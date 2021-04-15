MLS Fantasy Week 1 positional rankings

MLS Fantasy is back! A jam-packed 13 game schedule kicks off opening weekend, and there are several juicy matchups worth targeting for fantasy points. Let’s dive right in and take a look at some of the top options and value plays at each position.
Goalkeepers
Los Angeles FC open the season as the biggest favorite of the weekend and they own the best shutout odds of the 26 teams on the schedule. It’s unclear if it will be Pablo Sisniega or Kenneth Vermeer ($5.0) in goal, but whichever goalkeeper gets the nod against expansion side Austin FC (Saturday, 6 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes) is in a good spot to pick up a clean sheet at home. Just be sure to monitor starting lineups and adjust as needed before kickoff.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Pablo Sisniega
|
LAFC
|
vs. ATX
|
$5.5
|
2
|
Joe Willis
|
NSH
|
vs. CIN
|
$6.0
|
3
|
Jimmy Maurer
|
DAL
|
vs. COL
|
$5.5
|
4
|
Eloy Room
|
CLB
|
vs. PHI
|
$6.0
|
5
|
Pedro Gallese
|
ORL
|
vs. ATL
|
$6.0
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Chris Seitz
|
DC
|
vs. NYC
|
$4.5
|
2
|
J.T. Marcinkowski
|
SJ
|
at HOU
|
$5.0
|
3
|
John Pulskamp
|
SKC
|
at RBNY
|
$4.0
Defenders
Reigning MLS Defender of the Year Walker Zimmerman led all active defenders with 127 points in 2020 and he starts the season with a great matchup. FC Cincinnati have an overhauled attack but they’ve been a mixed bag in preseason. Zimmerman has the ability to deliver a serviceable score through defensive bonus points alone, and he should continue to be an aerial threat on set pieces.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Walker Zimmerman
|
NSH
|
vs. CIN
|
$7.0
|
2
|
Ryan Hollingshead
|
DAL
|
vs. COL
|
$6.0
|
3
|
Eddie Segura
|
LAFC
|
vs. ATX
|
$6.0
|
4
|
Anton Tinnerholm
|
NYC
|
at DC
|
$6.0
|
5
|
Jonathan Mensah
|
CLB
|
vs. PHI
|
$5.5
|
6
|
Kyle Duncan
|
RBNY
|
vs. SKC
|
$5.5
|
7
|
Yeimar Gomez Andrade
|
SEA
|
vs. MIN
|
$6.0
|
8
|
Joevin Jones
|
MIA
|
vs. LA
|
$5.5
|
9
|
Jesus David Murillo
|
LAFC
|
vs. ATX
|
$5.5
|
10
|
Josecarlos Van Rankin
|
POR
|
at VAN
|
$5.5
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Tristan Blackmon
|
LAFC
|
vs. ATX
|
$4.5
|
2
|
Donovan Pines
|
DC
|
vs. NYC
|
$4.5
|
3
|
John Nelson
|
DAL
|
vs. COL
|
$4.5
Midfielders
Lewis Morgan had a coming-out party in 2020, somewhat surprisingly equaling Nicolas Lodeiro for the most fantasy points of the season. With Lodeiro doubtful for opening weekend, and Alejandro Pozuelo also a question mark, Morgan pops off as a strong play to build around. He figures to be among the league leaders in assists this season and starts the season with a favorable home matchup against the LA Galaxy on Sunday (3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes).
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Lewis Morgan
|
MIA
|
vs. LA
|
$9.5
|
2
|
Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
vs. PHI
|
$9.0
|
3
|
Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at CHI
|
$9.5
|
4
|
Eduard Atuesta
|
LAFC
|
vs. ATX
|
$9.5
|
5
|
Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
at SEA
|
$9.0
|
6
|
Diego Valeri
|
POR
|
at VAN
|
$9.0
|
7
|
Nani
|
ORL
|
vs. ATL
|
$9.0
|
8
|
Maxi Morales
|
NYC
|
at DC
|
$9.0
|
9
|
Edison Flores
|
DC
|
vs. NYC
|
$8.5
|
10
|
Pedro Santos
|
CLB
|
vs. PHI
|
$9.0
|
11
|
Latif Blessing
|
LAFC
|
vs. ATX
|
$8.0
|
12
|
Chris Mueller
|
ORL
|
vs. ATL
|
$7.5
|
13
|
Mark-Anthony Kaye
|
LAFC
|
vs. ATX
|
$8.0
|
14
|
Rodolfo Pizarro
|
MIA
|
vs. LA
|
$8.5
|
15
|
Cristian Espinoza
|
SJ
|
at HOU
|
$8.5
|
16
|
Jamiro Monterio
|
PHI
|
at CLB
|
$9.0
|
17
|
Chofis
|
SJ
|
at HOU
|
$9.0
|
18
|
Yimmi Chara
|
POR
|
at VAN
|
$8.0
|
19
|
Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
vs. CIN
|
$7.5
|
20
|
Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
vs. TOR
|
$7.5
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Anthony Fontana
|
PHI
|
at CLB
|
$6.5
|
2
|
Randall Leal
|
NSH
|
vs. CIN
|
$6.5
|
3
|
Przemyslaw Frankowski
|
CHI
|
vs. NE
|
$5.5
Forwards
Carlos Vela gets a dream matchup at home against Austin on Saturday. He’s capable of posting video-game-like numbers anytime he steps on the field, and at $10.5 million he’ll be the consensus captain pick to maximize point potential.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. ATX
|
$10.5
|
2
|
Diego Rossi
|
LAFC
|
vs. ATX
|
$10.0
|
3
|
Raul Ruidiaz
|
SEA
|
vs. MIN
|
$10.0
|
4
|
Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
vs. LA
|
$9.5
|
5
|
Josef Martinez
|
ATL
|
at ORL
|
$10.0
|
6
|
Alan Pulido
|
SKC
|
at RBNY
|
$10.0
|
7
|
Gustavo Bou
|
NE
|
at CHI
|
$9.5
|
8
|
Darwin Quintero
|
HOU
|
vs. SJ
|
$9.5
|
9
|
Gyasi Zardes
|
CLB
|
vs. PHI
|
$9.0
|
10
|
Johnny Russell
|
SKC
|
at RBNY
|
$8.5
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Corey Baird
|
LAFC
|
vs. ATX
|
$7.0
|
2
|
Fredy Montero
|
SEA
|
vs. MIN
|
$6.5
|
3
|
Robbie Robinson
|
MIA
|
vs. LA
|
$4.0
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1
|
Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. ATX
|
$10.5
|
2
|
Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
vs. LA
|
$10.5
|
3
|
Diego Rossi
|
LAFC
|
vs. ATX
|
$10.0