MLS Fantasy Week 10 positional rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Week 10 of MLS Fantasy kicks off on Thursday, and with all but one team on the schedule, there are sure to be some fireworks. There are still multiple players coming and going with international duty still a factor, so be sure to keep up with starting lineups as they are announced to maximize your fantasy point potential. Let’s jump right in and look at the top plays and values at each position.

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 10 preview podcast.

Teams on a BYE: NYC

Goalkeepers

Bill Hamid has kept a clean sheet in three consecutive rounds of MLS Fantasy, averaging over eight points per game across that stretch. He’ll look to make it four straight weeks with a shutout at home against a Toronto FC side that managed just three shots in a 2-0 loss to FC Cincinatti in Week 9.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Bill Hamid
DC
vs. TOR
$6.9
2. Tyler Miller
MIN
vs. SJ
$7.2
3. Jimmy Maurer
DAL
vs. VAN
$7.1
4. Joe Willis
NSH
vs. PHI
$7.1
5. Eloy Room
CLB
vs. NE
$6.8

Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Marko Maric
HOU
vs. CIN
$5.5
2. Brandon Austin
ORL
vs. RBNY
$4.1
3. James Pantemis
MTL
vs. MIA
$5.4

Defenders

With FC Dallas dealing with multiple injuries along their backline, Ryan Hollingshead has shifted higher up the field into a more attacking role recently. It’s paid dividends as he’s registered five shots, created four chances, and delivered two assists over the last three games. While the Vancouver Whitecaps attack has shown signs of life of late, Hollingshead carries a big upside as a player who can pickup points on both ends of the field.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ryan Hollingshead
DAL
vs. VAN
$7.2
2. Bakaye Dibassy
MIN
vs. SJ
$5.8
3. Donovan Pines
DC
vs.TOR
$5.7
4. Jonathan Mensah
CLB
vs. NE
$7.1
5. Matt Besler
ATX
vs. POR
$8.0
6. Keegan Rosenberry
COL
vs. SEA
$8.7
7. Romain Metanire
MIN
vs. SJ
$7.1
8. Brooks Lennon
ATL
at CHI
$8.3
9. Kyle Smith
ORL
vs. RBNY
$8.2
10. Julian Araujo
LA
vs. SKC
$6.8
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Nkosi Burgess
DAL
vs. VAN
$4.6
2. Justin Che
DAL
vs. VAN
$4.5
3. Kim Moon-hwan
LAFC
at RSL
$4.4

Midfielders

Despite failing to make an impact on the scoresheet, Lucas Zelarayan stuffed the stat sheet in Week 9. He finished with seven points through five shots (three on goal), 11 crosses, and four chances created. Look for Zelarayan to continue to shine when the Columbus Crew break in their shiny new stadium at Lower.com Field on Saturday night.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
vs. NE
$9.7
2. Carles Gil
NE
at CLB
$13.8
3. Nani
ORL
vs. RBNY
$10.3
4. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. SJ
$9.3
5. Alejandro Pozuelo
TOR
at DC
$9.9
6. Franco Fragapane
MIN
vs. SJ
$9.7
7. Joao Paulo
SEA
at COL
$10.8
8. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at HOU
$9.3
9. Gianluca Busio
SKC
at LA
$9.2
10. Robin Lod
MIN
vs. SJ
$9.3
11. Jamiro Monteiro
PHI
at NSH
$11.0
12. Damir Kreilach
RSL
vs. LAFC
$9.4
13. Jack Price
COL
vs. SEA
$9.2
14. Eduard Atuesta
LAFC
at RSL
$9.2
15. Alvaro Medran
CHI
vs. ATL
$7.3
16. Julian Gressel
DC
vs. TOR
$8.4
17. Sebastian Lletget
LA
vs. SKC
$7.7
18. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. PHI
$8.8
19. Djorde Mihailovic
MTL
vs. MIA
$7.8
20. Chris Mueller
ORL
vs. RBNY
$7.0

Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Albert Rusnak
RSL
vs. LAFC
$6.3
2. Tyler Pasher
HOU
vs. CIN
$5.8
3. Andres Perea
ORL
vs. RBNY
$4.6

Forwards

Carlos Vela has a goal and three assists over his last four starts, and he’s starting to look a lot more like the point-producing machine that fantasy managers have become accustomed to over the years. The LAFC star isn’t nearly as goal-dependent for fantasy production compared to the majority of forwards, and he’ll look to continue to cause chaos against a Real Salt Lake side that has conceded in four consecutive contests.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carlos Vela
LAFC
at RSL
$8.8
2. Chicharito
LA
vs. SKC
$9.7
3. Daryl Dike
ORL
vs. RBNY
$8.1
4. Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
at COL
$10.4
5. Adrian Hunou
MIN
vs. SJ
$7.6
6. Gyasi Zardes
CLB
vs. NE
$7.8
7. Maxi Urruti
HOU
vs. CIN
$8.0
8. Alan Pulido
SKC
at LA
$9.9
9. Daniel Salloi
SKC
at LA
$7.6
10. Ola Kamara
DC
vs. TOR
$8.6
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ayo Akinola
TOR
at NSH, vs. CIN
$6.3
2. Cade Cowell
SJ
at ORL, vs. LA
$4.5
3. Chris Wondolowski
SJ
at ORL, vs. LA
$4.2
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carlos Vela
LAFC
at RSL
$8.8
2. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
vs. NE
$9.7
3. Carles Gil
NE
at CLB
$13.5
