MLS Fantasy Round 9 positional rankings and Pick’em advice

MLS Fantasy is heating up! With less than 25 points separating the overall leader and fifth place, it’s time to get locked in on a full slate of Major League Soccer coming in hot for Round 9.
Multiple rivalries could produce fireworks this weekend, with the Cali Clásico capping the round off on Sunday (8:15 pm ET | Apple TV - Free, FS1; FOX Deportes; TSN 3). Let’s hone in on the top plays and values to help your squad make some moves in the fantasy standings.
Teams on BYE: PHI
Goalkeepers
After a slow start to the 2024 campaign, Stefan Frei and Seattle Sounders FC have bounced back with a clean sheet in back-to-back matches. Up next is a stiff challenge from Cascadia rivals Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who are unbeaten on the road and currently sit second in the Western Conference.
I expect the Sounders to carry over their momentum from the last two weeks as they continue working their way up from the bottom of the standings.
KEEPEROO: Another Keeperoo scenario presents itself in Round 9. With Seattle playing in one of the last matches on Saturday, I recommend having Matt Freese on your bench to see if he can keep it clean against a depleted D.C. United side. If NYCFC notch a shutout earlier in the day, plug Holden Trent (PHI) in as your starting GK so that Freese and his clean sheet points will auto-sub in. If Freese concedes, move Stefan Frei into the starting spot to get another stab at a clean sheet.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Stefan Frei
SEA
vs. VAN
$7.0
2. Steve Clark
HOU
vs. ATX
$6.9
3. Matt Freese
NYC
vs. DC
$6.3
1. Zack Steffen
COL
vs. DAL
$5.5
Defenders
Julian Gressel is tied for second in MLS with five assists on the campaign. However, his fantasy output doesn’t reflect his strong start with secondary assists being removed from fantasy scoring this season.
He’s been a frustrating fantasy play, but there's no denying his upside in Miami’s attack, playing with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. In a good home matchup with Nashville, I’m deploying Gressel as a defender and hoping the stars align with a monster point haul through both attacking and defensive points.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Julian Gressel
MIA
vs. NSH
$7.1
2. Jackson Ragen
SEA
vs. VAN
$7.6
3. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. CIN
$9.4
4. Micael
HOU
vs. ATX
$7.7
5. Maya Yoshida
LA
vs. SJ
$8.3
1. Nouhou
SEA
vs. VAN
$6.0
2. Allan Arigoni
CHI
vs. RSL
$4.6
Midfielders
It’s pick your poison with LA Galaxy attackers this weekend. They’ll look to pounce on a San Jose Earthquakes defense that has given up the most goals in MLS (20) by a wide margin. Joseph Paintsil has injected new life in the Galaxy attack, coming away with a goal and an assist in Vancouver last weekend for a 12-point haul to earn a spot on the Dream Team. Look for more of the same in his first Cali Clásico on Sunday.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Joseph Paintsil
LA
vs. SJ
$11.1
2. Riqui Puig
LA
vs. SJ
$12.0
3. Santiago Rodriguez
NYC
vs. DC
$10.0
4. Thiago Almada
ATL
vs. CIN
$10.9
5. Amine Bassi
HOU
vs. ATX
$8.7
6. Carles Gil
NE
at TOR
$10.9
7. Evander
POR
at CLB
$11.0
8. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at ATL
$12.0
9. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at MIA
$8.6
10. Cole Bassett
COL
vs. DAL
$9.5
1. João Paulo
SEA
vs. VAN
$7.3
2. Diego Gómez
MIA
vs. NSH
$6.1
3. Bryce Duke
MTL
vs. ORL
$5.0
Forwards
Lionel Messi put on a show in Miami’s 3-2 win at Arrowhead Stadium last round, collecting 13 fantasy points. He leads all players with an 11.40 fantasy points-per-game average and has scored no less than nine points in each appearance. The 2022 FIFA World Cup champion has also tallied three goals in four matches against Nashville in all competitions.
I’m banking on the GOAT to find the net again on Saturday.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lionel Messi
MIA
vs. NSH
$12.0
2. Cucho Hernández
CLB
vs. POR
$11.6
3. Luis Suárez
MIA
vs. NSH
$11.7
4. Denis Bouanga
LAFC
vs. RBNY
$11.4
5. Dejan Joveljic
LA
vs. SJ
$10.9
1. Diego Rossi
CLB
vs. POR
$7.0
2. Kerwin Vargas
CLT
vs. MIN
$5.9
1. Lionel Messi
MIA
vs. NSH
$12.0
2. Joseph Paintsil
LA
vs. SJ
$11.1
3. Cucho Hernandez
CLB
vs. POR
$11.6
Pick 1: Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC
Who is going to score first in the second half?
Inter Miami – Miami’s attacking exploits were on full display at Arrowhead Stadium, and I expect them to carry that momentum over to Saturday’s home clash with Nashville. They could see some resistance from a typically defense-minded NSC side in the first half, but with Messi healthy and the Herons' attack at full strength, it’s just a matter of time before they break through.
Pick 3: Colorado Rapids vs. FC Dallas
Will both teams score?