MLS Fantasy Week 1 positional rankings

MLS Fantasy is back! A jam-packed 13 game schedule kicks off opening weekend, and there are several juicy matchups worth targeting for fantasy points. Let’s dive right in and take a look at some of the top options and value plays at each position.

Goalkeepers

Los Angeles FC open the season as the biggest favorite of the weekend and they own the best shutout odds of the 26 teams on the schedule. It’s unclear if it will be Pablo Sisniega or Kenneth Vermeer ($5.0) in goal, but whichever goalkeeper gets the nod against expansion side Austin FC (Saturday, 6 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes) is in a good spot to pick up a clean sheet at home. Just be sure to monitor starting lineups and adjust as needed before kickoff.