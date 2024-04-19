MLS Fantasy Round 9 positional rankings and Pick’em advice

Goalkeepers

After a slow start to the 2024 campaign, Stefan Frei and Seattle Sounders FC have bounced back with a clean sheet in back-to-back matches. Up next is a stiff challenge from Cascadia rivals Vancouver Whitecaps FC , who are unbeaten on the road and currently sit second in the Western Conference.

I expect the Sounders to carry over their momentum from the last two weeks as they continue working their way up from the bottom of the standings.

KEEPEROO: Another Keeperoo scenario presents itself in Round 9. With Seattle playing in one of the last matches on Saturday, I recommend having Matt Freese on your bench to see if he can keep it clean against a depleted D.C. United side. If NYCFC notch a shutout earlier in the day, plug Holden Trent (PHI) in as your starting GK so that Freese and his clean sheet points will auto-sub in. If Freese concedes, move Stefan Frei into the starting spot to get another stab at a clean sheet.