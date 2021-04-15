Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 1 positional rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

MLS Fantasy is back! A jam-packed 13 game schedule kicks off opening weekend, and there are several juicy matchups worth targeting for fantasy points. Let’s dive right in and take a look at some of the top options and value plays at each position.

Start playing today!

Goalkeepers

Los Angeles FC open the season as the biggest favorite of the weekend and they own the best shutout odds of the 26 teams on the schedule. It’s unclear if it will be Pablo Sisniega or Kenneth Vermeer ($5.0) in goal, but whichever goalkeeper gets the nod against expansion side Austin FC (Saturday, 6 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes) is in a good spot to pick up a clean sheet at home. Just be sure to monitor starting lineups and adjust as needed before kickoff.

Goalkeepers
Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Pablo Sisniega
LAFC
vs. ATX
$5.5
2
Joe Willis
NSH
vs. CIN
$6.0
3
Jimmy Maurer
DAL
vs. COL
$5.5
4
Eloy Room
CLB
vs. PHI
$6.0
5
Pedro Gallese
ORL
vs. ATL
$6.0
Value Goalkeepers
Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Chris Seitz
DC
vs. NYC
$4.5
2
J.T. Marcinkowski
SJ
at HOU
$5.0
3
John Pulskamp
SKC
at RBNY
$4.0

Advertising

Defenders

Reigning MLS Defender of the Year Walker Zimmerman led all active defenders with 127 points in 2020 and he starts the season with a great matchup. FC Cincinnati have an overhauled attack but they’ve been a mixed bag in preseason. Zimmerman has the ability to deliver a serviceable score through defensive bonus points alone, and he should continue to be an aerial threat on set pieces.

Defenders
Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Walker Zimmerman
NSH
vs. CIN
$7.0
2
Ryan Hollingshead
DAL
vs. COL
$6.0
3
Eddie Segura
LAFC
vs. ATX
$6.0
4
Anton Tinnerholm
NYC
at DC
$6.0
5
Jonathan Mensah
CLB
vs. PHI
$5.5
6
Kyle Duncan
RBNY
vs. SKC
$5.5
7
Yeimar Gomez Andrade
SEA
vs. MIN
$6.0
8
Joevin Jones
MIA
vs. LA
$5.5
9
Jesus David Murillo
LAFC
vs. ATX
$5.5
10
Josecarlos Van Rankin
POR
at VAN
$5.5
Value Defenders
Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Tristan Blackmon
LAFC
vs. ATX
$4.5
2
Donovan Pines
DC
vs. NYC
$4.5
3
John Nelson
DAL
vs. COL
$4.5

Midfielders

Lewis Morgan had a coming-out party in 2020, somewhat surprisingly equaling Nicolas Lodeiro for the most fantasy points of the season. With Lodeiro doubtful for opening weekend, and Alejandro Pozuelo also a question mark, Morgan pops off as a strong play to build around. He figures to be among the league leaders in assists this season and starts the season with a favorable home matchup against the LA Galaxy on Sunday (3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes).

Midfielders
Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Lewis Morgan
MIA
vs. LA
$9.5
2
Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
vs. PHI
$9.0
3
Carles Gil
NE
at CHI
$9.5
4
Eduard Atuesta
LAFC
vs. ATX
$9.5
5
Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
at SEA
$9.0
6
Diego Valeri
POR
at VAN
$9.0
7
Nani
ORL
vs. ATL
$9.0
8
Maxi Morales
NYC
at DC
$9.0
9
Edison Flores
DC
vs. NYC
$8.5
10
Pedro Santos
CLB
vs. PHI
$9.0
11
Latif Blessing
LAFC
vs. ATX
$8.0
12
Chris Mueller
ORL
vs. ATL
$7.5
13
Mark-Anthony Kaye
LAFC
vs. ATX
$8.0
14
Rodolfo Pizarro
MIA
vs. LA
$8.5
15
Cristian Espinoza
SJ
at HOU
$8.5
16
Jamiro Monterio
PHI
at CLB
$9.0
17
Chofis
SJ
at HOU
$9.0
18
Yimmi Chara
POR
at VAN
$8.0
19
Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. CIN
$7.5
20
Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
vs. TOR
$7.5
Value Midfielders
Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Anthony Fontana
PHI
at CLB
$6.5
2
Randall Leal
NSH
vs. CIN
$6.5
3
Przemyslaw Frankowski
CHI
vs. NE
$5.5

Advertising

Forwards

Carlos Vela gets a dream matchup at home against Austin on Saturday. He’s capable of posting video-game-like numbers anytime he steps on the field, and at $10.5 million he’ll be the consensus captain pick to maximize point potential.

Forwards
Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. ATX
$10.5
2
Diego Rossi
LAFC
vs. ATX
$10.0
3
Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
vs. MIN
$10.0
4
Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
vs. LA
$9.5
5
Josef Martinez
ATL
at ORL
$10.0
6
Alan Pulido
SKC
at RBNY
$10.0
7
Gustavo Bou
NE
at CHI
$9.5
8
Darwin Quintero
HOU
vs. SJ
$9.5
9
Gyasi Zardes
CLB
vs. PHI
$9.0
10
Johnny Russell
SKC
at RBNY
$8.5
Value Forwards
Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Corey Baird
LAFC
vs. ATX
$7.0
2
Fredy Montero
SEA
vs. MIN
$6.5
3
Robbie Robinson
MIA
vs. LA
$4.0
Captain
Rank
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1
Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. ATX
$10.5
2
Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
vs. LA
$10.5
3
Diego Rossi
LAFC
vs. ATX
$10.0
Fantasy Soccer Advice

Advertising

Related Stories

2021 MLS Fantasy preseason rankings: Top 25 forwards
2021 MLS Fantasy preseason rankings: Top 30 midfielders
2021 MLS Fantasy preseason rankings: Top 25 defenders

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Ronny Deila: NYCFC roster in a good place now, but will improve

Ronny Deila: NYCFC roster in a good place now, but will improve
Chicharito: "I don't have a word to tell you how motivated I am"

Chicharito: "I don't have a word to tell you how motivated I am"
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 1
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 1
MLS Fantasy Week 1 positional rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 1 positional rankings
Matthew McConaughey's "hundred-year war" for Austin FC is well underway

Matthew McConaughey's "hundred-year war" for Austin FC is well underway
Concacaf Nations League Finals going to Denver in June 2021
Concacaf Nations League

Concacaf Nations League Finals going to Denver in June 2021
More News
Video
Video
Watch: MLS players sound off with bold predictions and lots of EXCITEMENT
3:04

Watch: MLS players sound off with bold predictions and lots of EXCITEMENT
Matthew McConaughey on Austin FC's First Season, Bet with Will Ferrell
17:44

Matthew McConaughey on Austin FC's First Season, Bet with Will Ferrell
Philadelphia Union vs. Saprissa - Game Highlights
4:09

Philadelphia Union vs. Saprissa - Game Highlights
GOAL: Jamiro Gregory Monteiro Alvarenga hits the back of the net for Philadelphia Union
0:52

GOAL: Jamiro Gregory Monteiro Alvarenga hits the back of the net for Philadelphia Union
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.