays and values at each position.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 10 preview podcast.
Teams on a BYE: NYC
Goalkeepers
Bill Hamid has kept a clean sheet in three consecutive rounds of MLS Fantasy, averaging over eight points per game across that stretch. He’ll look to make it four straight weeks with a shutout at home against a Toronto FC side that managed just three shots in a 2-0 loss to FC Cincinatti in Week 9.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Bill Hamid
|
DC
|
vs. TOR
|
$6.9
|
2. Tyler Miller
|
MIN
|
vs. SJ
|
$7.2
|
3. Jimmy Maurer
|
DAL
|
vs. VAN
|
$7.1
|
4. Joe Willis
|
NSH
|
vs. PHI
|
$7.1
|
5. Eloy Room
|
CLB
|
vs. NE
|
$6.8
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Marko Maric
|
HOU
|
vs. CIN
|
$5.5
|
2. Brandon Austin
|
ORL
|
vs. RBNY
|
$4.1
|
3. James Pantemis
|
MTL
|
vs. MIA
|
$5.4
Defenders
With FC Dallas dealing with multiple injuries along their backline, Ryan Hollingshead has shifted higher up the field into a more attacking role recently. It’s paid dividends as he’s registered five shots, created four chances, and delivered two assists over the last three games. While the Vancouver Whitecaps attack has shown signs of life of late, Hollingshead carries a big upside as a player who can pickup points on both ends of the field.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Ryan Hollingshead
|
DAL
|
vs. VAN
|
$7.2
|
2. Bakaye Dibassy
|
MIN
|
vs. SJ
|
$5.8
|
3. Donovan Pines
|
DC
|
vs.TOR
|
$5.7
|
4. Jonathan Mensah
|
CLB
|
vs. NE
|
$7.1
|
5. Matt Besler
|
ATX
|
vs. POR
|
$8.0
|
6. Keegan Rosenberry
|
COL
|
vs. SEA
|
$8.7
|
7. Romain Metanire
|
MIN
|
vs. SJ
|
$7.1
|
8. Brooks Lennon
|
ATL
|
at CHI
|
$8.3
|
9. Kyle Smith
|
ORL
|
vs. RBNY
|
$8.2
|
10. Julian Araujo
|
LA
|
vs. SKC
|
$6.8
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Nkosi Burgess
|
DAL
|
vs. VAN
|
$4.6
|
2. Justin Che
|
DAL
|
vs. VAN
|
$4.5
|
3. Kim Moon-hwan
|
LAFC
|
at RSL
|
$4.4
Midfielders
Despite failing to make an impact on the scoresheet, Lucas Zelarayan stuffed the stat sheet in Week 9. He finished with seven points through five shots (three on goal), 11 crosses, and four chances created. Look for Zelarayan to continue to shine when the Columbus Crew break in their shiny new stadium at Lower.com Field on Saturday night.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
vs. NE
|
$9.7
|
2. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at CLB
|
$13.8
|
3. Nani
|
ORL
|
vs. RBNY
|
$10.3
|
4. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
vs. SJ
|
$9.3
|
5. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
TOR
|
at DC
|
$9.9
|
6. Franco Fragapane
|
MIN
|
vs. SJ
|
$9.7
|
7. Joao Paulo
|
SEA
|
at COL
|
$10.8
|
8. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
at HOU
|
$9.3
|
9. Gianluca Busio
|
SKC
|
at LA
|
$9.2
|
10. Robin Lod
|
MIN
|
vs. SJ
|
$9.3
|
11. Jamiro Monteiro
|
PHI
|
at NSH
|
$11.0
|
12. Damir Kreilach
|
RSL
|
vs. LAFC
|
$9.4
|
13. Jack Price
|
COL
|
vs. SEA
|
$9.2
|
14. Eduard Atuesta
|
LAFC
|
at RSL
|
$9.2
|
15. Alvaro Medran
|
CHI
|
vs. ATL
|
$7.3
|
16. Julian Gressel
|
DC
|
vs. TOR
|
$8.4
|
17. Sebastian Lletget
|
LA
|
vs. SKC
|
$7.7
|
18. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
vs. PHI
|
$8.8
|
19. Djorde Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
vs. MIA
|
$7.8
|
20. Chris Mueller
|
ORL
|
vs. RBNY
|
$7.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Albert Rusnak
|
RSL
|
vs. LAFC
|
$6.3
|
2. Tyler Pasher
|
HOU
|
vs. CIN
|
$5.8
|
3. Andres Perea
|
ORL
|
vs. RBNY
|
$4.6
Forwards
Carlos Vela has a goal and three assists over his last four starts, and he’s starting to look a lot more like the point-producing machine that fantasy managers have become accustomed to over the years. The LAFC star isn’t nearly as goal-dependent for fantasy production compared to the majority of forwards, and he’ll look to continue to cause chaos against a Real Salt Lake side that has conceded in four consecutive contests.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
at RSL
|
$8.8
|
2. Chicharito
|
LA
|
vs. SKC
|
$9.7
|
3. Daryl Dike
|
ORL
|
vs. RBNY
|
$8.1
|
4. Raul Ruidiaz
|
SEA
|
at COL
|
$10.4
|
5. Adrian Hunou
|
MIN
|
vs. SJ
|
$7.6
|
6. Gyasi Zardes
|
CLB
|
vs. NE
|
$7.8
|
7. Maxi Urruti
|
HOU
|
vs. CIN
|
$8.0
|
8. Alan Pulido
|
SKC
|
at LA
|
$9.9
|
9. Daniel Salloi
|
SKC
|
at LA
|
$7.6
|
10. Ola Kamara
|
DC
|
vs. TOR
|
$8.6
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Ayo Akinola
|
TOR
|
at NSH, vs. CIN
|
$6.3
|
2. Cade Cowell
|
SJ
|
at ORL, vs. LA
|
$4.5
|
3. Chris Wondolowski
|
SJ
|
at ORL, vs. LA
|
$4.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
at RSL
|
$8.8
|
2. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
vs. NE
|
$9.7
|
3. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at CLB
|
$13.5